(NJ.com)   Man finds pearl that is worth either $50 or $100,000, which seems like quite the range there. In other news, tomorrow's high temp will be between 0 and 100   (nj.com) divider line
29
•       •       •

29 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Diner at famed Jersey Shore restaurant finds pearl possibly worth thousands in clam.

The headline in the article is almost FARK-ready.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Kelvin

/[dead ----------- dead]
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For today's lucky 10,000 who haven't seen it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grande13
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a lot of clam.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
BitPearl?
PearlCoin?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In other words, it's worth 1 bitcoin.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Where are all the Fark pearl experts?  I know you're here!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: For today's lucky 10,000 who haven't seen it:

[Fark user image 850x855]


On the stupidity scale I'd put that at a 'Florida'.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A few more oysters and he can give his SO a pearl necklace...
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Where are all the Fark pearl experts?  I know you're here!


They are working as military experts in the Ukraine threads right now.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Where are all the Fark pearl experts?  I know you're here!


Sorry, they are all out.   You're gonna have to settle for a Fark clam expert.

/None of their info is going to be pertinent to this subject
//Nor will it be accurate for any subject
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is where we take visitors for dinner if they've not been here before. There are many restaurants that may be better, but the Lobster House is a good 'tourist' restaurant in the nicest sense. Good food, good atmosphere, not too pricey.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are natural pearls perfect spheres?......anyone?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: For today's lucky 10,000 who haven't seen it:

[Fark user image 850x855]


I feel like 0F is more inhospitable than 100F, but the point remains - Fahrenheit is a scale calibrated to the range human experience, whereas Celsius is a scale calibrated to the experience of liquid water.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Steakzilla: Where are all the Fark pearl experts?  I know you're here!

They are working as military experts in the Ukraine threads right now.


If there's a real estate or investment thread they're advising there.
 
muphasta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What is the value if the clam was bearded?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

muphasta: What is the value if the clam was bearded?


Very little I'm afraid. Bearded clam enthusiasts are a dying breed, and for good reason.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: muphasta: What is the value if the clam was bearded?

Very little I'm afraid. Bearded clam enthusiasts are a dying breed, and for good reason.


This isn't really about clams is it?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i'd hate to be that diner's son, i said to fans of high school required reading.
/not obscure
 
Nullav
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Eh, give ya' $15 and a weird look for it. Would be more useful if it weren't so round.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: Are natural pearls perfect spheres?......anyone?


No
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I feel like 0F is more inhospitable than 100F


You can always put more clothes on
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
honestavocado.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: Are natural pearls perfect spheres?......anyone?


I've seen tons of non-spherical pearls. They're a lot cheaper. They also come in myriad colours.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: [honestavocado.files.wordpress.com image 250x350]


Is this one where his wife and/or baby got shot for the pearl?  Savage
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

weirdneighbour: Are natural pearls perfect spheres?......anyone?


They can be, but most are not. The more spherical it is, the higher the price. Being from a clam lowers the price. An 8 mm clam pearl that is close to perfectly round will probably go for between $500 and $1000. If it were from an oyster, the price would be closer to $50K. Bump i to 10mm round from an oyster and the price would jump to $250K or more.
 
