(YouTube)   "We just switched now, ask anyone" says (alleged) drunk driver after crashing his Bentley into numerous parked cars, while he's alone in the car and there's nobody to ask   (youtube.com) divider line
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unidentified?   He's in the video getting loaded in the ambulance.  Pretty sure a Google pic search will find his identity
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second Bentley crash in a week to hit Fark.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Unidentified?   He's in the video getting loaded in the ambulance.  Pretty sure a Google pic search will find his identity


No, a Google search will most likely find the wrong person, and some assholes are gonna get someone hurt. Doxxing is for losers, period.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he at least save 15% on his car insurance?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was some insane shiat. Holy crap, it was like a 90 mph tank going down the road.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We just switched now" ... well, if he was sitting in the passenger seat, no wonder he crashed.
 
