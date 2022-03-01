 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Loch Ness Monster has been spotted again, now the world has indisputable evidence that it lives ...in a kitchen   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked up how much this would cost at 99 cents a pound. It turns out it would cost...

'bout tree fiddy
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
eofftvreview.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have never seen Nessie in my kitchen.

And don't even get me started on Archibald Leach, Bernard Schwartz and Lucille LeSueur.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
. . . and by "speechless" they mean babbling about it on Fark.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robertus: [eofftvreview.files.wordpress.com image 850x679]


'bullshiat... or not?'
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


Sure.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nessie spotted in San Diego a few weeks back:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Gotta zoom in, she was a long way away...
 
thepeterd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did somebody call for me?

/ By coincidence, watched Terror of the Zygons this afternoon.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
this means something
 
