(The Hill)   Pope Francis grants Vatican men paternity leave based on the Biblical example where Jesus spent 3 days with His dad   (thehill.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Three whole days? Whoopee.

Previously, the law only covered maternity leave for expectant mothers, providing those employees with up to six months of paid leave. It also allowed employees to extend the maternity leave for an additional six months, during which they would receive half of their pay.

Oh, f*ck me for living in a sh*thole country like the U.S.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow.

Thanks, Jesus...
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Uh, why the dumbass tag?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
fathers not Fathers I assume.
 
mjg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To many "fathers" mentioned in that article.
/Confusing
//Yentl
 
ssaoi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Three days is not great but wow for the ladies....

Previously, the law only covered maternity leave for expectant mothers, providing those employees with up to six months of paid leave. It also allowed employees to extend the maternity leave for an additional six months, during which they would receive half of their pay, the news outlet noted.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When did Jesus spend three days with a Roman Legionnaire?
 
KB202
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How many women work for the Vatican (who aren't nuns)? The maternity leave policy may look good on paper, but how many employees get to use it? And how does three days of paternity leave help anyone? Just dismantle the corporation, give the land to Italy, and give the rest of the assets to the poor.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I knew it.  Catholic men canget pregnant.
 
dywed88
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

That is good, but nothing crazy.

American parental leave is just that shiatty.
 
