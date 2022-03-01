 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Russia missiles strike the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial and grave yard in Kyiv. Thousands dead   (jpost.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is light on details.   Where did they bury the survivors?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
De-Nazification complete?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Baba what now?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That might actually help with moving Israel from neutrality to a pro-Ukrainian position.

/ quoting Babylon 5
// Israel is in a difficult place diplomatically
/// but always do what is right
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
DE-NAZIFICATION!

*cough*bullshiat*cough*
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bostonguy: That might actually help with moving Israel from neutrality to a pro-Ukrainian position.

/ quoting Babylon 5
// Israel is in a difficult place diplomatically
/// but always do what is right


I would have also accepted "Now that's going to piss off AIPAC."
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 275x183]

Baba what now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not to be insensitive but if someone was firing rockets at a city, I'd want them to hit a cemetery.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are a good number of Israeli's who had relatives from there that would be happy to go up and fight. If anyone knows about fighting a larger enemy and winning it's them.
 
kuchikirukia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Farking Nazis.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
you know

I'd +1 the headline if:

(a) subby hadn't flubbed it (it's "thousands of bodies recovered" ...though "thousands dead" is correct, it's not *the* joke)
(2) all this BS wasn't going on and
(iii) it weren't a Holocaust memorial that got blown up

/f Putin
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bostonguy: That might actually help with moving Israel from neutrality to a pro-Ukrainian position.

/ quoting Babylon 5
// Israel is in a difficult place diplomatically
/// but always do what is right


After the way Ukraine has historically treated Jews?  Good luck with that.

My grandfather's family left Ukraine in 1906 because of the way they treated Jews.  Things only got worse as the time went by and then the Nazis occupied Ukraine.

Many extermination camp survivors said the Ukranian kapos were the worst, worse than Germans.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure the place was teeming with Nazis.
 
bdub77
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
i0.wp.comView Full Size


/probably a bad time for humor, but that's all I have right now
 
Eravior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: De-Nazification complete?


Well, if there were no Jews would there be Nazis?

Good idea: Let's get rid of physical issues in children!
Nazi idea: Yeah! By murdering children with physical issues! (Actually happened.)
Everyone else: Wait. What?!
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Obviously they did read the sign. It says stop.

Now seriously stop it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If there was one group of people that you might not want to upset...it would probably be the Israelís. They do very mean things to people who upset them.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bostonguy: That might actually help with moving Israel from neutrality to a pro-Ukrainian position.

/ quoting Babylon 5
// Israel is in a difficult place diplomatically
/// but always do what is right


From what I have read the Russians and Syrians are keeping the Iranians from shelling Israel. Because of that little is likely to change.

Unless their sugar daddy cuts them off.
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BunchaRubes: bostonguy: That might actually help with moving Israel from neutrality to a pro-Ukrainian position.

/ quoting Babylon 5
// Israel is in a difficult place diplomatically
/// but always do what is right

After the way Ukraine has historically treated Jews?  Good luck with that.

My grandfather's family left Ukraine in 1906 because of the way they treated Jews.  Things only got worse as the time went by and then the Nazis occupied Ukraine.

Many extermination camp survivors said the Ukranian kapos were the worst, worse than Germans.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volodymyr_Zelenskyy#Early_life
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BunchaRubes: bostonguy: That might actually help with moving Israel from neutrality to a pro-Ukrainian position.

/ quoting Babylon 5
// Israel is in a difficult place diplomatically
/// but always do what is right

After the way Ukraine has historically treated Jews?  Good luck with that.

My grandfather's family left Ukraine in 1906 because of the way they treated Jews.  Things only got worse as the time went by and then the Nazis occupied Ukraine.

Many extermination camp survivors said the Ukranian kapos were the worst, worse than Germans.


And yet now they have a Jewish president, whose three granduncles were were butchered in NAZI death camps.

It's almost as if a country's history doesn't prevent it from changing for the better.
 
