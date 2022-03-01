 Skip to content
(CNN)   Microsoft seems to be the only ones that have actually read the Geneva Convention   (cnn.com) divider line
    International Committee of the Red Cross, World War II, Laws of war, Geneva Convention, Geneva Conventions, War crime, Fourth Geneva Convention, International humanitarian law  
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Conventions. Plural. Microsoft's lawyer should know better. Subby... probably not
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
M$ would know. Win ME was a war crime.
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trust Microsoft lawyers to have read the TOS
 
FiloBato
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
 What the u.s govt.
Doesn't know could fill trump library...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good thing there are no libertarians on Fark who might take issue with a corporation weighing in on such matters.

*closes the blast shelter doors*
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So? Microsoft isn't a country. Tell em if they really wanna help they should go in and really fark all the things up for the aggressors. Back to radios for yall!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You're supposed to read it? I thought you're supposed to violate it
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Conventions. Plural. Microsoft's lawyer should know better. Subby... probably not


It's primarily the Fourth Geneva Convention they're concerned with.  The others don't really come into play, unless perhaps a cyberattack shuts down a field hospital and causes undue suffering to the wounded soldiers there.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: M$ would know. Win ME was a war crime.


So is Windows 11.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's actually an interesting proposition.

Knowingly drop some artillery on a school for orphans and explode them all and that is absolutely a war crime.   Knowingly take out the power grid and they all freeze to death..  Not a war crime?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure we'll all remember this the next time some rogue state's nuclear enrichment centrifuges go all wonky.
 
iq_in_binary
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: I'm sure we'll all remember this the next time some rogue state's nuclear enrichment centrifuges go all wonky.


I didn't realize centrifuges were necessary public infrastructure.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, uh, they are saying that deliberately taking out the electricity and files at a hospital causing suffering and death could be a war crime...

Does subby have a problem with that opinion?
 
