(Ukrinform)   Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrt   (ukrinform.net) divider line
92
posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Mar 2022 at 9:52 PM



rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy fark
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that part of the 40 mile convoy asking to be blasted to hell?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do other countries have Airhogs?!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any other confirmation of this? And I assume this wasn't the massive convoy headed to Kyiv?
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: Is that part of the 40 mile convoy asking to be blasted to hell?


No, different.  But still hilarious.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian losses: 800 vehicles; loss of life unknown
Ukrainian losses: 1 Helo; zero fatalities

Outstanding win.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope this is accurate
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and are we sure Russian conscripts didn't blow up their own convoy?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There were no A-10's involved in this strike. The US prohibits the sale of A-10s to foreign countries (not even to Israel).
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: There were no A-10's involved in this strike. The US prohibits the sale of A-10s to foreign countries (not even to Israel).


We could "loan" them, right?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

blastoh: and are we sure Russian conscripts didn't blow up their own convoy?


Too much work. Quicker to just say you have to take a roadside dump and run the fark away.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oof.  Logistics were already shiat for Russia, this is really gonna hurt.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm definitely going to need confirmation from a reputable source about this claim. For starters, I can't imagine Ukrainian air assets being able to operate that far north.

Don't get me wrong, I farking hope it's true, but I seriously doubt it. (Please, please, please prove me wrong).
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: There were no A-10's involved in this strike. The US prohibits the sale of A-10s to foreign countries (not even to Israel).


A10s are not miracle machines. Other aircraft have this capability plus airspeed greater the 400 knots and radar.

Former A-10er
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukraine : destroyed 800 vehicles!
Russia : nyet! None destroyed!

Remember, in war the truth will always be somewhere in the middle
 
Trayal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x312]


Oh fark, that got me. Brilliant.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 "We lost one helicopter but the pilot survived" sounds like next level propaganda. Then again when you have farmers towing abandoned APCs with tractors it makes you wonder. Assuming those stories are also true.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If they have the air power to destroy 800 vehicles in a column without a single loss, why is the miles-long convoy rolling up unimpeded?

I'm not believing any of this until I see it from a trusted source.
 
rohar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: If they have the air power to destroy 800 vehicles in a column without a single loss, why is the miles-long convoy rolling up unimpeded?

I'm not believing any of this until I see it from a trusted source.


That assumes it's still rolling.

I can't verify that.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

spleef420: AAAAGGGGHHHH: There were no A-10's involved in this strike. The US prohibits the sale of A-10s to foreign countries (not even to Israel).

We could "loan" them, right?


We should just land a few in Kyiv and accidentally leave the keys in the ignition while we pointedly turn the other way.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Yeah, I'm definitely going to need confirmation from a reputable source about this claim. For starters, I can't imagine Ukrainian air assets being able to operate that far north.

Don't get me wrong, I farking hope it's true, but I seriously doubt it. (Please, please, please prove me wrong).


?

Fark user imageView Full Size


North?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

enry: Is that part of the 40 mile convoy asking to be blasted to hell?


It was a 3 to 4 mile convoy 40 miles away.

40 mile convoy could be thousands of vehicles
 
bharrisuc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This... is good for Ukraine if true. This will be bad for Russia and I want Ukraine to win this fight. But.... I just cant celebrate the massacre of what has to be thousand of dumb conscript kids, no matter how awfully their army has treated civilians. I just... can't cheer or "cool" that many senseless deaths. Not trying to BSAB just not trying to think of this as a video game. This is war and 10-15 years down the road there will be thousand of Russian and Ukrainian veterans maimed and mentally scarred that we will have to integrate back into our society regardless of who wins or looses. Cheer on the brave defense and mock and denigrate the Russian leaders that started this war, but lets not pretend like this is anything other than a tragedy on a horrific scale.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: There were no A-10's involved in this strike. The US prohibits the sale of A-10s to foreign countries (not even to Israel).


