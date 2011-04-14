 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Two year old keeps annoying his teacher by taking his shoes off in class at pre-school. What to do? What to do?   (local10.com) divider line
36
    More: Florida, Charissa Richardson, Pembroke Pines, Florida, Duct tape, Florida, Broward County, Florida, Hurricane Andrew, Nob Hill Academy, Hollywood, Florida  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.homedepot-static.comView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why they make iron on shoes.

Somewhere, I'm sure.

/I'm in a mood, lemme tell ya.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day you'd get the righteous beating you deserved for being a little shiat. Nowadays it's all talk, accommodation, and capitulation.
That's why today's kids are running wild.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just sprinkle a little broken glass around on the floor.  Problem solved.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bslim: Back in my day you'd get the righteous beating you deserved for being a little shiat. Nowadays it's all talk, accommodation, and capitulation.
That's why today's kids are running wild.


You're a shoe salesman arntcha.....

snert
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, 2-year olds will do that.

It's why you let them.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess the staples didn't hold.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: Back in my day you'd get the righteous beating you deserved for being a little shiat. Nowadays it's all talk, accommodation, and capitulation.
That's why today's kids are running wild.


THIS.

Someone please get the lights.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2 year olds are in pre-school? I didn't even think 2 year olds could like... talk or go longer than an hour without shiatting their pants.

/I'm not a "kids" person
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Be glad he keeps his pants on. I got a call about that from my son's teacher. I told her, "Look, after 8 a.m. he's your problem. I don't care if he's 16."
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As someone who likes to kick their shoes off at the office.... i say let em.

-shrug-
 
mike_d85
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: 2 year olds are in pre-school? I didn't even think 2 year olds could like... talk or go longer than an hour without shiatting their pants.

/I'm not a "kids" person


I think it's an early start kind of thing.  Normal is 3, I think (going off wanting kids, not having them).  2 year olds can usually talk and some of them are toilet trained.  You're probably over-estimating the poop frequency, but probably not the total number of bathroom trips.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
truevalue.comView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Classes for two-year-olds? 'Scuse me, "classes" for two-year-olds?

Now look, I'm aware that there are obedience training classes for dogs but, dogs are far more intelligent and attentive than two-year-olds. Calling your daycare a "pre-school" is downright comical, there, dearie. You're not even going to get a two-year-old to "sit", "stay", or "roll over".
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pfft...meh, I was hoping for an arrestin'.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hell, I won't wear shoes unless I have to.

That's one MORE thing they're going to have to pay extra for if they make me go back into the office.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [truevalue.com image 400x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People call any kind of sticky tape "duct tape" these days. yeesh.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: People call any kind of sticky tape "duct tape" these days. yeesh.


What a ducked ape might look like:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Yes, I think she should've been fired because we send our kids to school in hopes that they're treating our kids the way we treat our kids,"

What was the problem then?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [truevalue.com image 400x400]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: 2 year olds are in pre-school? I didn't even think 2 year olds could like... talk or go longer than an hour without shiatting their pants.

/I'm not a "kids" person


Kids start saying words around 9 to 14 months and basic sentences around 20 to 30 months.

A pre-school is just a daycare with a greater emphasis on learning and socializing.  But there isn't a well defined line where one ends and the other begins, so places sometimes throw whatever name around they want.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Given that it's Florida, I was pleasantly surprised to read the article and discover the response wasn't to pull a gun on the two year old.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Just sprinkle a little broken glass around on the floor.  Problem solved.


Hans Gruber, the early years
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you have given your child rearing duties of your 2 year old obnoxious crotch fruit to complete strangers, don't act all surprised when they apply child rearing methods unfamiliar to you.  Either raise them yourself or STFU.
 
wademh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My Mom had the same problem with me. Didn't like shoes. At school I used to slip them off while sitting at my desk. Whenever I could, I would be barefoot. I once got pulled over by a cop for riding my bike barefoot. We had a bit of an argument as he scolded me because I could lose a toe. I pointed out it wasn't against the law. I was an avid soccer player, liked to play barefoot. In college I would attend classes barefoot (had to wear shoes to labs, I agreed).

Let's just say, I'm with the kid.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is very little in this world cuter than baby feet
 
blackminded
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: 2 year olds are in pre-school? I didn't even think 2 year olds could like... talk or go longer than an hour without shiatting their pants.

/I'm not a "kids" person


If the pandemic taught me one thing it's that parents hate their children and want to get away from them as much as possible. Hence 2 year olds in pre-school and an irrational resistance to distance learning.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: Back in my day you'd get the righteous beating you deserved for being a little shiat. Nowadays it's all talk, accommodation, and capitulation.
That's why today's kids are running wild.


He took his shoes off, he didn't shiat in someone's purse or clobber little Suzie.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
madcowcutlery.comView Full Size
 
