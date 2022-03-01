 Skip to content
(Twitter) Ukraine's flag flies through the night while the Russia rouble remains less than a FarkUnit. This is your afternoon into the evening Ukraine thread. Живий опір
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many squirrel testicles do I have in the Fark unit market, how do I find out?
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boots and pants for freedom!
Fark user imageView Full Size

A lame slogan, yet more helpful than the traditional thoughts and prayers.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does that mean we can pay for Totalfark in Rubles?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/nolanwpeterson/status/1498759267091771396?s=20&t=KsF9MEocztAbSs9t1WNhLA

From a Ukrainian soldier on the front lines in the Donbas:

'We're doing comparatively good on the ground. But unless we get direct air support immediately, we're f...ed.
The Russians are too many...
Especially in Air force and cruise missiles.'
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Does that mean we can pay for Totalfark in Rubles?


If you have two eighteen wheelers, a donkey, and a dragon to fly it all around to deliver it?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm assuming there's no real updates yet, but please fill me in if that's  not the case.   There threads grow too quickly for me to keep track.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
Does Ukraine still have control over their skies, or did they lose it recently?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/Mediaite/status/1498761584038096896?s=20&t=KsF9MEocztAbSs9t1WNhLA

"Let's talk honestly that you care more about whether you pay [an] extra 50 cents for your gas prices" than "how many people die in Ukraine," Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of Ukrainian Parliament, says on @FoxNews to @marthamaccallum.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
In their recent briefing The Pentagon says Ukrainian skies are still "contested."
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
Good to know, thank you Julie!!
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1498762193663373312

BREAKING: Russia takes Echo Moskvy radio off the air, blocks access to TV Rain website in crackdown on independent media
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
I think there's signs that the Russians are starting to reconsider the whole "let's leave our planes on the ground, mostly" decision.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No iPhone for you!

https://twitter.com/bnonews/status/1498763051755094020?s=21

BREAKING: Apple suspends all product sales in Russia
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
You're welcome
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Which is where this turns nastier, quickly.  Those airborne munitions are not precision in the same way we have meant precise since Korea.
IE a Russian air campaign makes something that is already messy and bad into something much worse.

Well.  Not like Russia ever intended to be friends or re-united with Ukraine.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
That's going to make this all more frightening.  But on the plus side, russia did abandon a mobile SAM unit.  Hopefully that can be put to good use.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/phildstewart/status/1498761622046842882

BREAKING - Apple says it has paused all product sales in Russia
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
I think a lot of the bombardment is missiles launched from Russia anyway.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video

https://twitter.com/slavmarchenko/status/1498697766624763914?s=20&t=pCPd-lE0Q1DEKAPwCYBzNQ

This is the basketball gym where I played the sport I love for years. It is not a military object, just like other residential buildings that were destroyed by Russian aggression. Being silent is shame now...
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/jaketapper/status/1498769686393204741?t=cZw3MQpA9xPIS0V2fUb-cw&s=19

What better way for Putin to prove his ridiculous claims of "denazification" than by attacking a country with a popularly elected Jewish president followed by bombing a Holocaust memorial.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN:

US Intelligence has made evaluating Russian President Vladimir Putin's state of mind a top priority in recent days as it seeks to establish how that is affecting his handling of the rapidly escalating Ukraine crisis.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
So, something I've been kinda wondering: Can Russian SAM launchers be rigged to accept targeting radar from other sources? Like, sources outside Ukraine?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just a bookmark.

John Bolton says that TFG made it "that much easier" for Putin to launch an invasion:

https://www.vice.com/en/article/3abjgn/john-bolton-interview-russia-ukraine
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Norway, think you send some of These bad boys on down to Ukraine?  Might help with the Air Control.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We cannot give them that feed yet.
But it is a matter of engineering, and inputs.

The personal carry stuff that is being sent in is better, though, than any of the stuff Russia has left behind (with no need of the extra radar sources and et cetera).
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Now with picture goodness:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Why yes, those are AAMRAMs
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday I saw a report that the Russians were starting to commit their most advanced tactical strike aircraft, the SU-34, to the war.  Today we see this:  https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1498715763955449856?t=KRERothpBiHDrn3X6zL5vA&s=19
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops, should have included:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Advanced aircraft are only a good as the pilots flying them, and we have strong reasons to suspect Russian fighter pilots only log 100 flight hours or less a year.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Protest in Stockholm
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I'm just picturing this happening in Chicago and laughing at the idea of Russian soldiers coming back to their equipment to find out they've been impounded or booted.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

"Go home Russian tank, you're drunk."
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Where's the dude with the tractor?  He could give it a push.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

"Go home Russian tank, you're drunk."


Flip it in the lake
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have we discussed what's for dinner yet?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Same as yesterday: vulvas and French toast.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unlike the Russian army, I'm planning on having food for dinner.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

With maple syrup.

And on the toast I will have cinnamon and powdered sugar..
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

na I think thats a piece of MH370
 
Lusiphur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

French toast and Baka-san's wife's vulva, save as yesterday.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

They should send out an update and brick every Iphone in Russia.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

no they should change the hosts file to bypass Russia's firewall.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No matter who wins, just try to have fun and shake hands at the end of the war.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The war has not been going well for Putin, that's for sure.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Isn't this a perfect job for stealth stuff?  Go in in the middle of night boom boom boom  "It wasn't us. Do you have any radar recordings?"
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Radio Free Europe able to get through to Russia?
 
