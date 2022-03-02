 Skip to content
(YouTube)   ♫ Bayraktar ♫
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm impressed that the English subtitles rhyme also.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's got a good beat, and you can dance to it.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
uamee - PUCK FOOTIN' [KREMLIN BOTS]
Youtube YcsTJuVZ3D0
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I need more bass!
Ukrainian Patriotic Song - Bayraktar (Zelenskyy Has Balls of Steel REMIX)
Youtube 78XAKDYK8oE
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Play this at Eurovision in lieu of the cancelled Russian entry
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not every people's song that can be played for us can be BRRRT.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is my ringtone now, here in New Zealand.

This year we are all Ukrainians.
 
mediaho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
New earworm unlocked.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Turkish E.T is something out of a really bad trip.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fern Crest
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Their internet teams are soooo right on point! Excellent work!

Great morale booster for the troops on their side, and a nice, not-so-subtle 'go fork yourself' to Poopin.
 
Xai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Say what you will, but this war (even if it is lost) is clearly the turning point for UAV warfare.

These are amazingly effective, require little infrastructure and offer an extremely small radar and thermal signature. Best of all a fully armed drone costs less than some missiles.

I expect to see low cost, high volume drones being increasingly common on the battlefield after this display.

Assuming vlad doesn't go nuclear.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Summary of my musical tastes as perceived by others:
Freeman's Mind: Episode 2
Youtube yJRgAYcM1lw
 
adamatari
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xai: Say what you will, but this war (even if it is lost) is clearly the turning point for UAV warfare.

These are amazingly effective, require little infrastructure and offer an extremely small radar and thermal signature. Best of all a fully armed drone costs less than some missiles.

I expect to see low cost, high volume drones being increasingly common on the battlefield after this display.

Assuming vlad doesn't go nuclear.


Yes. If the Azeri/Armenian war was a foretaste this is the confirmation, drone wars are the new thing.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
     ♫ Bayraktar, dream maker, love taker, don't you mess around with me ♫
/DNRTFA
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Not every people's song that can be played for us can be BRRRT.


I'll allow it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xai: Say what you will, but this war (even if it is lost) is clearly the turning point for UAV warfare.

These are amazingly effective, require little infrastructure and offer an extremely small radar and thermal signature. Best of all a fully armed drone costs less than some missiles.

I expect to see low cost, high volume drones being increasingly common on the battlefield after this display.

Assuming vlad doesn't go nuclear.


Eye In The Sky was a movie a few years ago, one of Alan Rickman's last, that looked at a drone mission.

Eye.In.The.Sky.2015.720p.BluRay.x264-[YTS.AG]
Youtube F7iV_Q1hOqE
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Xai: Say what you will, but this war (even if it is lost) is clearly the turning point for UAV warfare.

These are amazingly effective, require little infrastructure and offer an extremely small radar and thermal signature. Best of all a fully armed drone costs less than some missiles.

I expect to see low cost, high volume drones being increasingly common on the battlefield after this display.

Assuming vlad doesn't go nuclear.

Eye In The Sky was a movie a few years ago, one of Alan Rickman's last, that looked at a drone mission.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/F7iV_Q1hOqE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


LOL.  You just embedded an entire movie.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xai: Say what you will, but this war (even if it is lost) is clearly the turning point for UAV warfare.

These are amazingly effective, require little infrastructure and offer an extremely small radar and thermal signature. Best of all a fully armed drone costs less than some missiles.

I expect to see low cost, high volume drones being increasingly common on the battlefield after this display.

Assuming vlad doesn't go nuclear.


I have faith that the American aerospace industry, the Pentagon, and Congress can create stealth multipurpose drones that can operate in vast, semi-autonomous hunter-killer swarms, cost $500 million each, and can't reliably fly when it's windy or rainy.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Van Halen - Panama (Official Music Video)
Youtube fuKDBPw8wQA
 
thehobbes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Warthog: Summoner101: Not every people's song that can be played for us can be BRRRT.

I'll allow it.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

