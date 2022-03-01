 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Have you captured a tank and are worried about the tax implications? The Ukrainian revenue agency has issued formal guidance that you don't need to declare it   (en.interfax.com.ua) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, Russia, Ukraine, World War II, United States, Russian tanks, Ukrainians, Russian language, property status  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 2:20 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
alright.. time to start outing whos Fark account is a high ranking official Ukrainian official. Between this and the surrender bounty being tied to rubles.. master trollers.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's real: https://www.facebook.com/NAZKgov
Scroll down a bit and use a translator.
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone posted a translation on the Facebook page:Grab a Russian tank or BTR and worry about how to declare it? Keep calm and continue to protect the Motherland!No need to declare seized Russian tanks and other equipment, because the cost of this shiat does not exceed 100 living minimums (248 100 UAH).(Such awfully cheap garbage, it's below minimum declaration limit!)Accordingly, reporting significant changes in the property within 10 days in case such a junk is not necessary (so tautology).(I'm not exactly sure what this means... still trying to puzzle it out..)Speaking of the law, combat trophies are not subject to reflection in the declaration for the following reasons:they were acquired not because of the imposition of any kind of law, but because of the full-scale aggression of the 24.02.2022 Russian Federation regarding the independent and sovereign Ukrainian state as a continuation of the started in 2014 underprivileged the Russian Federation attack on Ukraine in order to destroy the last;(They weren't earned, they were forced on the new owners!)Thanks to the bravery and zitz of the defenders of the Ukrainian state, the enemy of military equipment usually comes to you already destroyed and removed from order, which is impossible to conduct its assessment in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the assessment of property, property rights and professional assessment activity in Ukraine". And therefore, it is impossible to find out how much such property costs.(Even easier to keep it off the taxable property schedule when it's non-functional.)So the Russian tank, go fark with deklaracii.(New catchphrase appears everywhere!)Meanwhile, NAZK continues to provide technical possibility to submit reports of significant changes in property status regarding the acquisition of objects captured by the Russian army, if the desiring entities of declaration desire to take such actions.(If you really want to declare it as income, we're standing by!)
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aaaargh.  All my formatting disappeared.  So humiliating.  I think I'll pour a bourbon and go work on my own taxes.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I liked Ukrainians before. I love them now.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: [img.ifunny.co image 850x865]


The image that has been built up for years of the powerful Russian military has certainly been dented. If you'd asked anyone a year ago what would happen if Russia invaded Ukraine you'd get most people saying it would be over in a day, no way would Ukraine be able to resist. And it looks like Putin thought that as well.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can I sell it on eBay?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alternative to declaring it, just say nothing.  What are they going to do, come after you?  You have a tank.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Alternative to declaring it, just say nothing.  What are they going to do, come after you?  You have a tank.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukrainians certainly winning the battle of social media. There is some seriously clever stuff coming out of there.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukraine has read this article. Summary Russians suck at logistics unless it's by rail.

https://warontherocks.com/2021/11/feeding-the-bear-a-closer-look-at-russian-army-logistics/
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Top notch interstate trolling to be sure. I'm surprised they didn't go a step further and demand a payment in sunflower seeds from the next harvest.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even if you don't have a use for a Russian missile launcher or APC, the engines pop right out of those things.

There are going to be some really nice farm tractors in Ukraine after this is all over.
 
Bungles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wax_on: Ukrainians certainly winning the battle of social media. There is some seriously clever stuff coming out of there.



I'm amazed they keep firing zingers as missiles rain down.

I happily hand over to them on behalf of the UK the mantle of wry stoicism during the Blitz.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: thorpe: [img.ifunny.co image 850x865]

The image that has been built up for years of the powerful Russian military has certainly been dented. If you'd asked anyone a year ago what would happen if Russia invaded Ukraine you'd get most people saying it would be over in a day, no way would Ukraine be able to resist. And it looks like Putin thought that as well.


The last sailing of the Admiral Kuznetsov was a "dent". This has turned the image of the Russian military into a full-on sit-com with laugh track.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The wit and humor of the Ukrainian people under attack is particularly inspiring as it shows what the world will lose if this nation is subjugated by Putin.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.