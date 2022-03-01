 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   In case it wasn't clear, don't consume the contents of your COVID test kit   (yahoo.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Poison, sodium azide, Poison control center, Poison Information Center, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Toxicity, COVID-19 test kit, Upstate New York Poison Center  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 8:12 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
quite impressive to fail an oral test

As DO NOT TAKE THEM ORALLY
 
tellmeagain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My body my choice.
Don't knock it until you've tried it.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How the hell else am I gonna know if the horsey medicine worked, subby?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know the people in high school chemistry who said "when am I ever gonna need to know this shiat?". Well, they're the ones managing to poison themselves this way.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ian Crossland, Never Put Salt In Your Eyes
Youtube _83MEuLoz9Y
 
talkertopc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But that's the only thing I have to snack on tonight!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You'd think that you wouldn't have to tell people that.

You'd think that people wouldn't drink bleach or self-medicate with horse dewormer.

This is the world we live in now.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Up next: TikTok Covid kit challenge...because that's the kind of timeline I live in
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You know the people in high school chemistry who said "when am I ever gonna need to know this shiat?". Well, they're the ones managing to poison themselves this way.


I saw someone in high school chemistry touch a live Tesla coil to his fly zipper.

/You have never seen anyone collapse in pain that quickly.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You'd think that you wouldn't have to tell people that.

You'd think that people wouldn't drink bleach or self-medicate with horse dewormer.

This is the world we live in now.


Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If your so dumb you get killed by a covid test you really didn't deserve to live.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone notice that the tests expire in July? How much are we spending on tests with a five month (for me, anyway) shelf life?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We could improve society a lot during High School Chemistry 101 Distillation of wood, and tell kids not to drink the distillate
 
Northern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sodium azide is a preservative at low concentration dissolved in water in the test kits (0.025%).  So it's 99.975% water.
What TFA is describing are problems with solid, powder sodium azide, likely directly from the MSDS sheet.  None of the kits contain powder sodium azide.
Each kit has only something like 1mL of liquid, you would need to ingest 100+ kits worth of reagent to get sick.
There are far more dangerous things for your kids in your home like handguns, electricity, booze, laundry detergent, rodent poison, etc.
Also, drugs contain potent chemicals, won't someone think of the children!!!!!!
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love how the article doesn't bother to explicitly state that there is nothing wrong with these tests and that they're SUPPOSED to contain the substance.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You would have to drink he contents of like 200 test kits to approach the median lethal dose.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We still good to stick it up our asses? Asking for a friend.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: We still good to stick it up our asses? Asking for a friend.


Does it look like an ultraviolet lightbulb?

Jeez.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It will make you all testy.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kkinnison: quite impressive to fail an oral test

As DO NOT TAKE THEM ORALLY


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When do we get to see the x-ray images from the ER after Subby got a test kit lodged in his pooper?

/rule 34 of the internet is universal
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Am I off-base to have assumed it was some new stupid TikTok challenge before reading TFA?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.