I mean...the last A10 was built almost 40 years ago (a shame, though AC130s are pretty cool too).  No one could buy any even if they were allowed.
 
Farkin' Uke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Yeah, I'm definitely going to need confirmation from a reputable source about this claim. For starters, I can't imagine Ukrainian air assets being able to operate that far north.

Don't get me wrong, I farking hope it's true, but I seriously doubt it. (Please, please, please prove me wrong).


???
That far NORTH??

"Mykolaiv, or Nikolaev, is a city near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine"

Soo....you think UA's AF can only operate over the Black Sea?

/methinks you're thinking the wrong convoy, браче
 
danvon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: There were no A-10's involved in this strike. The US prohibits the sale of A-10s to foreign countries (not even to Israel).


I find that interesting. It's a 50 year old design, and no stealth tech. It's basically a big gatling gun with wings. It's absolutely perfect for its assigned role.

Meanwhile, we are selling what is arguably the most advanced fighter plane in the world to a handful of nations.
 
flondrix
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x312]


[Applause]

Which reminds me, has Ben Garrison weighed in on the Ukraine invasion yet?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spleef420: AAAAGGGGHHHH: There were no A-10's involved in this strike. The US prohibits the sale of A-10s to foreign countries (not even to Israel).

We could "loan" them, right?


Nope. They can be deployed to US bases, but the A-10 is one of those very rare exceptions where the Military-Industrial Complex is like "We'll sell most of our stuff to overseas, but we're keeping this bad boy just for ourselves".
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Do other countries have Airhogs?!

[i.pinimg.com image 800x698]


img.pogo.orgView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

andrewagill: The Dog Ate My Homework: Yeah, I'm definitely going to need confirmation from a reputable source about this claim. For starters, I can't imagine Ukrainian air assets being able to operate that far north.

Don't get me wrong, I farking hope it's true, but I seriously doubt it. (Please, please, please prove me wrong).

?

[Fark user image image 425x340]

North?


Maybe he learned to read maps in Russian infantry school.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Yeah, I'm definitely going to need confirmation from a reputable source about this claim. For starters, I can't imagine Ukrainian air assets being able to operate that far north.

Don't get me wrong, I farking hope it's true, but I seriously doubt it. (Please, please, please prove me wrong).


I submitted an earlier link that claimed 180 vehicles in two locations (drone attacks, in case you're wondering)

https://twitter.com/sumlenny/status/1498810879407792129
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: AAAAGGGGHHHH: There were no A-10's involved in this strike. The US prohibits the sale of A-10s to foreign countries (not even to Israel).

A10s are not miracle machines. Other aircraft have this capability plus airspeed greater the 400 knots and radar.

Former A-10er


"BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT!" is pretty much the catch-phrase of an A-10
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bobtheme: enry: Is that part of the 40 mile convoy asking to be blasted to hell?

No, different.  But still hilarious.


Gas up, reload, replace that chopper and head back out.  There is a 40 mile target out there.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Yeah, I'm definitely going to need confirmation from a reputable source about this claim. For starters, I can't imagine Ukrainian air assets being able to operate that far north.

Don't get me wrong, I farking hope it's true, but I seriously doubt it. (Please, please, please prove me wrong).


Ukraine picked up a bunch of MiGs from Poland on Sunday.  A combined strike with those, choppers and some drones could do that kind of damage.  I want some confirmation too, but I'm keeping my hope up.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Yeah, I'm definitely going to need confirmation from a reputable source about this claim. For starters, I can't imagine Ukrainian air assets being able to operate that far north.

Don't get me wrong, I farking hope it's true, but I seriously doubt it. (Please, please, please prove me wrong).


Russians are abandoning their AA equipment so it's entirely possible that Ukrainian air forces were able to slip through one of the holes that have been created as a result.
 
Nullav
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here I was having a moment of "They can't be that stupid, right? ...Right?" and thinking there was some planning to protect those vehicles. Like, y'know, air support, not abandoning SAM launchers, watching for IEDs and mines, and just generally not treating it like a road trip.


