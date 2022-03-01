 Skip to content
(Army Times)   Break Glass in Case of War - 405th Army Field Support Brigade cracks open the prepositioned hardware just in case   (armytimes.com) divider line
    More: Followup, United States Army, NATO, M1 Abrams, equipment pieces, Brigade Combat Team, Sustainment Brigade, Additional troops, Military  
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Operation REFORGER?

It's like Red Storm Rising come to life except the Russians are totally incompetent.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If there's anything the U.S. military can do, it's logistics.
That, and putting warheads on foreheads.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mannheim & Grafenwoehr brings back memories. Wife was born in Mannheim
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Saturn5: If there's anything the U.S. military can do, it's logistics.
That, and putting warheads on foreheads.


It's the singular quality of America. Our economy is built on an unmatched capability to efficiently move stuff from one place to another.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seems like the perfect justification for this as a pseudo-exercise on full-scale, where while expensive, is probably worth it.

Worst case for folly, there's some wear and tear on equipment and costs associated with food, fuel, transportation, etc.

Best case, Russia is forced to reconsider its deployments because NATO is amassing on Russia's border and now Russia is forced to pull elements out of Ukraine to counter.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Saturn5: If there's anything the U.S. military can do, it's logistics.
That, and putting warheads on foreheads.

It's the singular quality of America. Our economy is built on an unmatched capability to efficiently move stuff from one place to another.


"logistics"

The thing that actually wins wars/
 
Aescer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This shiat is actually starting to get a little scary.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Paul Baumer: Saturn5: If there's anything the U.S. military can do, it's logistics.
That, and putting warheads on foreheads.

It's the singular quality of America. Our economy is built on an unmatched capability to efficiently move stuff from one place to another.

"logistics"

The thing that actually wins wars/


Isn't it something like 75% of the personnel in an army are in the rear, primarily handling logistics?
 
Durboloid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We got tanks issued that had previously been in pre-stocks.  M1IPs as they were being replaced by M1A1s.  The lowest mileage tanks I had ever seen.  Six kilometers on one of them.  The only mileage it had was from being driven onto the transportation that got it there.
Sweet tanks for the most part.  Still had that new tank smell.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: Operation REFORGER?

It's like Red Storm Rising come to life except the Russians are totally incompetent.


The Russians were incompetent in Red Storm Rising
 
danvon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Paul Baumer: Saturn5: If there's anything the U.S. military can do, it's logistics.
That, and putting warheads on foreheads.

It's the singular quality of America. Our economy is built on an unmatched capability to efficiently move stuff from one place to another.

"logistics"

The thing that actually wins wars/


"Amateurs talk about tactics, but professionals study logistics."
Gen. Robert H. Barrow, USMC (Commandant of the Marine Corps)
 
iq_in_binary
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: thehobbes: Paul Baumer: Saturn5: If there's anything the U.S. military can do, it's logistics.
That, and putting warheads on foreheads.

It's the singular quality of America. Our economy is built on an unmatched capability to efficiently move stuff from one place to another.

"logistics"

The thing that actually wins wars/

Isn't it something like 75% of the personnel in an army are in the rear, primarily handling logistics?


During Iraq and Afghanistan, we were something like 1:10 tooth to tail. For everybody actually on the firing line, there are 10 people in support, whether it be medical, logistical, administrative, direct support (cooks, armorers), and mechanical. Now, that was at the beginning of the war before private contractors started taking over all the cooking and base support, after Haliburton moved in it started looking more like 1:7.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 minute ago  
After reading this, and watching Biden's Address tonight, Putin is shiatting himself. Either because he's kicking a wall knowing he has to give up, or he's already dead by the hands of his handlers, or he's about to tell Generals to go full nuclear.

So he's probably shiatting himself, 2/3rds of a chance that it'll go well for the rest of the world for the time being.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I love how I'm watching Biden galivanting around the House of Representatives live after the State of the Union Address, while in another tab I'm watching Putin sitting 15 feet away from incredulous looking officials being asked to warm up the nukes.

Hmmmmmmm. I wonder how this is gonna go?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Durboloid: Six kilometers on one of them.  The only mileage it had was from being driven onto the transportation that got it there.
Sweet tanks for the most part.  Still had that new tank smell.


I've been trying to reach you concerning the extended warranty on your tank.
 
