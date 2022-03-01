 Skip to content
(Mental Floss)   Ukraine's Capital is "Kyiv", not "Kiev". Also it's not "Russian warship", it's always "Russian warship gofarkyourself"   (mentalfloss.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in - Ukranians and Russians speak two different languages and use the Cyrillic alphabet.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, because the civilized world has decided to call places by the names the locals use, rather than some colonialist bullshiat transliteration.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But whatabout chicken Kiev?

Or Peking duck, for that matter.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, because the civilized world has decided to call places by the names the locals use, rather than some colonialist bullshiat transliteration.


This.

Whenever anyone brings up the Kiev/Kyiv BS, I ask them how they'd react if, 30 years after securing our independence, everyone still referred to America as the 'British colonies'.
 
bittermang
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, because the civilized world has decided to call places by the names the locals use, rather than some colonialist bullshiat transliteration.


Japan
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ukrainians like it when you call it Kiev.

Much like people from San Francisco like it when you call it Frisco.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Siamese twins should be call Thaitwins!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, because the civilized world has decided to call places by the names the locals use, rather than some colonialist bullshiat transliteration.

This.

Whenever anyone brings up the Kiev/Kyiv BS, I ask them how they'd react if, 30 years after securing our independence, everyone still referred to America as the 'British colonies'.


I don't know. For the past 20-plus years, people get pissed whenever I bring up New England.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also, it's "Ukraine," not "The Ukraine."

It's a country, not a region.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Heamer: Also, it's "Ukraine," not "The Ukraine."

It's a country, not a region.


Does it have a University in the Big Ten?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hobnail: But whatabout chicken Kiev?

Or Peking duck, for that matter.


Beijing duck doesn't sound the same.

I also don't want to ride the Asian Express. (Does the Orient Express still exist?)
 
NotAYakk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, because the civilized world has decided to call places by the names the locals use, rather than some colonialist bullshiat transliteration.

This.

Whenever anyone brings up the Kiev/Kyiv BS, I ask them how they'd react if, 30 years after securing our independence, everyone still referred to America as the 'British colonies'.


"Disloyal peasants" I believe is the preferred term.
 
advex101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now do Qatar.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's a bubble tea place near me called Formocha.

I'm guessing that most non-Chinese people don't get the pun.

Cha in Chinese is tea, and Taiwan use to be called Formosa. So it's Formocha! :-)
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But what about nuclear wessels?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tomato, Totalitarian.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Need an arrangement of "Great Gate of Kiev/Kyiv" for fuel-starved Russian vehicles.

Mussorgsky 'Great Gate of Kiev' - Douglas Gamley arranger / conductor
Youtube vw7OM_Q810k
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: But what about nuclear wessels?


"Target"
 
cleek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, because the civilized world has decided to call places by the names the locals use, rather than some colonialist bullshiat transliteration.


the ghost of Amerigo Vespucci is giggling
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I also don't understand why British people say sport instead of sports, but then they say maths instead of math.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

            RIP
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

advex101: Now do Qatar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not according to the crossword I just did...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: But what about nuclear wessels?


Clicked for nuclear wessels

*high five*
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Ukrainians like it when you call it Kiev.

Much like people from San Francisco like it when you call it Frisco.


My mom use to work at the Chateau Frontenac hotel in Quebec City.  Perhaps the most famous hotel in Canada.

Anyways, she was the hotel phone operator there for a while and at least once a day a guest would ask her "Do you speak American?".  She would answer, "No, but I speak English." and that would annoy some of them.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And it's Istanbul, not Constantinople.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hobnail: But whatabout chicken Kiev?

Or Peking duck, for that matter.


"Chicken Kiev" and "Peking duck" are like "Siamese cats" and "Persian rugs". They're descriptive names of things, not place names, and so they can still be used.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: hobnail: But whatabout chicken Kiev?

Or Peking duck, for that matter.

