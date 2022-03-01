 Skip to content
Microsoft enters the chat
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
must be gettin old, as m$ don't seem as relatively evil anymore.
still not making an account to log into my own os tho.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilmousse: must be gettin old, as m$ don't seem as relatively evil anymore.
still not making an account to log into my own os tho.


Netware was evil...I replaced it with joy.
Those were the days when an IT guy could make a nice $.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilmousse: must be gettin old, as m$ don't seem as relatively evil anymore.
still not making an account to log into my own os tho.


Satay Nadella turned things around in a big way. He's been a great replacement for Ballmer.

One sad thing related to him is that he lost his son today.

Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Satya
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilmousse: must be gettin old, as m$ don't seem as relatively evil anymore.
still not making an account to log into my own os tho.


They just couldn't compete with Facebook in that department, so they stopped trying.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on you Microsoft.
Now deauthorize all of Russia's licenses and go after them for pirated software.
Really sock it to them!
 
Speaker to Lampposts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Achievement unlocked: Russian malware, go fark yourself.
 
Snort
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's an ad.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hasn't Ukraine suffered enough?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: evilmousse: must be gettin old, as m$ don't seem as relatively evil anymore.
still not making an account to log into my own os tho.

Netware was evil...I replaced it with joy.
Those were the days when an IT guy could make a nice $.


Netware, were even a printer needed a cal. No wonder AD replaced it so quick.

(Also it's directory replication was shiat based on time)
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
