 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MMA Fighting)   Former MMA champ lives up to his name   (mmafighting.com) divider line
5
    More: Obvious, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Mixed martial arts, San Jose, California, World Wrestling Entertainment, Professional wrestling, Cain Velasquez, San Jose, former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez  
•       •       •

736 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 9:44 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lifeless
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The big rumor I've seen is that Cain was aiming for a guy who allegedly abused his son at a daycare or gym, but hit that guy's father instead.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lifeless: The big rumor I've seen is that Cain was aiming for a guy who allegedly abused his son at a daycare or gym, but hit that guy's father instead.


I heard he was trying to shoot his brother, but just wasn't able
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Velasquez?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Lifeless: The big rumor I've seen is that Cain was aiming for a guy who allegedly abused his son at a daycare or gym, but hit that guy's father instead.

I heard he was trying to shoot his brother, but just wasn't able


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby in confusiing Cardio Cain with Joey Beltran.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.