(9 News)   Colorado homeowners discover their house has a load limit of "100-150 juveniles"   (9news.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Residential floors are supposed to be rated to 40 pounds per square foot. Say a living room is 400 square feet, and the average teen partygoer is 120lbs - you hit the limit at 133 teens. 

Checks out.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arapahoe is not a county in Arizona. We have 15 counties. Arapahoe ain't one of 'em.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
freebeacon.comView Full Size

"Hey, I hear something."
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Arapahoe is not a county in Arizona. We have 15 counties. Arapahoe ain't one of 'em.


Reported. Might be a repeat anyway.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bet they were dancing.  All in rhythm.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"People who were at the party said everything just got out of hand, and the address of the home was shared on social media".

Oof... one of those parties...
 
whtriced
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Arapahoe is not a county in Arizona. We have 15 counties. Arapahoe ain't one of 'em.


i guess that's why the article states, CO, Aurora, CO .
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Arapahoe is not a county in Arizona. We have 15 counties. Arapahoe ain't one of 'em.


I Rap A Ho is the name of my Big Daddy Kane cover ensemble.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I figured it was another overbooked AirBnB party gone awry.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JessieL: Residential floors are supposed to be rated to 40 pounds per square foot. Say a living room is 400 square feet, and the average teen partygoer is 120lbs - you hit the limit at 133 teens. 

Checks out.


The living room is also probably already filled with at least a few teens worth of furniture.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, the floor just cracked, I believe I might fall.
Youtube yxvijbVlr4o

[NSFW language]
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because gods forbid we should let teenagers hang out in public like a normal country.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
150? All I need is a floor that can hold six!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spego
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I bet they were dancing.  All in rhythm.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I bet they were dancing.  All in rhythm.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
