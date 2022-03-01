 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   It's raining in Seattle. No really, this is news   (kiro7.com) divider line
44
    More: News, Water, Washington, little worse today, KIRO-TV, Tropical cyclone, River Bend Golf Complex, Kent Des Moines road, Rainier Ave S  
•       •       •

1672 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 4:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes... but what would you expect with a street named Rainier Ave?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rain in Seattle? Well, it's a slow news day. Not much going on in the world. Let's go with that.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, IIRC, they're getting shiat-kicked by a pineapple express.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's REALLY raining here, though.

Like the Eskimos and snow, we have 50 words for rain.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't this just happen at the beginning of winter too?
Mud slide season I guess, hope it doesn't knock out a bunch of roads etc again.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: Didn't this just happen at the beginning of winter too?
Mud slide season I guess, hope it doesn't knock out a bunch of roads etc again.


I think that was a different area. Sumas, IIRC.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Rain in Seattle? Well, it's a slow news day. Not much going on in the world. Let's go with that.


Jacksonville, Florida receives more rainfall per year than Seattle does.  Seattle has the reputation because it's consistently overcast and drizzly whereas in Florida it dumps rain then moves on.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's REALLY raining here, though.

Like the Eskimos and snow, we have 50 words for rain.


Sunny in Kirkland.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks that its warm and rainy up in the mountains, already its taking a huge toll on the snowpack we rely on to get through the summer without a drought. Pray for April snow to save our bacon once again.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of wet.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Juc: Didn't this just happen at the beginning of winter too?
Mud slide season I guess, hope it doesn't knock out a bunch of roads etc again.

I think that was a different area. Sumas, IIRC.


If we know, wouldn't it be Datas?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Biggest misconception about Seattle is that we get tons of rain. Really heavy rains are pretty rare. Its just that we have months and months of drizzly overcast.

That's why Seattleites have that reputation of not carrying umbrellas.
 
neaorin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Biggest misconception about Seattle is that we get tons of rain. Really heavy rains are pretty rare. Its just that we have months and months of drizzly overcast.

That's why Seattleites have that reputation of not carrying umbrellas.


This. My friend who lives in Bellevue calls Seattle the "world capital of stupid rain".
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Biggest misconception about Seattle is that we get tons of rain. Really heavy rains are pretty rare. Its just that we have months and months of drizzly overcast.

That's why Seattleites have that reputation of not carrying umbrellas.


Also because we aren't whiny milquetoasts who cower at a little atmospheric moisture.

Now excuse me as I have a mold infestation to address.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was walking down a trail yesterday and encountered a spot where water was burbling up from underground right in the middle of the trail. There's been so much rain this winter the ground can't absorb any more.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blondambition: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's REALLY raining here, though.

Like the Eskimos and snow, we have 50 words for rain.

Sunny in Kirkland.


It's always sunny in Kirkland.
 
romulusnr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People misunderstand what Seattle rain is (usually) about.

Most places rain comes in big dumps as thunderstorms. You get an inch of rain, but it's in 90 minutes and then done. Sewers clear out, things dry in the meantime, maybe a little sun.

Seattle rain just comes... and comes... and comes. It rains constantly for days. Not like it rains once or twice every day, but it just... keeps... raining. To the point where you normalize standing in the rain because if you don't you're just inside all the time (which is an option). You go to bed it's raining, you wake up it's still raining, you go to bed again it's probably still raining.

The rain we're getting right now is abnormal; it's actually harder rain than is typical for us. So it's coming a lot faster than normal, which is basically like Chinese water torture, just dripping constantly, compared to a bucket of water in the face.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

romulusnr: People misunderstand what Seattle rain is (usually) about.

Most places rain comes in big dumps as thunderstorms. You get an inch of rain, but it's in 90 minutes and then done. Sewers clear out, things dry in the meantime, maybe a little sun.

Seattle rain just comes... and comes... and comes. It rains constantly for days. Not like it rains once or twice every day, but it just... keeps... raining. To the point where you normalize standing in the rain because if you don't you're just inside all the time (which is an option). You go to bed it's raining, you wake up it's still raining, you go to bed again it's probably still raining.

