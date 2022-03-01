 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Why did the chicken fat cross the road? Because it leaked out of an overturned tanker after it jackknifed   (al.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Preston - Chicken Fat
Youtube EFofqe26t-4


Good luck getting that earworm out of your melon now...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a schmaltzy story.
 
JRoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Emergency pastrami and corned beef sandwiches are being airlifted to the site of the devastation.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/eh, close enough.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: What a schmaltzy story.


Came here for this, leaving without even a schmear.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JRoo: Emergency pastrami and corned beef sandwiches are being airlifted to the site of the devastation.


...I miss pastrami.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To be fair, Dead Man's Curve is kind of boring. It could use a little schmatzing up.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: To be fair, Dead Man's Curve is kind of boring. It could use a little schmatzing up.


Schmaltzing too
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: What a schmaltzy story.


Mmm schmaltz brot
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oy Geshmaltz!
 
berylman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is the Harry Chapin song reboot nobody asked for or wanted. Sing it with me 45 thousand pounds of liquid chicken fat
Harry Chapin - Thirty Thousand Pounds of Bananas
Youtube OGldNpngDws
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: What a schmaltzy story.


Oy vey. Should have read the thread first.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wanna have some fun?

Use a container of orange sherbet to store (frozen) chicken fat and don't let your family / friends / roommates know.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's going to stink. At least it's only 65° F in Birmingham right now.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh. Didn't know it was next to a cemetery.

"Dead Man's Curve" indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: JRoo: Emergency pastrami and corned beef sandwiches are being airlifted to the site of the devastation.

...I miss pastrami.


Not gonna google for images of that award-winner. Learned my lesson after looking up the Hot Tongue talent competition last week.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why did the fat chicken cross the road?

Because the fat Seagal wanted to eat it.
 
berylman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Wanna have some fun? Use a container of orange sherbet to store (frozen) chicken fat and don't let your family / friends / roommates know.


That is brilliantly evil. I am notifying the Hague of your war crimes
 
