(NPR)   That 40 mile long Russian convoy has stalled 18 miles outside of Kyiv. Apparently the rest stop had only one working toilet   (npr.org) divider line
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll happen when you put gasoline in a diesel tank
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they waiting for?  Fuel?  The greenlight?   This is bonkers....
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

raerae1980: What are they waiting for?  Fuel?  The greenlight?   This is bonkers....


And Food.  Ammo.
But on the upside, there is this Svetlana on the unencrypted radio who says she is open to meeting any Russians who want to leave the convoy.  Peggy and crew went to see her hours ago, and we expect them back any minute now.

Any minute.  Annny minute... oh, hey, Tinder is ringing again.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If their invasion force has been approaching Kiev for three days now it's not very threatening. Like when the Nazis (or Soviets) would announce the same town has been captured every day for a week.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone had to go back to Minsk for a shiatload of dimes.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is, uh, kinda not going so well for poots. He doesn't strike me as the type of guy to say "oh well, I tried, I give up now" so the attacks will likely continue until morale improves.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kill them. The only good rooskie is a dead rooskie.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: If their invasion force has been approaching Kiev for three days now it's not very threatening. Like when the Nazis (or Soviets) would announce the same town has been captured every day for a week.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Beautiful. They fark up everything they try. Try investing in armored bicycles. At least then you don't worry about fuel. Then again the chain would fall off, tires would go flat, and the bell and squeaky horn would atop working.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: If their invasion force has been approaching Kiev for three days now it's not very threatening. Like when the Nazis (or Soviets) would announce the same town has been captured every day for a week.


I don't think that's the put-down you think it is. The Nazis left a gigantic trail of destruction wherever they went. They may have lost in the end, but so did everyone else. No matter how this war turns out in the end we all lose.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And the rest stop was out of maps.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe the whole convoy will surrender if we offer up some Popeye's.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: This is, uh, kinda not going so well for poots. He doesn't strike me as the type of guy to say "oh well, I tried, I give up now" so the attacks will likely continue until morale improves.


I kind of hope Russia revolts. The interviews I've seen from citizens seem to show that they are really pissed about this ordeal.
 
Darwins Point-ed Stick
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The U.S. says about 80% of the estimated 190,000 Russian troops that rimmedUkraine are now in the country,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wish it was colder out there.
33 per the internet.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I suspect Putin is absolutely insane with rage right about now.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"в дождь или в снег получил этот фанк-фанк-флоу"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image image 850x850]


I've been on FARK for so long that this instantly came to mind:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If a forty mile long Russian convoy is eighteen miles outside of Kyiv, travelling at zero miles per hour, how long will it take for the Russian soldiers to give up and just start walking back toward home in Vladivostok which is 9,700 kilometers away?

Show your work.
 
JayCab
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It also stalled 58 miles outside of Kyiv.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I suspect Putin is absolutely insane with rage right about now.


I think that is 24/7 and has been for years.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You drove almost a sixth of the way across the country in the wrong direction!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Kill them. The only good rooskie is a dead rooskie.


I know you're kidding but please reconsider this mindset. I strongly believe that we cannot trust any continuation of Russian governance  with putin being alive. I hope to be brave enough to resist if I lived in a police state like Russia.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

raerae1980: What are they waiting for?  Fuel?  The greenlight?   This is bonkers....


My guess? Putin told his operations planners to budget for a 14 day police action when he should have told them to plan for a 6 month brutal war.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Farkers told me yesterday it was going to be bombed any minute now.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: If a forty mile long Russian convoy is eighteen miles outside of Kyiv, travelling at zero miles per hour, how long will it take for the Russian soldiers to give up and just start walking back toward home in Vladivostok which is 9,700 kilometers away?

Show your work.


I was told there would be no math. WTF?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ajgeek: TheCableGuy: This is, uh, kinda not going so well for poots. He doesn't strike me as the type of guy to say "oh well, I tried, I give up now" so the attacks will likely continue until morale improves.

I kind of hope Russia revolts. The interviews I've seen from citizens seem to show that they are really pissed about this ordeal.


Putin is losing Hardbass, one of his top 3 unwitting artists pulled a tight 180 degree turn and is backing Ukraine.
uamee - PUCK FOOTIN' [KREMLIN BOTS]
Youtube YcsTJuVZ3D0


Pretty cool song.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ajgeek: TheCableGuy: This is, uh, kinda not going so well for poots. He doesn't strike me as the type of guy to say "oh well, I tried, I give up now" so the attacks will likely continue until morale improves.

I kind of hope Russia revolts. The interviews I've seen from citizens seem to show that they are really pissed about this ordeal.


I hope people can find a way to get real time updates to people in Russia, especially now that the one non-government aligned radio station got shiatcanned.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: puffy999: [Fark user image image 850x850]

I've been on FARK for so long that this instantly came to mind:

[i.kym-cdn.com image 495x389]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weaver95: raerae1980: What are they waiting for?  Fuel?  The greenlight?   This is bonkers....

My guess? Putin told his operations planners to budget for a 14 day police action when he should have told them to plan for a 6 month brutal war.


His whole plan relied on them capturing Kyiv in the first few days of invasion. As soon as that appeared to not be happening, their whole plan started to fall apart.

Hubris is getting the best of them and it couldn't be happening to anyone more deserving.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: If their invasion force has been approaching Kiev for three days now it's not very threatening. Like when the Nazis (or Soviets) would announce the same town has been captured every day for a week.


Maybe the whole column stops every time a guy has to take a piss. So they agreed to that rule before they left Russia, and then every guy in the column was ordered to drink a farkload of water before getting into the vehicle. But they can only go one at a time. So every time somebody has to take a piss, they stop for 10 minutes, and mill around doing nothing. Repeat for three days straight, while continuously drinking water, and here we are.
"Colonel, Vasily has to tinkle!"
"Okay, ten minute break!"
"Colonel, Ivan says he has to go too!"
"Well damnit, tell him he has to wait twenty minutes. It's Vasily's turn!"
"Yes, Colonel!"
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I suspect Putin is absolutely insane with rage right about now.


I'm not very comforted by that fact, actually.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: ajgeek: TheCableGuy: This is, uh, kinda not going so well for poots. He doesn't strike me as the type of guy to say "oh well, I tried, I give up now" so the attacks will likely continue until morale improves.

I kind of hope Russia revolts. The interviews I've seen from citizens seem to show that they are really pissed about this ordeal.

Putin is losing Hardbass, one of his top 3 unwitting artists pulled a tight 180 degree turn and is backing Ukraine.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YcsTJuVZ3D0]

Pretty cool song.


Puck Footin' sounds like a Canadian winter sport. Hockey but without the sticks.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Maybe the whole convoy will surrender if we offer up some Popeye's.


Krispy Kreme donut burgers for all!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Waterboys : Somebody might Wave back
Youtube 1VO2fKyQd9I
 
proton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: And the rest stop was out of maps.


Doesn't matter.  The street signs have all been taken down.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At this point, all the Russians' parents are going to have to come and pick them up.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You know, being in the US has really warped my view of what the rest of the world's militaries look like. What with our overpriced bombers, planes, drones, guns, uniforms, and nice boots, well fed soldiers and bottomless ammunition piles, then we see Russia being a joke.

Maybe I'm swallowing a lot of propaganda, but I had higher expectations than failing tanks, easily defecting troops, expired MRE's, basically an entire army falling apart like a cartoon car with all it's screws taken out as it tries to drive.
 
