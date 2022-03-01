 Skip to content
Yellowstone National Park turns 150 years old today, but might never have come to be without this dramatic artwork painted by some Moran
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yup.  Madison Campground (nearish West Yellowstone is so named as, after Moran's paintings got to DC, the politicians were incredulous that such beauty existed, adn sent out a expedition. This was supposedly one of the headquarters areas, so to speak.

And when the reported back, "uh, all the shiat brotherman painted is real, and the paintings don't do it justice", Congress quickly moved to create the NP.

we went about 5 years ago and it was absolutely magical.  Cleansing, even.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no more sublime place exists on earth.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you farkers like that type of artwork and you are ever in Ft Worth, stop by BNSF's HQ and see if they are giving tours.  They have a massive collection of art from when they were building the rail lines.  They wanted people to move west, so they commissioned artists to go out with the crews laying track and paint what they saw.  They also have a curated, museum quality set of displays in the reception area.

Good article on it.

https://www.bnsf.com/news-media/railtalk/heritage/art-collection.html
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And at the northern end of the Teton Range is found: Mount Mount Mount Mount Mount Moran, Mount Mount Mount Mount Mount Moran, Mount Mount Mount Mount Mount Moran, Mount Moran, not the Grand...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it's been there longer than 150 years.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
wiredroach
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

