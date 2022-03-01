 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHNS Fox 21)   South Carolina to ban the "Carolina Squat". Banning of things with the state of origin in its name trifecta in play   (foxcarolina.com) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, South Carolina, front end of a truck, Southern United States, North Carolina, Supporters of the bill, South Carolina Senate, front fender of a truck, Bill Clinton  
•       •       •

1240 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 4:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're at work, don't look up "Carolina Squat" on Urban Dictionary.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: If you're at work, don't look up "Carolina Squat" on Urban Dictionary.


That photo is not the Carolina Squat I know and love.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't understand these ridiculous mods.  That and cars with the wheels modded with an absurd camber so the car is so low you'd trash the underbody if you ran over a dime and couldn't speed over it because you have like an inch of traction.  It like people looked at donks and said, "Yo, hold my energy drink."
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time I saw it was in FL. Come to think of it, that's the only place I've seen it.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ban Florida Man.

Let history so note!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they would ban the sale of diesel trucks to the general consumer.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, they ban this but a Squat Cobbler is still allowed, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get a similar stance if you hauled heavy things in your truck bed, you know, like it's designed for.

So put your mama in the bed.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that like a Cleveland Steamer?
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, just don't understand the desire to do something like that.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Taylor has the Carolina Squat in his mind.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. What about their freedom?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is about gopniks, right? right?
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like this would make it really hard to see the road.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that what one does right before doing a Cleveland Steamer?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be illegal on the road, but if someone wants to make a crappy show car that looks like it's taking a dump, by all means they should be allowed to do it.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another way those with low self-esteem use to try to draw attention to themselves.  That goes with tailpipe cans and obnoxiously bright LED lights.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I just don't understand these ridiculous mods.  That and cars with the wheels modded with an absurd camber so the car is so low you'd trash the underbody if you ran over a dime and couldn't speed over it because you have like an inch of traction.  It like people looked at donks and said, "Yo, hold my energy drink."


Kids these days are desperate to find fads that their parents haven't already done. This is yet another failure, because once again, they're just reliving the 1960s:

Every Herbie Wheelie (1-4)
Youtube eX67Y4k_-bY
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Is that what one does right before doing a Cleveland Steamer?


I thought it was flatulent teabagging.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Banned in NC in 2020. It's now illegal in both Carolinas.

Good. In addition to being ugly, the driver often can't see well over their own hood, and the headlights are pointed upwards.
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think you mean "hat trick", subby.

/they never learn
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That truck mod is ugly, and the damn fool can't see out his windshield. Mods for morons.
 
berylman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This will always be my interpretation of the Carolina squat. when a female Panthers fan decided she really had to go and went into the men's bathroom and the guys were just like whatever
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cob2f
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's next? No more Chicago Sunroof?
 
appliancide
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
i.redd.itView Full Size
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

berylman: This will always be my interpretation of the Carolina squat. when a female Panthers fan decided she really had to go and went into the men's bathroom and the guys were just like whatever
[Fark user image 310x162]


Women can go into any men's bathroom at any time and they'd react with a whatever. Seriously women, if there's a lineup for the ladies bathroom I guarantee you the men will not care at all if you use the men's bathroom. I'll even bet it was a woman that took that picture.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I was deployed we were more concerned with banning the Iraqi squat
media-amazon.comView Full Size

The locals would splatter the toilets all to hell.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: When I was deployed we were more concerned with banning the Iraqi squat
[media-amazon.com image 679x750]
The locals would splatter the toilets all to hell.


Depends on the choke setting....
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

db2: Is that like a Cleveland Steamer?


Nah, it's more like a Tuscaloosa Dumpling
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

berylman: This will always be my interpretation of the Carolina squat. when a female Panthers fan decided she really had to go and went into the men's bathroom and the guys were just like whatever
[Fark user image 310x162]


Augh!  She's touching the urinal!  And not just a little bit.  She's got a full seal.

Reminds me of a time when I was at either Disneyland or Magic Kingdom washing my hands after a whiz.  I hear, "Nononono!  Don't touch it!"  I turn around and there's a toddler running right at a urinal, hands out, dad running behind him.  Dad was not fast enough.
 
calufrax
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark, I am disappoint...

Is it anything like the Slavic Squat?
thestrand.caView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've been working on my Asian squat. It's either my knees or my ankles that I need to work on..
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

berylman: This will always be my interpretation of the Carolina squat. when a female Panthers fan decided she really had to go and went into the men's bathroom and the guys were just like whatever
[Fark user image image 310x162]


The guys are like, "Whatever. She ain't gonna sleep with me, so go ahead and do yer business, girl."

Some trans guy going into the women's bathroom because that's how she identifies? Arrested and months in prison.

Get rid of gendered bathrooms, and just do your business. No one wants to talk or even make eye contact in the bathroom.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
California has banned the Californicator
I hope to return 1 day
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Half those modders will spend $50K on the truck and mods, then drive home to their $10K single-wide in the mobile home park.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

db2: Is that like a Cleveland Steamer?


Yes, it's the vehicular equivalent in every way.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.