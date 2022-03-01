 Skip to content
(AP News)   Russian radio station: We would like to criticize the Russian invasion of Ukraine --aaaaaaaaaaaand it's gone   (apnews.com) divider line
    Russia, Moscow, Russian radio station, Echo of Moscow, websites of Ekho Moskvy, Prosecutor General's office, chief editor, coverage of Russia  
16 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder what UVB-76 is up to these days.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The station "will contest this decision in court," Venediktov said.

"We see a political component in it, as well as the introduction of censorship, which is directly prohibited by the Russian Constitution," he said.

Good luck with that.

I mean that both sincerely and in the cynical way the phrase is usually used.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: The station "will contest this decision in court," Venediktov said.

"We see a political component in it, as well as the introduction of censorship, which is directly prohibited by the Russian Constitution," he said.

Good luck with that.

I mean that both sincerely and in the cynical way the phrase is usually used.


I'm wondering how long it will take for the owners drink some polonium tea, apply some novichok aftershave, crash through a plate glass window 30 stories up, and fall onto some bullets, before being hit by a truck.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The move against Echo Moskvy, one of Russia's oldest radio stations, comes amid growing pressure on Russia's independent media to follow the Kremlin's official line while covering the invasion of Ukraine.


Sure, they pulled the Echoe's plug. But their pro Ukrainian broadcast still repeated itself 3-4 times before it slowly quieted down.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, Cucker Tarlson? That's censorship.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ISN getting stormed
Youtube vC20Ej6E99A
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would be nice to apply this to Fox News. They would have been taken offline in 1996.
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [YouTube video: ISN getting stormed]


Hopefully this is how it ends.

Babylon 5: ISN Back on the Air
Youtube ZkCfGJmt318
 
genner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

puffy999: I wonder what UVB-76 is up to these days.


Anonymous hacked it to play 90's jpop.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Taking things down claiming they're 'misinformation'. Truly the act of thuggish creeps.
 
llukan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why would you use amusing tag for this?  These people have shown more bravery than most of us putting their lives and careers on the line for this and facing 20 years in prison for treason for their stand.  I would think hero tag would be more appropriate.  I admire all the protestors in Russia who have been arrested over their anti was stance.  They risk much more than all the keyboard warriors here in the USA.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Snapper Carr: [YouTube video: ISN getting stormed]

Hopefully this is how it ends.

[YouTube video: Babylon 5: ISN Back on the Air]


The guy who actually did the broadcast was never seen again.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Mad_Radhu: Snapper Carr: [YouTube video: ISN getting stormed]

Hopefully this is how it ends.

[YouTube video: Babylon 5: ISN Back on the Air]

The guy who actually did the broadcast was never seen again.


Maybe he pissed them off by taking a gig at Deep Space Nine.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At this rate the only independent broadcaster left in Russia will be the Armenian Radio.
 