The rain we're getting right now is abnormal; it's actually harder rain than is typical for us. So it's coming a lot faster than normal, which is basically like Chinese water torture, just dripping constantly, compared to a bucket of water in the face.


You doing okay, bro?
Fark user image
 
evilsofa
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Summoner101: ParallelUniverseParking: Rain in Seattle? Well, it's a slow news day. Not much going on in the world. Let's go with that.

Jacksonville, Florida receives more rainfall per year than Seattle does.  Seattle has the reputation because it's consistently overcast and drizzly whereas in Florida it dumps rain then moves on.


We only get 37 inches of rain per year, which is nothing compared to so many places just in the US, but it rains 150 days out of the year which keeps us easily in the top ten of that list.

I've seen so many days where you walk around outside all day and never feel a drop of rain but the ground stays wet the entire time and the weather stations register 0.01" of precipitation for another rainy day in the record books.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I was walking down a trail yesterday and encountered a spot where water was burbling up from underground right in the middle of the trail. There's been so much rain this winter the ground can't absorb any more.


Those are called springs.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, when my Seattle raised wife and I first got together, she planned a 'mystery-trip', a think we do once or twice a year where one person plans travel where the other person doesn't know where they're going.  They just get told how to pack.

She planned a trip to Baltimore in spring (which I didn't know), and I asked if we needed rain jackets.  She said no.  We got caught in a rainstorm of the kind that I'm familiar with, being raised in the South.  We got totally soaked through in 2 minutes and I was sort of pissed.  She had seen that rain was in the forecast but was used to Seattle's light drizzles.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Biggest misconception about Seattle is that we get tons of rain. Really heavy rains are pretty rare. Its just that we have months and months of drizzly overcast.

That's why Seattleites have that reputation of not carrying umbrellas.


I spent a couple of years at Ft Lewis, and yeah drizzly overcast about sums it up.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hmmm. my friend lives in a basement apt in Des Moines--this is not good for her. : (

Her husband is the one who bought a $300 fake vaccination card and compromised my bank card.  \o/
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: Magnanimous_J: Biggest misconception about Seattle is that we get tons of rain. Really heavy rains are pretty rare. Its just that we have months and months of drizzly overcast.

That's why Seattleites have that reputation of not carrying umbrellas.

I spent a couple of years at Ft Lewis, and yeah drizzly overcast about sums it up.


Isn't that why people in the Northwest use rare Sun Days as an excuse to get out of work?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Hmmm. my friend lives in a basement apt in Des Moines--this is not good for her. : (

Her husband is the one who bought a $300 fake vaccination card and compromised my bank card.  \o/


That town is such a beautiful little place. It's just filled with idiots. They must have a town ordinance or something that requires they be on the news for something every single day. Shooting? Des Moines. House fire? Des Moines. Car chase? Des Moines.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Vitamin_R: Magnanimous_J: Biggest misconception about Seattle is that we get tons of rain. Really heavy rains are pretty rare. Its just that we have months and months of drizzly overcast.

That's why Seattleites have that reputation of not carrying umbrellas.

I spent a couple of years at Ft Lewis, and yeah drizzly overcast about sums it up.

Isn't that why people in the Northwest use rare Sun Days as an excuse to get out of work?


Seattle Summer
Youtube 09tb8luF82c
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blondambition: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's REALLY raining here, though.

Like the Eskimos and snow, we have 50 words for rain.

Sunny in Kirkland.


It's not currently raining here near Ravenna but it will.  It will...

We Ate the Necco Wafers: romulusnr: People misunderstand what Seattle rain is (usually) about.

Most places rain comes in big dumps as thunderstorms. You get an inch of rain, but it's in 90 minutes and then done. Sewers clear out, things dry in the meantime, maybe a little sun.

Seattle rain just comes... and comes... and comes. It rains constantly for days. Not like it rains once or twice every day, but it just... keeps... raining. To the point where you normalize standing in the rain because if you don't you're just inside all the time (which is an option). You go to bed it's raining, you wake up it's still raining, you go to bed again it's probably still raining.

