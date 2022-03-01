 Skip to content
Boeing has entered the chat
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
maybe this one isn't so good. Boeing wastes a lot of money and builds shiat that isn't even weather proof. Maybe we WANT them working on Russian planes.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is Boeing still paying the Ukrainian engineers that aren't working because of Putin? Not having money in a war zone is far worse than having some money.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On paper
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And? Boeing threw a wrench in the works before the Russians did? I thought they'd done that already.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Putin may like this.

A while back, I saw that "Red Army" documentary about the old Soviet hockey team. The players talked about flying to competitions. The said during the mid-70s to early 80s, the Moscow airport only had a handful of commercial passenger flights and the planes were empty most of the time because regular Soviet citizens couldn't leave the country.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Here's the problem:

Boeing had Russian engineers doing work in Moscow...mostly on drawings for commercial aircraft.

I used to work in finance there, and the Ruskis were hired because they were cheaper.  Well....the were incompetent AF, which caused additional work for our engineers in Everett.

As I said in a previous thread, Boeing loves to "drop dollars to pick up pennies".

This should have been done over a decade ago.

Ugh...I still remember having a 5am conference call at my desk because a bunch of the Ivans did not charge their time correctly, and I had to submit a labor adjustment.

F*ck that....they f*cked up, so they should have talked to me during my work hours.
 
iq_in_binary
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A lot of Russia's industry could end up elsewhere permanently after this.

Canada could easily pick up Russia's Titanium exports, they have the largest deposit of ilmenite in the world. They could also pick up quite a bit of the rare earth's as well, having rare earth deposits all over.

In fact, I'd eager that having world leaders start piping up about nabbing all of Russia's exports one by one might finally be the straw that pushed an Oligarch's catspaw.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The U.S. jet maker said it is also suspending parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines.

That's a bit messed up. Punishing civilian air lines for this.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

You worked in Boeing Finance?  You and I should talk.  One of my relatives was a CPA there.  I was in Field Service Engineering.  And there was an entire division of Engineering at Paine Field - Post-Production?  It was pretty much entirely all Russians, because it paid about 25% less than the other engineering divisions, but the Russians didn't care.
 
iq_in_binary
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

We're punishing the whole country. This is far less messed up than, say, completely collapsing the ruble.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Or shelling civilians.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

They could always rise up and eat Putin/the oligarchs.
 
iq_in_binary
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yeah we don't get to claim a moral high-ground on that, sorry. We've done it in every major conflict we've participated in since the Philippines.

We may not have been doing it on purpose, but we killed far more people doing it than Russia has.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I did....up until 2020.  When did you leave?

Holy shiat morale was bad in 2020...and I can only imagine how bad it is now.

As soon as I received my 60 day notice, I quickly scheduled a surgery two weeks before my last day.  Nothing major or life-saving, but insurance picked up the tab.  It was great timing because it meant I didn't have to be involved with the third quarter update.  There is no way I was going to put myself through another stressful quarterly update if they were going to fire me.

/Last job was on the KC-46 Tanker.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

That's the nature of war.  Civilians suffer because of the actions taken, or not taken, by the country's leadership.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Al Qaeda just put in their headphones when the soldiers tried the "Come on people now, smile on your brother" offensive.

Had to go to plan B.
 
