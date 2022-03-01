 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Potato)   According to Anonymous, Bitcoin will soon be tanking   (cryptopotato.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Russia, Vladimir Putin, World War II, Russian troops payments, Russian language, notorious hacker organization, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Money  
•       •       •

778 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 11:20 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone with half a brain could see that.

Russia comprises about 20% more or less, of all BitCoin transactions. Cut off the liquidity and money markets, BitCoin tanks. This isn't rocket surgery.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Anyone with half a brain could see that.

Russia comprises about 20% more or less, of all BitCoin transactions. Cut off the liquidity and money markets, BitCoin tanks. This isn't rocket surgery.


Well, someone didn't RTFA. Or didn't get the pun.
 
Corvus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe we can give them NFTs.
 
tasteme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I knew recovering alcoholics could make a difference in the world!

/drtfa
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anything that means I don't have to sell a testicle to buy a 3090 RTX.
 
jman144
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Anyone with half a brain could see that.

Russia comprises about 20% more or less, of all BitCoin transactions. Cut off the liquidity and money markets, BitCoin tanks. This isn't rocket surgery.


I think subby was heavily invested in a pun here...
 
Tabletop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That sounds low. More than a soldier typically gets for surrendering, sure, but a lot less than you can normally get for a tank.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why would you pay for a tank you can just steal with a tractor?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How would any of the tank crews know about this offer?
How would they get their payment?
What good is Bitcoin going to do them in Russia, without anyway to convert it into cash?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So people you cannot trust to not defile your Facebook profile are going to get ahold of armed and operational heavy weapons? "Gas me up, we're heading to MOSCOW!" Ukraine should tread carefully here to avoid having some morons our for lulz cause an incident that leads to WWIII.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: How would any of the tank crews know about this offer?
How would they get their payment?
What good is Bitcoin going to do them in Russia, without anyway to convert it into cash?


Still worth more than rubles, and more widely accepted than them
 
Oysterman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Herr Flick's Revenge: How would any of the tank crews know about this offer?
How would they get their payment?
What good is Bitcoin going to do them in Russia, without anyway to convert it into cash?

Still worth more than rubles, and more widely accepted than them


Which, to be clear l, is a dig at Russia way more than an endorsement of cryptocurrency
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Corvus: Maybe we can give them NFTs.


memezila.comView Full Size


No, we r keeping all the NFTs
 
ace in your face
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: baronbloodbath: Anyone with half a brain could see that.

Russia comprises about 20% more or less, of all BitCoin transactions. Cut off the liquidity and money markets, BitCoin tanks. This isn't rocket surgery.

Well, someone didn't RTFA. Or didn't get the pun.


I wish Bitcoin would tank though, to fark shady people and tech bros
 
farknozzle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ace in your face: wxboy: baronbloodbath: Anyone with half a brain could see that.

Russia comprises about 20% more or less, of all BitCoin transactions. Cut off the liquidity and money markets, BitCoin tanks. This isn't rocket surgery.

Well, someone didn't RTFA. Or didn't get the pun.

I wish Bitcoin would tank though, to fark shady people and tech bros


So much this.
Also I really want a 3090 RTX card but refuse to pay 3x list price for it.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Um... Isn't the real story here that Anonymous is now trying to buy arms?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Despite the headline not being straight faced, tanking couldn't happen to a better pair of currencies.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu, a meme coin of a meme coin based on tokens of another coin with no real purpose is now worth more than Cronos, a coin made by a financial service company that tried to be serious and paid shiatloads of real money for marketing with a product intended to actually have a purpose.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Um... Isn't the real story here that Anonymous is now trying to buy arms?


You think those geeks know what to do with a tank that isn't on Arma?
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: How would any of the tank crews know about this offer?
How would they get their payment?
What good is Bitcoin going to do them in Russia, without anyway to convert it into cash?


What good is it? I'll tell you.

If ATMs are picked clean, stock market closed, banks shuttered...

...if all you have left is Bitcoin...

...then suddenly everything is in bitcoin. A sack of potatoes is sold in bitcoin. A taxi ride is in bitcoin, which is what the taxi driver will use to buy a new tire.

At least that is the nature of cash poor societies, either that or barter. Trade a pound of coffee for a sack of potatoes, that sort of thing.

/ I hate bitcoin, never planning to try it
// go figure
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
To buy a tank? You gotta be crazy!
Negative Waves Scenes from Kelly's Heroes Movie
Youtube ncbEucjsNFU
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We can rule you wholesale!

We Can Rule You Wholesale
Youtube EAqCbOJc6RU
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Name_Omitted: Um... Isn't the real story here that Anonymous is now trying to buy arms?


Totally their MO

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.