"Chicken Kiev" and "Peking duck" are like "Siamese cats" and "Persian rugs". They're descriptive names of things, not place names, and so they can still be used.


Did you learn that from some Orientals?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
While we're getting things offensively wrong, New Zealand and Australia are the same thing.

Come at me, nerds.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, because the civilized world has decided to call places by the names the locals use, rather than some colonialist bullshiat transliteration.


Does it? I think we are all still saying "Germany" "Italy" "Switzerland" "Norway" etc.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jackmalice: And it's Istanbul, not Constantinople.


Why'd Constantinople get the works?
 
minorshan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All this anglicized spelling attempts aside, is it pronounced "key-ev" or "keeve"?
 
ace in your face
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jackmalice: And it's Istanbul, not Constantinople.


And it's in Türkiye
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Mrtraveler01: Ukrainians like it when you call it Kiev.

Much like people from San Francisco like it when you call it Frisco.

My mom use to work at the Chateau Frontenac hotel in Quebec City.  Perhaps the most famous hotel in Canada.

Anyways, she was the hotel phone operator there for a while and at least once a day a guest would ask her "Do you speak American?".  She would answer, "No, but I speak English." and that would annoy some of them.


Quebec, in The Canada?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: hobnail: But whatabout chicken Kiev?

Or Peking duck, for that matter.

"Chicken Kiev" and "Peking duck" are like "Siamese cats" and "Persian rugs". They're descriptive names of things, not place names, and so they can still be used.


Thank you, Simone.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ace in your face: jackmalice: And it's Istanbul, not Constantinople.

And it's in Türkiye


Ugh...don't get me started on that pointless attempt at rebranding...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hobnail: But whatabout chicken Kiev?


savagechickens.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But is it Gaddafi or Kadafi or Qaddafi?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, because the civilized world has decided to call places by the names the locals use, rather than some colonialist bullshiat transliteration.


So that's why America isn't doing it...
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jackmalice: And it's Istanbul, not Constantinople.


THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS "Istanbul (Not Constantinople)"
Youtube vsQrKZcYtqg
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Heamer: Also, it's "Ukraine," not "The Ukraine."

It's a country, not a region.


The historical name is "Russia Minor", so I'll just stick with that to be safe.

/Or is that The Russia Minor?


jackmalice: And it's Istanbul, not Constantinople.


It'll be a cold day in hell before I stop calling it Byzantium.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's KEE-ev.
 
Scaley
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If anyone ever gets the French to start using London, I'll call anything whatever anyone wants. Until then, it all went downhill when we stopped calling Livorno 'Leghorn'.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: I also don't understand why British people say sport instead of sports, but then they say maths instead of math.


Because Robert is a sibling of their parent.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

minorshan: All this anglicized spelling attempts aside, is it pronounced "key-ev" or "keeve"?


Keeve.

They've made it easier for us.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: minorshan: All this anglicized spelling attempts aside, is it pronounced "key-ev" or "keeve"?

Keeve.

They've made it easier for us.


That's the Dumbed Down American version.

It's more like ke-ee-uw

How to Pronounce Kyiv, Київ (Kiev) in Ukrainian and English
Youtube 68a3Y7evvLc
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: hobnail: But whatabout chicken Kiev?

Or Peking duck, for that matter.

Beijing duck doesn't sound the same.

I also don't want to ride the Asian Express. (Does the Orient Express still exist?)


Ironically both Peking and Beijing represent the same pronunciation of 北京 so technically you should pronounce them the same.

It's just that the British guys who made the system that spells it Peking sucked at their job and the native Chinese system that spells it Beijing is actually better at accurately representing Chinese sounds for English speakers
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: But is it Gaddafi or Kadafi or Qaddafi?


Those are all old spellings. The proper one is "Putin's Future".
 
The Bobby Llama
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jackmalice: And it's Istanbul, not Constantinople.


All these different names to keep track of, it's all so Byzantine.
 
berylman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't even try
worldatlas.comView Full Size
 
