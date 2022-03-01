 Skip to content
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here it is!

The Seventh Annual Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions! This is a charity event a group of Farkers run every year to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, by collecting the best short fiction that the brilliant minds of writers here on Fark can deliver, and publishing on Amazon in both ebook and trade paperback editions. Ever wanted to see your name in print? I mean, other than that time you made the newspaper for that thing with the dog, the hula hoops, and the air compressor? Now's your chance!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

All proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so you can share your wit and brilliance with the world for a good cause!

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And if you'd like to see what your fellow Farkers have come up with in previous years, here you go!

Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was literally thinking of this this morning.  I'm heading camping tomorrow and was going to write more stuff.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm excited to send some submissions and see others this year!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
plenty of material in the Ukraine threads, an amazing amount of fiction.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My submission is "I have a girlfriend."
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aungen: My submission is "I have a girlfriend."


Is that Horror or Science Fiction?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: aungen: My submission is "I have a girlfriend."

Is that Horror or Science Fiction?


Fantasy.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Creepy Lurker Guy: aungen: My submission is "I have a girlfriend."

Is that Horror or Science Fiction?

Fantasy.


I thought that was only girlfriends that live in Canada...
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When does the submission period end? That's missing from the page.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: When does the submission period end? That's missing from the page.


Submissions close on 7/31/2022, which considering how slow I am means we should have the final manuscript live on Amazon sometime before Christmas. (Although this year I'm going to try to be faster about it)
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nogrhi: Rent Party: Creepy Lurker Guy: aungen: My submission is "I have a girlfriend."

Is that Horror or Science Fiction?

Fantasy.

I thought that was only girlfriends that live in Canada...


Ukraine is now also a viable option.  Timely and topical!
 
