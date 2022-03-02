 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kare11)   "Please cancel my order for toilet paper. Time won't permit me to wait for it"   (kare11.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Montgomery Ward, Aaron Montgomery Ward, Mail order, family member, rural residents, Evan's hands, catalog, birth control  
•       •       •

686 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Access Denied
You don't have permission to access "http://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/land-of-10000-stories/discovered-1930s-letters-to-st-paul-montgomery-ward-complaint-department-good-for-laughs-tears/89-89822ae2-7fad-47b0-b5ec-3db703e24b44?" on this server.
Reference #18.130f0317.1646202244.55e5ab

I have no idea what TFA contains, but this seems in-keeping.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear sir,
Youtube 1EXNX2IyQdE
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Some stay dry and others feel the pain?
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
About 30 years ago, Mrs. Plows worked for Gander Mountain and she save a few of the letters they received. My personal favorite was a postcard from some guy named Tommy in Arkansas:

"I wood Lack the FREE catlog."
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dear sirs,
Mother and I have decided that the man in the overcoat on page 257 (the brown coat at the top of the page) would make me a good husband. I know he would be good to me.
How can I get him?  If you can send him to me, I will be glad to pay the postage.

Dear Sears, Roebuck and Co.,
I have decided that I want to be on the woman on page 8,263 of your catalog.  She is the one in the beige undergarments.  My name is Timmy. I am 12 and a half years old.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"My grandfather would pull them out at parties and brought them to the Masons' meetings and would read them there to entertain the other members," Evan says.

Wow! This lady was certainly a coont. She thinks people getting burned is fodder for party entertainment.

"I ordered an iron lung for my son but we got a laundry tumbler. Now my son is dead." MHH HAW HAW HAW! That's rich. Pull out another letter!

I hope she's in Hell now locked in a room with a thousand Karens.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "My grandfather would pull them out at parties and brought them to the Masons' meetings and would read them there to entertain the other members," Evan says.

Wow! This lady was certainly a coont. She thinks people getting burned is fodder for party entertainment.

"I ordered an iron lung for my son but we got a laundry tumbler. Now my son is dead." MHH HAW HAW HAW! That's rich. Pull out another letter!

I hope she's in Hell now locked in a room with a thousand Karens.


No, even for you that's just trying too hard - you've given yourself away already
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "My grandfather would pull them out at parties and brought them to the Masons' meetings and would read them there to entertain the other members," Evan says.

Wow! This lady was certainly a coont. She thinks people getting burned is fodder for party entertainment.

"I ordered an iron lung for my son but we got a laundry tumbler. Now my son is dead." MHH HAW HAW HAW! That's rich. Pull out another letter!

I hope she's in Hell now locked in a room with a thousand Karens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.