/There's definitely an intel imbalance here.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You believe Biden when he talks about his admiration for veterans. He knows what it is to have family serve.
 
dywed88
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Yeah, I'm definitely going to need confirmation from a reputable source about this claim. For starters, I can't imagine Ukrainian air assets being able to operate that far north.

Don't get me wrong, I farking hope it's true, but I seriously doubt it. (Please, please, please prove me wrong).


Mykolaiv is in the far south. This would be the force that is presumably trying to work its way from Crimea to Odessa.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

danvon: AAAAGGGGHHHH: There were no A-10's involved in this strike. The US prohibits the sale of A-10s to foreign countries (not even to Israel).

I find that interesting. It's a 50 year old design, and no stealth tech. It's basically a big gatling gun with wings. It's absolutely perfect for its assigned role.

Meanwhile, we are selling what is arguably the most advanced fighter plane in the world to a handful of nations.


I imagine it's due to the F-35 being complex enough to where you can sell foreign variant that is significantly less capable than the real thing.

The A-10 is a flying gun.  Even taking away the glass cockpit still makes it a dangerous mother farker for CAS.
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: If they have the air power to destroy 800 vehicles in a column without a single loss, why is the miles-long convoy rolling up unimpeded?

I'm not believing any of this until I see it from a trusted source.


Article provides no details regarding the vehicles hit.  If the 800 vehicle convoy was mostly supply trucks and fuel, for example, it could have been a much easier, and potentially move valuable, target for Ukraine's limited air power.
 
Nullav
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And yeah, there's definitely gotta' be some heavy propaganda coming out of Ukraine. That's as much a part of war as not getting blown up.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: "We lost one helicopter but the pilot survived" sounds like next level propaganda. Then again when you have farmers towing abandoned APCs with tractors it makes you wonder. Assuming those stories are also true.


Do you ever get tired of being on the wrong side of every conversation?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bharrisuc: This... is good for Ukraine if true. This will be bad for Russia and I want Ukraine to win this fight. But.... I just cant celebrate the massacre of what has to be thousand of dumb conscript kids, no matter how awfully their army has treated civilians. I just... can't cheer or "cool" that many senseless deaths. Not trying to BSAB just not trying to think of this as a video game. This is war and 10-15 years down the road there will be thousand of Russian and Ukrainian veterans maimed and mentally scarred that we will have to integrate back into our society regardless of who wins or looses. Cheer on the brave defense and mock and denigrate the Russian leaders that started this war, but lets not pretend like this is anything other than a tragedy on a horrific scale.


Assuming this is true, I stll feel for the Russian conscripts.  They look like a peasant slave army.  The equipment is battered.  Their uniforms are mismatched and tattered.  Some of them look to be 16.  They're being sent to die for a kleptocracy that will always keep them poor and hungry.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

spleef420: AAAAGGGGHHHH: There were no A-10's involved in this strike. The US prohibits the sale of A-10s to foreign countries (not even to Israel).

We could "loan" them, right?


Or give them away
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Murkanen: RTOGUY: "We lost one helicopter but the pilot survived" sounds like next level propaganda. Then again when you have farmers towing abandoned APCs with tractors it makes you wonder. Assuming those stories are also true.

Do you ever get tired of being on the wrong side of every conversation?


He's a Ford apologist who cheered when O'Toole got ousted for supporting an anti-conversion therapy bill.  Make of that what you will.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nullav: And yeah, there's definitely gotta' be some heavy propaganda coming out of Ukraine. That's as much a part of war as not getting blown up.


Which is odd that Russia is getting bested in that department considering Russia's long history of cyber warfare.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: "We lost one helicopter but the pilot survived" sounds like next level propaganda. Then again when you have farmers towing abandoned APCs with tractors it makes you wonder. Assuming those stories are also true.


Good to know that some rubles are trickling through.
 
