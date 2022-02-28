 Skip to content
Belarus President violates the first rule of secret military plans as his military leaders look around and congratulate themselves on having the brightest leader in the world
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were you only a part of the Soviet Union? Congratulations comrade, you are about to be a part of Soviet Union 2: Putin Boogaloo.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's risky for the EU or the US to intervene to help Ukraine. So this dumbass is volunteering to get a practice ass whooping?
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only does the map reveal plans to invade Moldova, but note how Ukraine is seemingly split up into different zones.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 452x250]


Is losing? He's right after Turkmanbashi for crazy dictator.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that Belarusian commander who was reported to have told his men to do the right thing, even if ordered otherwise? I'm not entirely sure Belarus is the ally Russia wants.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transnistia refused to leave the Soviet Union back in 1991, and has been defacto independent since, it has a Russian garrison.

I don't think he revealed any super secrets. Of course they'll link up if they capture Ukraine.

I assume the remainding part of Moldova, will join Romania and cease to exist as a nation,
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is this your first time committing war crimes or something? Goddamn amateur hour over here.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: MillionDollarMo: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 452x250]

Is losing? He's right after Turkmanbashi for crazy dictator.


Yeah but you have to say it like Lovitz does.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schroeinger's maskirovka

"AHA! That is what we wanted you to think we leaked!"  *hastily changes plans*
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh crap, I shouldn't have said we're going to invade Moldova...

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warsaw Pact 2 members: Russia, Belarus, and some lint we found in our pockets while trying to find foreign currency because the world shut off our banks
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a mess these two countries are making.

It's clear that Belarus is in in this now, it's just the matter of time.

Maybe Russia's perspective is that they aren't abandoning weapons so much as they'll just pick them all back up later.

After whatever false-flag event Belarus plays out, we can only hope that all of the window dressing comes down at that point. Then the whole world doesn't have to pretend anymore and something definitive can be done about it as soon as possible.

Which is only grasping at a silver lining as this whole thing marches on.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: Not only does the map reveal plans to invade Moldova, but note how Ukraine is seemingly split up into different zones.


Those various zones are actually the Ukranian's own operational defense areas. It's mapping Ukranian defenses.

Definitely shows an incursion into Moldova however. Russia is going to widen and escalate this war further.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: Not only does the map reveal plans to invade Moldova, but note how Ukraine is seemingly split up into different zones.


There was a Politico article posted last night, with an interview of Fiona Hill, where she speculated that if Putin is successful, he would split Ukraine into a variety of zones of control.  I wonder if this is along those lines.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that like leaving the answer key out? Or is the war now open book?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he monologue too? I bet he monologued.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I do get a chuckle just trying to picture him flying into a rage about 20 times a day when more news of complete screw ups reach him.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And now the weather"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bela Rus and the Rus-tones is the name of my Eastern European-style bluegrass band.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zbtop: Wessoman: Not only does the map reveal plans to invade Moldova, but note how Ukraine is seemingly split up into different zones.

Those various zones are actually the Ukranian's own operational defense areas. It's mapping Ukranian defenses.

Definitely shows an incursion into Moldova however. Russia is going to widen and escalate this war further.


With what? More vehicles that they don't have fuel for? More conscripts that don't wanna be there?

All the while every military aged male crossing back into the Ukraine is being handed a manpad. I have some doubts about Russia expanding anything.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Not only does the map reveal plans to invade Moldova, but note how Ukraine is seemingly split up into different zones.


Fiona Hill anticipated this in yesterday's Politico column.

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/02/28/world-war-iii-already-there-00012340

And what Putin is saying now is that Ukraine doesn't belong to Ukrainians. It belongs to him and the past. He is going to wipe Ukraine off the map, literally, because it doesn't belong on his map of the "Russian world." He's basically told us that. He might leave behind some rump statelets.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: "And now the weather"

[Fark user image 590x350]


needs more Baka Vulva
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man, Fiona Hill basically called this attempt at 'carving up' of Ukraine into rump states here: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/02/28/world-war-iii-already-there-00012340
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One opinion of Putin is that he literally controls everything; his supporters, his opposition, the intelligence leaks - it's all by his design.

Viewed through that lens, Putin could simply be distracting from his real objectives, even if Belarus is in on the real plan or if they're just a sacrifice.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Putin:

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

I do get a chuckle just trying to picture him flying into a rage about 20 times a day when more news of complete screw ups reach him.


