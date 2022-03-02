 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Wisconsin woman re-decorates home with partner   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's disgusting submitter. Funny as hell, but really disgusting.

+1
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
First Ed Gein, and now this?  Must be a Wisconsin thing.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Honey, could you lend me a hand?"
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The sexual assault charge make some think there are some gory details that none of us really want to know.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sub Human: "Honey, could you lend me a hand?"


Mae Young gives birth to a hand
Youtube bf1OFUTlwY4
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's NO business like Schabusiness like no business I know.....
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow, she REALLY killed him good.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: The sexual assault charge make some think there are some gory details that none of us really want to know.


Some of us might really want to know:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/newsmaven.io/charlottealerts/.amp/news/mans-head-found-in-bucket-woman-charged-with-murder
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kurt Cobain Interior Decorating?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: First Ed Gein, and now this?  Must be a Wisconsin thing.


Well, Wisconsin does like equality.

This is also a repeat mods, from yesterday
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OK, so what's third-degree sexual assault? or in this case, shouldn't i ask?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: The_Sponge: First Ed Gein, and now this?  Must be a Wisconsin thing.

Well, Wisconsin does like equality.

This is also a repeat mods, from yesterday


Well, the tag does say "repeat"
 
TheFoz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: First Ed Gein, and now this?  Must be a Wisconsin thing.


It's kind of our thing.

https://filmdaily.co/obsessions/true-crime/worst-serial-killers-wisconsin/
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: OK, so what's third-degree sexual assault? or in this case, shouldn't i ask?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheFoz: The_Sponge: First Ed Gein, and now this?  Must be a Wisconsin thing.

It's kind of our thing.

https://filmdaily.co/obsessions/true-crime/worst-serial-killers-wisconsin/


Unfortunately, it's our thing in the Seattle area as well.

/Could be the damn rain that makes some guys go crazy.
//Fully realize that has been mentioned too many times.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm a couple miles from where this happened.  Local news has been really vague about this whole thing until yesterday.  Thanks for the laugh subby.  Can finally put that to rest
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: There's NO business like Schabusiness like no business I know.....


More like Taylor Scha-search-and-replace, amirite?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Police said the discovery of a severed head led to the arrest of a Green Bay woman who allegedly dismembered a man after sex.

Her looks alone should have been a tip-off for the victim.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: First Ed Gein, and now this?  Must be a Wisconsin thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: The sexual assault charge make some think there are some gory details that none of us really want to know.


Guessing it involves a bratwurst.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

X-Geek: adamgreeney: The sexual assault charge make some think there are some gory details that none of us really want to know.

Some of us might really want to know:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/newsmaven.io/charlottealerts/.amp/news/mans-head-found-in-bucket-woman-charged-with-murder


For those who want to know even more...
https://www.wisn.com/article/wisconsin-crime-man-decapitated-dismembered-taylor-schabusiness/39285966

QOTW: "I can't believe I left the head, though"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheFoz: The_Sponge: First Ed Gein, and now this?  Must be a Wisconsin thing.

It's kind of our thing.

https://filmdaily.co/obsessions/true-crime/worst-serial-killers-wisconsin/


Now that I know where you are from, I will mistakenly read your name as "The Fonz" every time.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe just a wacky Mad Lib?
"I'll festoon my bedchamber with his ______".
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WhiskeySticks: adamgreeney: The sexual assault charge make some think there are some gory details that none of us really want to know.

Guessing it involves a bratwurst.


Cream puff?
 
