(CNN)   Russia has oil; needs freedoms?   (cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: Giggity, Russia, Vladimir Putin's financial fortress, Prime Minister of Russia, worldwide supply of oil, chunk of Russia, Vladimir Putin, Boris Yeltsin, White House  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 4:30 AM



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he's going to use it sooner or later regardless.
time to face up to this fact and deal with it.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You CAN'T put a dollar amount on Freedom. Ukraine has the right to self-determination, without being coerced or invaded.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I so hate being inconvenienced at the gas pump because of wars in Europe and the suffering of millions.  I feel right put out by it.  F*ck me!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: I so hate being inconvenienced at the gas pump because of wars in Europe and the suffering of millions.  I feel right put out by it.  F*ck me!


The whole thing has been going on less than a week.  If the world can't deal with higher oil prices for a few weeks, we've got bigger problems.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CasperImproved: You CAN'T put a dollar amount on Freedom. Ukraine has the right to self-determination, without being coerced or invaded.


That's why it's paid for in blood.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: 433: I so hate being inconvenienced at the gas pump because of wars in Europe and the suffering of millions.  I feel right put out by it.  F*ck me!

The whole thing has been going on less than a week.  If the world can't deal with higher oil prices for a few weeks, we've got bigger problems.


it may be for a more then a few weeks. The weather is starting to get nice. I'll ride my damn Vespa to work if gas gets really high. It's worth it to get rid of Putin.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: 433: I so hate being inconvenienced at the gas pump because of wars in Europe and the suffering of millions.  I feel right put out by it.  F*ck me!

The whole thing has been going on less than a week.  If the world can't deal with higher oil prices for a few weeks, we've got bigger problems.


there's a whole subset of wittering snowflakes who can't deal with having their lips hidden away from the world!
so not expecting much in the way of backbone from them over this.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let him. Russian government loses 40% of its revenue while trying to keep a huge army in the field

Oil spikes 50%. so you $4 as gallon gas becomes $6. there will be moaning but we'll survive
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*thinks about the US trucker convoys*

*thinks about the rising gas prices*

*laughs and laughs and laughs...*
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Let him. Russian government loses 40% of its revenue while trying to keep a huge army in the field

Oil spikes 50%. so you $4 as gallon gas becomes $6. there will be moaning but we'll survive


This.  Fark, I'll pay ten a gallon if we're Putin-free after the dust settles.

/with the caveat that the next guy can always be worse
 
Burke Turkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PunGent: Pats_Cloth_Coat: Let him. Russian government loses 40% of its revenue while trying to keep a huge army in the field

Oil spikes 50%. so you $4 as gallon gas becomes $6. there will be moaning but we'll survive

This.  Fark, I'll pay ten a gallon if we're Putin-free after the dust settles.

/with the caveat that the next guy can always be worse


I'm already paying 10 a 'gallon', whatever that is, in the Netherlands. 2.20 euro/L.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost:  it may be for a more then a few weeks. The weather is starting to get nice. I'll ride my damn Vespa to work if gas gets really high. It's worth it to get rid of Putin.

When you tell people, "I'm riding my Vespa to support Ukraine!", they still won't think it's cool.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
maybe Moscow needs "liberating".  Someone call Dick Cheney and W!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Burke Turkey: I'm already paying 10 a 'gallon', whatever that is


The Imperial system is based on easily understandable metrics. An inch, for example, is about the length of your thumb's first joint to the fingertip. A gallon is the capacity of one cow's udder. Split that into 4, and you get 4 quarts (it's derived from the French quatre).

The liter is based off the quart (with some minor adjustments to better fit with the metric system's kilogram), but basically the same amount.

It's all very easy once you understand.
 
gaspode
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers:

The Imperial system is based on easily understandable metrics. An inch, for example, is about the length of your thumb's first joint to the fingertip. A gallon is the capacity of one cow's udder. Split that into 4, and you get 4 quarts (it's derived from the French quatre).

lol are there people who STILL pretend that ridiculous anachronism is worth keeping?
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: You CAN'T put a dollar amount on Freedom. Ukraine has the right to self-determination, without being coerced or invaded.


On the other hand, U.S. conservatives will hand Putin the entire former Soviet Bloc and half of Western Europe besides if they have to face the pitchforks & torches that will result from $5 gasoline.  At that point it costs half a minimum-wage worker's weekly paycheck to fill up an econobox beater.  Never mind the additional price spikes coming with the increased cost of transporting everything.  That's the match that will ignite the current powderkeg, and they know it.

I'm not sure Russia can afford to screw with their oil sales, given their current economic reality.  But, make no mistake, if they manage to pull that off, it will be as devastating as a nuclear strike, if not more so.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gaspode: We Ate the Necco Wafers:

The Imperial system is based on easily understandable metrics. An inch, for example, is about the length of your thumb's first joint to the fingertip. A gallon is the capacity of one cow's udder. Split that into 4, and you get 4 quarts (it's derived from the French quatre).

lol are there people who STILL pretend that ridiculous anachronism is worth keeping?


Well, Russia is metric.

No surprise you like the same things as Putin.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: You CAN'T put a dollar amount on Freedom.



Umm... it's A Buck-Oh-Five. (or, 122,04 RUB and falling)
 
neofonz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I expect Putin will do this to some degree.

He has to know it will hurt Biden politically because so many chuckleheads in the US were already blaming Biden for high gas prices before the invasion. Witness those stupid stickers on gas pumps.

/actually should read "witless, those stupid stickers on gas pumps"
//why not both
///or three
 
gaspode
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: gaspode: We Ate the Necco Wafers:

The Imperial system is based on easily understandable metrics. An inch, for example, is about the length of your thumb's first joint to the fingertip. A gallon is the capacity of one cow's udder. Split that into 4, and you get 4 quarts (it's derived from the French quatre).

lol are there people who STILL pretend that ridiculous anachronism is worth keeping?

Well, Russia is metric.

No surprise you like the same things as Putin.


Are you mental?
 
abiigdog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We need our own energy independence now, which means drilling here, which means pipelines from our northern neighbors, we don't get to denounce putins actions while giving him money to wage war by buying his oil. In November we will start taking care of this mess.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
no Catan jokes? disappoint.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
