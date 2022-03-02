 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Sanctioning Russia is so popular, even Russia is getting in on the action   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
2
    More: Awkward, Petroleum, Western companies, oil exploration company Rosneft, Nord Stream, Russia's banks, Russian assets, Fellow oil giant Shell, Russia  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 5:30 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Russia plans to temporarily block Western companies from exiting their investments in the country

Much like military juntas that seize foreign property, this is the kind of action that ensures no one sane will ever want to invest in Russia again after the dust settles from the war. Short-sighted move, but isn't that the story of the entire war?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Russia plans to temporarily block Western companies from exiting their investments in the country

Much like military juntas that seize foreign property, this is the kind of action that ensures no one sane will ever want to invest in Russia again after the dust settles from the war. Short-sighted move, but isn't that the story of the entire war?


This is the part where Warren Buffet types are going to buy low. And then wait. Someone is going to make money on this mess.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.