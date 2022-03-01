 Skip to content
(MSN)   "Punching holes in your tank's gas tank so you'll run out of fuel before you reach the front" is apparently 2022's version of shooting yourself in the foot to avoid combat   (msn.com) divider line
53
    More: Interesting, MSN  
•       •       •

1060 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Mar 2022 at 12:41 AM



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If true, good.  If made-up, that's some premium propaganda/psyops and also good.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone should really put together a TikTok of how to punch the hole and where to punch it to be less obvious so it can be provided to the Russian troops.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrshowrules: If true, good.  If made-up, that's some premium propaganda/psyops and also good.


it appears to be from US sources.

the real question is what is the quantity of "some."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, the Ukrainians have pictures of abandoned tanks, even an abandoned Surface to Air Missile unit.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Hardbass army wants to dance not fight.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: The Hardbass army wants to dance not fight.



all is lost
Youtube BEuLeLt6qsk

I hope Uamee and Life of Boris can safely contact each other.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: Purple_Urkle: The Hardbass army wants to dance not fight.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BEuLeLt6qsk]
I hope Uamee and Life of Boris can safely contact each other.



LADA (GTA version) - uamee x Professional Gopnik x Boris
Youtube 4A4O4s3KOrM

Because in a more innocent time, they were fantastic together, and the world needs more of that.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uamee - PUCK FOOTIN' [KREMLIN BOTS]
Youtube YcsTJuVZ3D0

/for those not keeping up with the memetic war, just gonna leave this here as a shout-out to Uamee from Latvia, about whom I learned from some violet-colored poster upthread.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purple_Urkle: The Hardbass army wants to dance not fight.

Norway is threatening to send in the Technoviking:
 
Summoner101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: The Hardbass army wants to dance not fight.


They were expecting Ukraine to fall like Crimea.  They were expecting to be greeted as liberators.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eh. Just stand off the road a bit and shoot the gas tank. Claim it was Ukrainian citizens taking pot shots at you. Unless you're using tracer rounds, it isn't going to blow up.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do the Oligarchs have any US based RVs to seize? Asking for a friend.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shooting the gas tank hurts less.

I think some of these RU fools might have a clue.

/surrender is their only honorable option
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Eh. Just stand off the road a bit and shoot the gas tank. Claim it was Ukrainian citizens taking pot shots at you. Unless you're using tracer rounds, it isn't going to blow up.


Even better- just dump some sugar in the tank.  Engine craps out, must have been saboteurs, sorry sarge.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Purple_Urkle: The Hardbass army wants to dance not fight.

They were expecting Ukraine to fall like Crimea.  They were expecting to be greeted as liberators.


Sounds like some of those conscripts were like "Wait, we're 100 miles inside Ukraine and at war with them? How come nobody told us???"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: If true, good.  If made-up, that's some premium propaganda/psyops and also good.


It's all about eating carrots.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In Belarus Russians were trading fuel for food. Seems like some of the soldiers have a problem going to the frontlines when some of their comrades were never even going to get close to it. Can you blame them?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"In response to Russia's assault, Western nations have since levied heavy sanctions and other restrictive financial measures against the country, a move that Putin claimed was unlawful."


Oh boy, so many possible responses to this - how do I choose???
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Do the Oligarchs have any US based RVs to seize? Asking for a friend.


I would love to have one of their boats...not a yacht, but a cigarette boat.

/50% Ukie thanks to my Dad.
//Would make a great Father's Day gift.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Magorn: Purple_Urkle: The Hardbass army wants to dance not fight.

Norway is threatening to send in the Technoviking:


Use of the Technoviking is not permitted under the terms of the Geneva Convention.
 
Riothamus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Summoner101: Purple_Urkle: The Hardbass army wants to dance not fight.

They were expecting Ukraine to fall like Crimea.  They were expecting to be greeted as liberators.

Sounds like some of those conscripts were like "Wait, we're 100 miles inside Ukraine and at war with them? How come nobody told us???"


Putin certainly learned from the best.
The Element of Suprise!
Youtube lYNpgXBLawc
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Someone should really put together a TikTok of how to punch the hole and where to punch it to be less obvious so it can be provided to the Russian troops.


...and after that, some nice men should explain how the menstrual cycle works.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It almost reminds me of what the younglings did to TFG's rallies.  Is it possible that these young conscripted kids are just outsmarting the system?
They just might be smart enough to love through this.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seems appropriate.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: Purple_Urkle: The Hardbass army wants to dance not fight.


[YouTube video: all is lost]
I hope Uamee and Life of Boris can safely contact each other.


Damn, now Putin has lost Boris and Uamee.

XS Project and DJ Blyatman might be next.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Live, not love.

Well, love too...
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They ain't Russian to get there.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "In response to Russia's assault, Western nations have since levied heavy sanctions and other restrictive financial measures against the country, a move that Putin claimed was unlawful."


Oh boy, so many possible responses to this - how do I choose???


Illegal!?

