Flu-like hoax threatens to make millions of Americans homeless
    Poverty, Health care, Texas, Homelessness, long Covid  
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A country willing to admit that it massively f*cked up with its pandemic response would have no problems giving people like the ones in TFA all the help they need. Just saying.

/we're not willing to admit we f*cked up, unfortunately.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

wut?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This country thrives on making its citizens as miserable as possible. And it doesn't look like we can vote for anything different, so apparently we need to just get used to it.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not surprising. A COVID stay in the hospital can get you medical bill easily over $100k. Most people don't have the income to pay that even on a payment plan.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're not homeless if they can just go to the ER.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Theoretically Covid was supposed to be covered by the government so the hospital stay isn't the breaker. However, if you can't work because you are sick/in the hospital then the mortgage/rent won't get paid. This is when you look at an actual 1st world country and realize the US isn't one.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is why I'm building vertical trailer parks with high speed internet and supplying VR goggles to anyone that moves in. Parts of Ready Player One are coming true.  Not the happy end part, the other parts.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
nObOdY wAnTs To WoRk AnYmOrE, tHeY jUsT wAnT tO sIt On ThEir AsSeS aNd gEt ThEiR sTiMuLuS cHeCkS!
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

And good luck once you've got an eviction on your record in finding new apartments willing to rent to someone with an eviction, jobs willing to hire someone with an eviction, credit scores, etc.

Most people are one mistake, accident, or illness away from having their lives practically be over in an instant, with only suffering left in what is left of their lives.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know lots of people participate in the "gig economy"--man, I hate that name. But honestly, how many people are paying for their car, fuel, insurance, repairs and maintenance, not to mention rent, food, utilities, etc. on tips from people who can't afford their own car? The gig economy is basically thunderdome without the apocalypse. It's people who want to become billionaires convincing other people who want to become hundredaires to work for less than minimum wage, using their own property and being treated like shit by their customers.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

But at least the police are getting fully funded, so that's something.
 
Northern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

She lives is Texas, which is 90% of her problems.  They did not expand Medicaid under the ACA, and the Q-idiot governor has enacted punishing tort reform to block lawsuits for injury and disability.  The COVID federal money is going away, and many in CSA states are going to be surprised and alarmed to find out their insider doesn't cover long COVID and considers it a fake made up illness.
/But we can't have single payer health care or public health officials protecting people because that's worse than chattel slavery, right Justice Alito?
//Her trickle down check will arrive any moment now.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I've had this conversation with people surviving on social assistance, including medical care, in their modular homes while Fox raged away on the big screen in the background.  "WE HAVE TO END THIS WELFARE STATE!"
 
ace in your face
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Yup. I know a nurse, who makes 80k a year. Her husband works in construction, he fell, was hospitalized and they had some insane bill and obviously he couldn't work. They missed one rent payment, were evicted, and have been trying to get by living in a motel. While eventually his workers comp came through and paid their hospital bill, they still have had an impossible time getting a place to rent in the cruel Seattle rental market.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

"None of my failure are ever my fault"

Do you blame the government when you stub your toe too?
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It can be a long wait, but if you or someone you know needs medical care and you don't have insurance, are under-insured, or whatever, find a Federally Qualified Health Center in the US.
They're all over and can help, some run dental clinics too.
A number to try to get help at too is 211 or 211.org, state and federal assistance (shelter, food, medical, mental health, elderly services, child services, etc) for all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico.
Also try local health departments. There's programs for nearly everything.
It's not a perfect system but there is something to start with.
That was my last PSA of the day. I promise I'll stop now.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It turns out "No to healthcare, no to a social safety net, and yes to deliberately spreading a virus" is a really stupid way to run a society.  But at least it's not socialist, right?
 
peterquince
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So we can do paywall Rolling Stone, but we can't do paywall New York Times?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

It truly makes you wonder then why so many people are willing to walk thousands of miles just to get here and why millions of people don't make the same journey to countries they think are better.

Nothing is stopping many people from buying a $200 plane ticket to France and just, like, overstaying your visa there? Hell, hundreds of thousands of people here in the US do that too!

Maybe things aren't quite as bad as you believe they are?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If we got the cost of healthcare under control, we could have universal healthcare without spending any additional tax revenue.

We pay twice what the rest of the world pays per person for healthcare, and between Medicare and Medicaid, the feds pay half of it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Your taxes would go up, but so would your net disposable income.  Also, employers wouldn't have your family's health held hostage.
 
