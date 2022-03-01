 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Rootin' Tootin' Putin Poopin' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Asinine, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Boris Yeltsin, Prime Minister of Russia, President of Russia, Psychology, Dmitry Medvedev, face meetings  
•       •       •

950 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 5:20 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jfc, he's turning into Howard Hughes.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's just gone bonkers.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Found very manly Russian "bear".
/s
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Jfc, he's turning into Howard Hughes.


Turning?

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We cannot allow a turd gap.
 
Zenith
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 Yup he's as nutty as squirrel shiat

Any out for Russia won't be for Putin, it'll be for the oligarchs.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Apparently the Kremlin is his personal erotica site.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Time for the military coup.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LOL Biden doesn't even have the guts to ask for a saliva sample. What a wimp!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Jfc, he's turning into Howard Hughes.


Can someone Photoshop some Kleenex boxes onto Putin's feet?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Great. A stupider person than Reagan is controlling my nuclear demise. Great.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Putin likes pooh, his buddy Trump likes pee. They're a match made on heaven!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a thing Stalin used to do with his enemies?
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And this man has command over the largest nuclear weapons stockpile on the planet.

Yikes
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think we've all picked up a few new hobbies, possibly of a questionable nature, during the pandemic. But most of us have the good sense to keep 'planning the takeover of other sovereign nations' off the list of ways to entertain ourselves.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Cafe Threads: Jfc, he's turning into Howard Hughes.

Turning?

[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 760x486]


He thinks he's Batman.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I knew Russia was the number 2 superpower, but this is ridiculous.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If ever there was a man who deserved a steaming' douce on his desk....
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Wasn't this a thing Stalin used to do with his enemies?


The scat fetish is buried deep in the Russian psyche.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seems legit.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Mrtraveler01: Cafe Threads: Jfc, he's turning into Howard Hughes.

Turning?

[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 760x486]

He thinks he's Batman.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Putin: "I'm Batshiat."
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: If ever there was a man who deserved a steaming' douce on his desk....


Deuce you shiathead!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Weatherkiss: Wasn't this a thing Stalin used to do with his enemies?

The scat fetish is buried deep in the Russian psyche.


I thought it was the German psyche.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: KidKorporate: Weatherkiss: Wasn't this a thing Stalin used to do with his enemies?

The scat fetish is buried deep in the Russian psyche.

I thought it was the German psyche.


I thought it was just understood, but yes... what is it with countries who lost to the US having propensities toward bizzare fetishes?
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He needs to come down with a severe case of lead poisoning.
 
special20
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Great. A stupider person than Reagan is controlling my nuclear demise. Great.


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He has a face that screams Covid-19 co-morbidity.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Vladimir Putin's liver sides with Ukraine.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gee, thanks Covid. You could have ended this before it started.
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Probably just an excuse for "that's my fetish."
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.