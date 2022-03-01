 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Possible active shooter at the nuke plant. Employees advised to "run, hide, fight" . "Cry, pee pants, faint" not advised   (yaktrinews.com)
30
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently it was just a street light.  Everyone back to work.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Active shooter with no shooter.

This had better not be a drill or someone's ass is getting fired.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was later determined that no shooting took place."  - https://bnonews.com/index.php/2022/03/active-shooter-alert-at-hanford-nuclear-reservation-in-washington/
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: "It was later determined that no shooting took place."  - https://bnonews.com/index.php/2022/03/active-shooter-alert-at-hanford-nuclear-reservation-in-washington/


Inactive shooter, then?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprisingly,
Not a repeat from the ukraine...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another WHOOPS
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Probably Russian Special Forces but they are just in the completely wrong hemisphere.

Putin:  "How the fark did they get over there?"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I grew up near a nuclear research centre. After 9/11 pulling a firearm anywhere near that place would guarantee a fast ventilating by automatic weapons.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Alert started when this guy came to work:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
3.1415926
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No, not a nuke plant!

Most of the reactors were shut down between 1964 and 1971.   The LAST reactor (The N Reactor) operated until 1987.  Since then, most of the Hanford reactors have been entombed ("cocooned") to allow the radioactive materials to decay, and the surrounding structures have been removed and buried.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: makerofbadjokes: "It was later determined that no shooting took place."  - https://bnonews.com/index.php/2022/03/active-shooter-alert-at-hanford-nuclear-reservation-in-washington/

Inactive shooter, then?


Passive Shooter.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: "It was later determined that no shooting took place."  - https://bnonews.com/index.php/2022/03/active-shooter-alert-at-hanford-nuclear-reservation-in-washington/


So just a desk pop then?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gotta kill the invader or you'll get killed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: makerofbadjokes: "It was later determined that no shooting took place."  - https://bnonews.com/index.php/2022/03/active-shooter-alert-at-hanford-nuclear-reservation-in-washington/

So just a desk pop then?


A desk pop is still a shooting:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just had an active shooter in Richland a few weeks ago. Thankfully this one seems to be a false alarm.
 
3.1415926
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

3.1415926: No, not a nuke plant!

Most of the reactors were shut down between 1964 and 1971.   The LAST reactor (The N Reactor) operated until 1987.  Since then, most of the Hanford reactors have been entombed ("cocooned") to allow the radioactive materials to decay, and the surrounding structures have been removed and buried.


Looks like I have to take that back.   All the GOVERNMENT owned and run Nuke plants have been shutdown.   There is still one commercial facility on the reservation.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: "It was later determined that no shooting took place."  - https://bnonews.com/index.php/2022/03/active-shooter-alert-at-hanford-nuclear-reservation-in-washington/


It was a Lite-Bright, wasn't it? Terrifying!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Russia is opening up an eastern front.  They are taking Alaska back, along with the neighboring regions of Washington and Oregon.  They are bypassing British Columbia because they don't want their trucks impounded.
 
ongbok
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: [media2.giphy.com image 699x517] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: makerofbadjokes: "It was later determined that no shooting took place."  - https://bnonews.com/index.php/2022/03/active-shooter-alert-at-hanford-nuclear-reservation-in-washington/

Inactive shooter, then?

Passive Shooter.


Passive Non-shooter, really.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Alert started when this guy came to work:

[media-amazon.com image 850x456]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: makerofbadjokes: "It was later determined that no shooting took place."  - https://bnonews.com/index.php/2022/03/active-shooter-alert-at-hanford-nuclear-reservation-in-washington/

Inactive shooter, then?

Passive Shooter.


I bet everyone was scared shootless.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Alert started when this guy came to work:

[media-amazon.com image 850x456]


Usually you worry when this guy shows up at work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you can't tell whether or not there is an active shooter on site, you sound like just the sort of person I want guarding a nuclear waste facility.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Run, hide , fight...in that order? Who do I fight while hiding?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

3.1415926: No, not a nuke plant!


Sorry. It's a cuke plant. No shooting, only pickling.
 