Can't be.  Too much hair.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I keep quiet on just about everything online other than barely posting on fark, and these people are just like "I should post my invasion plans on twitter."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hobnail: There was a Politico article posted last night, with an interview of Fiona Hill, where she speculated that if Putin is successful, he would split Ukraine into a variety of zones of control.  I wonder if this is along those lines.


GardenWeasel: Fiona Hill anticipated this in yesterday's Politico column.


Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Man, Fiona Hill basically called this attempt at 'carving up' of Ukraine into rump states here: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/02/28/world-war-iii-already-there-00012340


I think we collectively just ruined the truism that Farkers never read TFA.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: One opinion of Putin is that he literally controls everything; his supporters, his opposition, the intelligence leaks - it's all by his design.

Viewed through that lens, Putin could simply be distracting from his real objectives, even if Belarus is in on the real plan or if they're just a sacrifice.


In pop culture terms, Putin thinks he's David Xanatos. He's more like Cobra Commander.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Much like their Republican counterparts, I guess these Slavic Stalin-lovers just cannot resist saying the quiet part out loud anymore.

Unfortunately, Moldova isn't a NATO member either, so I wonder what Europe plans to do about it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: I keep quiet on just about everything online other than barely posting on fark, and these people are just like "I should post my invasion plans on twitter."


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: One opinion of Putin is that he literally controls everything; his supporters, his opposition, the intelligence leaks - it's all by his design.

Viewed through that lens, Putin could simply be distracting from his real objectives, even if Belarus is in on the real plan or if they're just a sacrifice.


Belarus, i believe, is in a defense pact with Russia - so, it's not like anyone is going to go roll them flat overnight.  Moldova might get some shiny new toys though.  Does Amazon Prime deliver there?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, well well... Guess who looks so smart for raiding his retirement account now, Uncle Chuck?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, well well... Guess who looks so smart for raiding his retirement account now, Uncle Chuck?


Ugh. You made me look. Why did you make me look?
 
pd2001
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This needs the map put over the Gru 4-step flowchart meme...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: One opinion of Putin is that he literally controls everything; his supporters, his opposition, the intelligence leaks - it's all by his design.

Viewed through that lens, Putin could simply be distracting from his real objectives, even if Belarus is in on the real plan or if they're just a sacrifice.


Like all totalitarian rulers, it is not just 1 person's design.
Although he probably does have a higher degree of personal involvement that others, (*cough*Trump*cough*), have not.
Still, if he disappeared tomorrow, he would simply be replaced by some equivalent, unless a lot of drastic changes happen.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The entire 1CAV is at Hood.

This bothers me.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thank god these crazy clowns are stupid and incompetent
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Welp...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Much like their Republican counterparts, I guess these Slavic Stalin-lovers just cannot resist saying the quiet part out loud anymore.

Unfortunately, Moldova isn't a NATO member either, so I wonder what Europe plans to do about it.


Jeebus, does somebody pay you farkers for bringing up Trump or Republicans in every goddam thread?
 
Bargoyle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Welp...

[Fark user image 592x655]


Well... That seems like news.  Get that stuff outta here!

/seriously though, that seems a touch important
 
Scaley
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Transnistia refused to leave the Soviet Union back in 1991, and has been defacto independent since, it has a Russian garrison.

I don't think he revealed any super secrets. Of course they'll link up if they capture Ukraine.

I assume the remainding part of Moldova, will join Romania and cease to exist as a nation,


Transnistria needs to implement a strict no smoking policy. It's the world's biggest, and probably worst maintained, ammo dump. Thanks to the Soviet Union.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rucker10: What the fark is this your first time committing war crimes or something? Goddamn amateur hour over here.


did someone point out yet that Putin is OVER THE LINE!!!

/mark it zero, Dude!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Glorious Golden Ass: One opinion of Putin is that he literally controls everything; his supporters, his opposition, the intelligence leaks - it's all by his design.

Viewed through that lens, Putin could simply be distracting from his real objectives, even if Belarus is in on the real plan or if they're just a sacrifice.

In pop culture terms, Putin thinks he's David Xanatos. He's more like Cobra Commander.


I dunno, CC pulled out an occasional win.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Warsaw Pact 2 members: Russia, Belarus, and some lint we found in our pockets while trying to find foreign currency because the world shut off our banks


"Coalition of the Willing"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Jeebus, does somebody pay you farkers for bringing up Trump or Republicans in every goddam thread?


humornama.comView Full Size
 