I think while he was compromising Trump, Trump may have compromised him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh well.  Shouldn't have gone into Ukraine.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Punching holes in gas tanks and abandoning equipment are acts of valor here.  These men are liable to be made examples of when they return home.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does anyone have any idea how much internet access the invading Russian's have? Can they see any Ukrainian info coming out? Are they sending out videos too?

I was under the impression that none of the enlisted had any access to the outside world.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: Does anyone have any idea how much internet access the invading Russian's have? Can they see any Ukrainian info coming out? Are they sending out videos too?

I was under the impression that none of the enlisted had any access to the outside world.


I'm quite sure individuals have some. But no, they don't have iPad w wifi.

Which means what little info the line soldier has is either Putin-washed or 'a guy told a guy that told my buddy'
 
iq_in_binary
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Eh. Just stand off the road a bit and shoot the gas tank. Claim it was Ukrainian citizens taking pot shots at you. Unless you're using tracer rounds, it isn't going to blow up.


Even a tracer won't blow it up unless it's damn near empty.

Stoichiometry be a tricky mistress.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Someone should really put together a TikTok of how to punch the hole and where to punch it to be less obvious so it can be provided to the Russian troops.


universetoday.comView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: Purple_Urkle: The Hardbass army wants to dance not fight.


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/BEuLeLt6qsk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I hope Uamee and Life of Boris can safely contact each other.


For those that want to google translate the Russian at the end of that video, here is the text:

русский военный корабль иди нахуй!  

(Russian Warship... Go (fark) yourself!)
 
Toxophil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Bootleg: Someone should really put together a TikTok of how to punch the hole and where to punch it to be less obvious so it can be provided to the Russian troops.

[universetoday.com image 782x490]


So, your saying all the vehicles have manufacturing errors?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Well, the Ukrainians have pictures of abandoned tanks, even an abandoned Surface to Air Missile unit.


The gift that keeps on giving?
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If this is true, I don't blame the unlucky conscripts that did everything they could to delay getting to the front.

/Nuremberg for the generals though.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's beautiful to hear. Save yourselves from dying for a corrupt madman's ego and foolishness boys.
Live and make Russia great again, hopefully it'll be with a new leader who isn't criminally insane.
You probably don't want to go back to Russia until he's gone. Stay in Ukraine awhile, maybe meet a nice girl or guy, NTTAWWT. Let Putin think you're dead so he doesn't kill your families for betraying him.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Bootleg: Someone should really put together a TikTok of how to punch the hole and where to punch it to be less obvious so it can be provided to the Russian troops.

[universetoday.com image 782x490]


Is that the ISS mystery hole?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Come on Vladimir Putin, it's time to resign.

Choose peace.
The sanctions will end.
Everyone wants friendship not war.

Paint photo with Russian Yarka watercolor paints and you can have a nice peaceful painting contest against W Bush, IN RETIREMENT.

Try some marijuana for that aching liver.
Resign.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Come on Vladimir Putin, it's time to resign.

Choose peace.
The sanctions will end.
Everyone wants friendship not war.

Paint photo with Russian Yarka watercolor paints and you can have a nice peaceful painting contest against W Bush, IN RETIREMENT.

Try some marijuana for that aching liver.
Resign.


Photo realistically.


/stupid brain stutter, sorry
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "In response to Russia's assault, Western nations have since levied heavy sanctions and other restrictive financial measures against the country, a move that Putin claimed was unlawful."

Oh boy, so many possible responses to this - how do I choose???



Putin must have forgotten the relevant case law of "finders keepers, losers weepers"

/When it's 200:1, whatever the 200 say becomes the law.
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: In Belarus Russians were trading fuel for food. Seems like some of the soldiers have a problem going to the frontlines when some of their comrades were never even going to get close to it. Can you blame them?


I'd just be trading anything for alcohol. Sorry, I'm too drunk for wa ar. I love everyone and I love ukraine and I love youuuu.
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have a buddy who is a USMC desert storm vet I worked with for years.

He went through a rough divorce after I did, but he has little career prospects.  he crashed with me for a bit.

If I was still divorced with no kids I'd be contemplating it. Engineer/Paramedic/firefighter  trained. Now graduate degree.

I was Army but never deployed overseas. They taught me to dig holes and blow shiat up. I'm afraid part of me has something to prove. But I've been on police swat teams, I've done technical rescue, etc. 

But now I have a baby on the way. But I'm still tempted.

But at the same time I'll never do it. I can do it in the moment, but not when thinking about it.

Props to the guys who can.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Come on Vladimir Putin, it's time to resign.

Choose peace.
The sanctions will end.
Everyone wants friendship not war.


It would also cement Putin's name in history as being responsible for the utter annihilation of the Russian empire, its economy, and whatever little bit of standing they still had in the world. He singlehandedly turned Russia into global pariah.

He is an actual billionaire and almost as big a narcissist as TFG. I suspect he'll do ANYTHING to keep from being pegged as the fall guy over all of this.
 