The rain we're getting right now is abnormal; it's actually harder rain than is typical for us. So it's coming a lot faster than normal, which is basically like Chinese water torture, just dripping constantly, compared to a bucket of water in the face.

You doing okay, bro?
[Fark user image 60x60]


I'm sure it's nothing that a cup of organic fair trade coffee and a locally sourced baked good won't fix.  Now I'm off to Cafe Solstice to be verbally abused by the barista....
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When you look at those graphics about how much water there is in this world, how much of it is fresh, and how much of it is currently in the atmosphere at any given time, it is astonishing to me what can happen when a bunch of it rains down in one place at once.

Here is one spiffy example of one such graphic.  That is just really incredible!

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
ace in your face
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's not raining right now but I have a raging migraine so I guarantee you it will soon.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: CordycepsInYourBrain: I was walking down a trail yesterday and encountered a spot where water was burbling up from underground right in the middle of the trail. There's been so much rain this winter the ground can't absorb any more.

Those are called springs.


Soon to be called mud slides.  We lose entire towns to this shiat.  It's no joke.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's REALLY raining here, though.

Like the Eskimos and snow, we have 50 words for rain.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I was walking down a trail yesterday and encountered a spot where water was burbling up from underground right in the middle of the trail. There's been so much rain this winter the ground can't absorb any more.


I'm not gong to lie- I've seen and read enough horror and horror-themed sci-fi that would likely freak me right the f**k out.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Lurky McLurkerton: CordycepsInYourBrain: I was walking down a trail yesterday and encountered a spot where water was burbling up from underground right in the middle of the trail. There's been so much rain this winter the ground can't absorb any more.

Those are called springs.

Soon to be called mud slides.  We lose entire towns to this shiat.  It's no joke.


/snark mode off

I seem to recall a little over an inch of rain doing a lot of damage out there. It's wild how different that environment is.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Vitamin_R: Magnanimous_J: Biggest misconception about Seattle is that we get tons of rain. Really heavy rains are pretty rare. Its just that we have months and months of drizzly overcast.

That's why Seattleites have that reputation of not carrying umbrellas.

I spent a couple of years at Ft Lewis, and yeah drizzly overcast about sums it up.

Isn't that why people in the Northwest use rare Sun Days as an excuse to get out of work?


From Nov-May, yeah. I usually try and plan vacations for the middle of that time just because it gets so farking depressing.

The summers are usually really nice.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: CordycepsInYourBrain: I was walking down a trail yesterday and encountered a spot where water was burbling up from underground right in the middle of the trail. There's been so much rain this winter the ground can't absorb any more.

Those are called springs.


It is not normal for new springs to suddenly appear in the middle of trails where I live. YMMV.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I picked a really shiatty season to forget to close the top vents on my camper.

Going out tomorrow.  I am going to spend the evening with towels and dessicant.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I picked a really shiatty season to forget to close the top vents on my camper.

Going out tomorrow.  I am going to spend the evening with towels and dessicant.


Things a Seattleite says in the winter and Things a serial killer says in the summer.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Lurky McLurkerton: CordycepsInYourBrain: I was walking down a trail yesterday and encountered a spot where water was burbling up from underground right in the middle of the trail. There's been so much rain this winter the ground can't absorb any more.

Those are called springs.

It is not normal for new springs to suddenly appear in the middle of trails where I live. YMMV.


We had a couple inches of rain last week, so last weekend we were riding around the farm checking out all the intermittent springs in places where you never see them the rest of the year. It was pretty neat.
I appreciate you not taking offense at my snarky comment/poor joke. Stay safe out there. Turn around don't drown.
 
wademh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Please send the storm about 600 miles to the South.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
See, if they'd just pave everything, there'd be no mud slides. Duh!
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rain? What a weird concept. Why can't they just get water in plastic bottles, like God intended?

/Californian
 
ace in your face
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wademh: Please send the storm about 600 miles to the South.


If only.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xanadian: Yeah, IIRC, they're getting shiat-kicked by a pineapple express.


Seattle is stealing my rain. Give it back!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That means one thing, salmon crossing season
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.