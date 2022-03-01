 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   If I want to take a guy home with me tonight and dismember his body, it's none of Schabusiness   (cleveland19.com) divider line
30
    More: Sick, Human sexual behavior, Human body, Human anatomy, Green Bay police, GREEN BAY, Copyright, Sexual intercourse, Sexual assault  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That guy hit the bad luck jackpot, super pretty too except for the cold dead doll eyes. What are the chances of a man hooking up with a girl strong enough to kill him with her bare hands, with a name that sounds like "Jah Business"? I want to write this movie script up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Don't care, had snoo-snoo"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
geeze I'm glad neck tattoos are a hard no for me..
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't Putin invade Wisconsin. wtf is wrong with that place?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That guy hit the bad luck jackpot, super pretty too except for the cold dead doll eyes. What are the chances of a man hooking up with a girl strong enough to kill him with her bare hands, with a name that sounds like "Jah Business"? I want to write this movie script up.


Chains were involved.

/ pretty?
// eye of the beholder, I guess
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I take it that dope means meth in Wisconsin? It usually means meth in Washington as well, unless your an old timer or a transplant from another state.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she farks amazingly. The crazy ones always do.
/source: Psychotic ex gf
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks....intense. wasn't she the Trump press secretary that never spoke?
So here's a business Schnauzer to lighten the mood
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting to see if they find more bodies before the traditional "anything men can, women can do better" singalong. I admit, I'll be disappointed if she got busted after only her first murder.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her eyes are too close together.

/poor stereoscopic vision
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: geeze I'm glad neck tattoos are a hard no for me..


Much like a large wall, a large neck begs for art.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, sounds like Wisconsin.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want you kids to get a head"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm.... So what will the defense lawyer come up with for justification? Sex was involved so even money on a claim of rape with her defending herself? Maybe the drugs made her do it? BDSM so maybe he hit her and she was defending herself? BDSM is something a lot of people think is inherent violence so may battered woman syndrome?
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never met someone who was "into choking" who also wasn't "noticeably farked up" or "kind of batshiat". YMMV
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Hmmm.... So what will the defense lawyer come up with for justification? Sex was involved so even money on a claim of rape with her defending herself? Maybe the drugs made her do it? BDSM so maybe he hit her and she was defending herself? BDSM is something a lot of people think is inherent violence so may battered woman syndrome?


You know, the fact that you think that way before her lawyer even shows up in court with a plea, makes you the asshat, right?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roofmonkey: Never met someone who was "into choking" who also wasn't "noticeably farked up" or "kind of batshiat". YMMV


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Victim: Why is there plastic sheeting over the bed. You painting or fumigating tomorrow?

Crazy Eyes: Nope.

Suddenly thankful that after my out phase of putting it in crazy, all I walked away with was a few scratches.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bad news is... She's not afraid of wet work.

Good news is... She's not afraid of wet work!
 
Snort
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She seems nice.  In a Wednesday Addams sort of way.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: So I take it that dope means meth in Wisconsin? It usually means meth in Washington as well, unless your an old timer or a transplant from another state.


It mean heroine in Chicago and it's burbs
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: Yep, sounds like Wisconsin.


Who would have thought the state that raised Ed Gein and Jeffrey Dahmer would have this kind of problem?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That guy hit the bad luck jackpot, super pretty too except for the cold dead doll eyes.


Care to offer a retraction?
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's some wicked meth face.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wisconsin? Really? Wouldn't have guessed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Lambskincoat: That guy hit the bad luck jackpot, super pretty too except for the cold dead doll eyes.

Care to offer a retraction?
[Fark user image image 425x531]
That's some wicked meth face.


Damn that the same woman?
 
funzyr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: So I take it that dope means meth in Wisconsin? It usually means meth in Washington as well, unless your an old timer or a transplant from another state.


Everyone younger than 30 refers to meth as dope now. It's weird.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KB202: inglixthemad: Hmmm.... So what will the defense lawyer come up with for justification? Sex was involved so even money on a claim of rape with her defending herself? Maybe the drugs made her do it? BDSM so maybe he hit her and she was defending herself? BDSM is something a lot of people think is inherent violence so may battered woman syndrome?

You know, the fact that you think that way before her lawyer even shows up in court with a plea, makes you the asshat, right?


You know denying reality makes you the moron, right? As long as they can deflect something, anything, within the code of ethics, which offers a lot of wiggle room, a lawyer will make the argument. You do realize this is the country of the affluenza defense, "twinkie" defense, gay panic defense, et al., right?
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Hell Poodle: Yep, sounds like Wisconsin.

Who would have thought the state that raised Ed Gein and Jeffrey Dahmer would have this kind of problem?


Upper Midwest attitude is always "oh, crazy Jim? Yeah he's the town weirdo, he tortures ducks at the local pond, but we pay him no mind" and then they find 20 spines in his attic 10 years after he's deceased.
 
