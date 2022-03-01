 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Fad Gadget, The Go-Betweens, Kate Bush, and The Jesus & Mary Chain. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #319. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
31
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this where I find the four hours of perversely flamboyant and danceable despair?
 
Pista
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Receiving loud & clear.................beep
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Is this where I find the four hours of perversely flamboyant and danceable despair?


if by "four hours of perversely flamboyant and danceable depair" you mean cardiacs at least once, then yes.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kate Bush? Pleasepleaseplease let it be something from The Dreaming.
 
Pista
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anyone manage to catch this yesterday?
The Stranglers, Jesus and the Mary Chain, Keren Ann, Molly Lewis - Ground Control
Youtube UauZL-m1Ohg

The Stranglers & Mary Chain live sets are really cool & the former close the whole thing with Always The Sun.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Is this where I find the four hours of perversely flamboyant and danceable despair?

if by "four hours of perversely flamboyant and danceable depair" you mean cardiacs at least once, then yes.


HMFIC
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Standing by and waiting for rain in the Great White North...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No bombs on the NE FL ports and military bases so I get to report in, hooray! No imploding, glass-explosion firey death for me yet today.

Looks like we get to just sit out a groundwar so far and that's a damn good thing for the world. Glad to be here.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 400x533]


Ah. So that's why it's called hump day
 
Pista
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She broke the phone
 
Pista
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lou. Come back Lou.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Give your ear holes a treat after the show.

The new Tears For Fears is amazing!!! (the song My Demons has a very old DM feel to it)

cdn.ecommercedns.ukView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What the hell.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She's wearing a mask on mike, isn't she?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Almost late but here! And today's show sounds fantastic.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Give your ear holes a treat after the show.

The new Tears For Fears is amazing!!! (the song My Demons has a very old DM feel to it)

[cdn.ecommercedns.uk image 850x850]


I've heard good things about it.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good - replace the Cold War bumper - will need an updated one soon
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was wondering if we'd get a new intro today. Good call.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks like we were all thinking the same thing.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sno man: Standing by and waiting for rain in the Great White North...


What's rain? Haven't seen any of that lately in Seattle. #sarcasm
 
Pista
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
LOL

YNWA
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
PS: Thanks to anonymous donor once again!!
 
Pista
‘’ less than a minute ago  
thisisanfield.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

djslowdive: sno man: Standing by and waiting for rain in the Great White North...

What's rain? Haven't seen any of that lately in Seattle. #sarcasm


I'd heard they were expecting record rain in Vancouver yesterday, so... I bet.  I think it's just supposed to be drizzle here today.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hi everyone.
 
