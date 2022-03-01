 Skip to content
(Vanity Fair)   Russian oligarchs call for peace talks because they feel "deeply attached to Ukrainian and Russian peoples", their money   (vanityfair.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only payment terms being offered to Russian businesses?

Nyet 30 days.

/thank you very much
//I'm always here, 24/7
///try the borscht
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't care how it stops, just that it stops because it is ruining business for them.

Which is fine, I agree, it needs to stop.

They are in a better position to make that happen.

They might consider local resources to realize that dream.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The sanctions coming off was the green light for this mess, and now they're worse off than before, and with little end in sight.

Instead of a bounty on the Ukraine President, could be Putin's on the ticket next.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They should try stabbing Putin.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LOL! Putin's gonna get a dose of his own medicine polonium soon.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hit 'em where it hurts the most.

Right in the wallet.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We'll have peace when Putin hangs from a gibbit for the sport of crows.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Would you guys hurry up and act like the Mafia State you are by eliminating the toxic capo di tutti i capi who's farking things up for you?
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: They should try stabbing Putin.


How некультурный.
I understand a pistol with a single cartridge, thoughtfully left on the desk is traditional and much more civilized.

/Unless you are the one who has to clean the Jackson Pollak off the wall.
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's see how many survive the process.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You'd think go-fund-me would let us break the rules, just this once, and let us start a fund to pay for someone to tear off one of Putin's arms and beat him to death with it on youtube.

Just sayin. If one of you go-fund-me execs are watching, think about it.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: They should try stabbing Putin.

How некультурный.
I understand a pistol with a single cartridge, thoughtfully left on the desk is traditional and much more civilized.

/Unless you are the one who has to clean the Jackson Pollak off the wall.


Given the kleptocracy there, the cleaner would probably nick it to sell for a few quid
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Peace talks need to consist of: "Get the f*ck out of Ukraine, including Crimea. Once you've done that, we'll consider a slight loosening of the economic noose you've put yourself in."
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I suggest you big shots take care of the problem while you still have the money to make it happen.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oligarchs to Putin: "Stop being such a 
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
"
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Russian oligarchs.  You know what to do.  Snap to it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's what you get for crowning Walter White supreme leader.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are they millionaires instead of billionaires?  Call me when they're thousandaires.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LOL he's so scared of catching COVID
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wage0048: Peace talks need to consist of: "Get the f*ck out of Ukraine, including Crimea. Once you've done that, we'll consider a slight loosening of the economic noose you've put yourself in."


The starting condition should be a return to 2007 borders.  Give back the land you stole from Georgia and Ukraine, and then we'll talk.
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oligarchs, eh? Some, I assume, are good people.
 
freidog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's a shame they all fell out of a window onto some bullets while drinking 'tea' before Putin had a chance to hear them out in full.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The oligarchs want to negotiate a peace deal?
Fark them and fark that.
 
Vhale
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pfft, lies to stem the flow of cancelation.
 
killershark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Russian oligarchs.  You know what to do.  Snap to it.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


The Ides of March is too far away to get rid of Putin. These oligarchs need to speed up the timeline.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It seems to me that it would be unwise to make rich Russian mafia into poor people. I suspect they would want to discuss the issue with Putin.
In person.
With pliers.
And a blow torch.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: The oligarchs want to negotiate a peace deal?
Fark them and fark that.


Maybe the negotiation is alive or dead? And if dead, what is acceptable proof of death?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They know what is needed.

Do it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weaver95: It seems to me that it would be unwise to make rich Russian mafia into poor people. I suspect they would want to discuss the issue with Putin.
In person.
With pliers.
And a blow torch.


Can we do the other thing to him?

/it'd be especially cool if we pulled out W. Bush dressed in the Gimp outfit.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: HotIgneous Intruder: The oligarchs want to negotiate a peace deal?
Fark them and fark that.

Maybe the negotiation is alive or dead? And if dead, what is acceptable proof of death?


I hear some Romanian guy back in the day had a good way of showing that.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL he's so scared of catching COVID
[Fark user image 850x520]


That's where I would sit if I were afraid of getting the Julius Caesar treatment.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You're going to have to talk to Putin if you want more miniature giraffes and tracksuits.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

puffy999: Gin Buddy: HotIgneous Intruder: The oligarchs want to negotiate a peace deal?
Fark them and fark that.

Maybe the negotiation is alive or dead? And if dead, what is acceptable proof of death?

I hear some Romanian guy back in the day had a good way of showing that.


Say, wasn't he also named "Vlad"?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: HotIgneous Intruder: The oligarchs want to negotiate a peace deal?
Fark them and fark that.

Maybe the negotiation is alive or dead? And if dead, what is acceptable proof of death?


A head is the traditional bona fide.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Overheard in a billion-dollar "dacha" somewhere near Moscow:

"Darling! Great news! I've just sold our plane to a Saudi prince for an account in the name of a shell company in Dubai! We're saved!"

"Honey, that's wonder...wait, hold on. Was that your plane or my plane?"
 
dywed88
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This might be significant if calling for peace talks wasn't the official Russian line. Putin has been demanding "peace talks" in Minsk, the capital of the country aiding the invasion, since day one.

Call me when they start calling for Putin to order a unilateral cease fire and withdrawal of all Russian forces.
 
