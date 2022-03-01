 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Now I have a thermobaric weapon. Ho-Ho-Ho   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby. Sign me up for your news letter.

/welcome to the party pal!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best possible use of this is evidence for The Hague, which just started an investigation into Putin's potential war crimes. It's potentially literally smoking gun evidence.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point it north of Kyiv and welcome that russian version of the freedumb convoy properly.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one badass muffin pan.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it empty?  I man taking out a launcher is great but I don't think they can point it north and light it off.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: That's one badass muffin pan.


Alas, I was unable to find a death metal version of "Do you know the muffin man?"
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Isn't it empty?  I man taking out a launcher is great but I don't think they can point it north and light it off.


I'm no munitions expert, but I would expect if they'd been fired off that there wouldn't be what appears to be rounds still in the barrels.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Isn't it empty?  I man taking out a launcher is great but I don't think they can point it north and light it off.


It is now the world's coolest Tshirt cannon.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Now all we gotta do is find a farmer with a tractor to pull'er out of this mud."
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Never fired, only dropped stuck in the mud once.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Isn't it empty?  I man taking out a launcher is great but I don't think they can point it north and light it off.


It appears to be loaded. If the rockets were fired all the dirt covers on the turret would be burst.

Someone please correct me if I'm wrong.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Someone please correct me if I'm wrong.


You're not wrong.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: ArkPanda: Isn't it empty?  I man taking out a launcher is great but I don't think they can point it north and light it off.

I'm no munitions expert, but I would expect if they'd been fired off that there wouldn't be what appears to be rounds still in the barrels.


I can't tell from the tiny picture, but the ones I've seen on the Russian side ready to go looked different. Almost like they had foil on the ends of the tubes. Of course the way things have been going the Ukrainians will probably capture a truck full of rockets by the end of the day.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I expect to see Russia say "is not our vehicle, is clearly belonging to Amazon as evidence by piss bottle"
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ha.
Haha.
Ha.
Whoever signed for that equipment is in trouble.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That would make for a fun day at the shooting range.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
can you mount those on a drone?
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never thought I'd be so happy to see so much mud.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They need to drive it over to meet the convoy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

khitsicker: ArkPanda: Isn't it empty?  I man taking out a launcher is great but I don't think they can point it north and light it off.

It appears to be loaded. If the rockets were fired all the dirt covers on the turret would be burst.

Someone please correct me if I'm wrong.


You're not wrong. Well, they wouldn't be burst, they'd just be gone.

However, there are multiple types of ammo, we don't know if these are thermobaric, HE, cluster, or just training rounds. (Does Russia use the "blue is training" paint rule that NATO uses?)
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: markie_farkie: That's one badass muffin pan.

Alas, I was unable to find a death metal version of "Do you know the muffin man?"


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSaqu6DOWEg
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Russia is about to be in a world of hurt.
 
hammerswork
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can these change munition for SAM capability?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Russia is about to deploy its Kelvin-1 weapons though. Expect to hear about Ukrainian soldiers and civilians being blinded by indiscriminate use of lens flare.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pooty gonna be so mad.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ahh, these thermobarics.
These are not the kind that cause huge explosions.

It's like all people with Tourrette's don't all fark shiat god damnit


THERMOBARIC WEAPONS: THE HORRIFIC WAY RUSSIA COULD 'MELT' AN ARMY IN A WAR || 2021
Youtube SV4GUo9CcSs


They've been using them against Brown people for years with no hue and cry
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
From what I understand ,there is a 40 mile long convoy it can be pointed at.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x1331]

Russia is about to be in a world of hurt.


And I thought my NLAWs were a pain in the ass.
 
imbrial
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Russia's mistletoe is no match for Ukraine's tow missile!
 
hammerswork
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can the rounds be fired and air-burst for a flak usage?
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x1331]

Russia is about to be in a world of hurt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: khitsicker: Someone please correct me if I'm wrong.

You're not wrong.


I was just checking out the pics.  That thing looks like it was used by Judge Kegstand and his bro dudes.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Russia is about to deploy its Kelvin-1 weapons though. Expect to hear about Ukrainian soldiers and civilians being blinded by indiscriminate use of lens flare.


Code name Bad Robot?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: markie_farkie: That's one badass muffin pan.

Alas, I was unable to find a death metal version of "Do you know the muffin man?"


It's not death metal but it'll do in a pinch.

The Muffin Man song (Rock/Metal Version)
Youtube FSaqu6DOWEg
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What empty looks like.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ahh, these thermobarics.
These are not the kind that cause huge explosions.

It's like all people with Tourrette's don't all fark shiat god damnit


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SV4GUo9CcSs]

They've been using them against Brown people for years with no hue and cry


This whole situation shows how much differently the reaction is from countries run by white people when war crimes are committed against white people as opposed to when war crimes are committed against brown people.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 400x400]


The 1000+ armored vehicles (tanks and APCs) really stands out.  I'm sure a lot of them were breakdowns or abandonment, but there's definitely a lot of coffins in that mix as well.  The general incompetence of the Russian invasion aside, it seems like mechanized infantry as a concept might no longer be workable in the era of man-portable ATGMs.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Isn't it empty?  I man taking out a launcher is great but I don't think they can point it north and light it off.


It's loaded. If it wasn't the tubes would be empty. You can see that in this pic of one with one munition expended:

armyrecognition.comView Full Size


And here's what they look like empty:

armyrecognition.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The best possible use of this is evidence for The Hague, which just started an investigation into Putin's potential war crimes. It's potentially literally smoking gun evidence.


They can impound the pee bottle left behind on top of it for dna evidence even
 
Malenfant
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: From what I understand ,there is a 40 mile long convoy it can be pointed at.


You don't understand. It was a 4 mile convoy 40 miles from the city, and our media fed you nonsense.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ahh, these thermobarics.
These are not the kind that cause huge explosions.

It's like all people with Tourrette's don't all fark shiat god damnit


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SV4GUo9CcSs]

They've been using them against Brown people for years with no hue and cry


There was at least a little international pushback when they used them in Syria. But not nearly enough.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x1331]

Russia is about to be in a world of hurt.


It already was.
Civ 5: I'm Not Invading You
Youtube xFE4NvMMiL8
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: markie_farkie: That's one badass muffin pan.

Alas, I was unable to find a death metal version of "Do you know the muffin man?"


Ask this guy

Any Song Sounds Better In Heavy Metal | Bill Bailey | Universal Comedy
Youtube 4wyOy3ws8cY
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ruble equals .0084 USD in official trading now. Likely going to .005 by end of week.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hammerswork: Can the rounds be fired and air-burst for a flak usage?


There is no shrapnel with these things.  Imagine a water tanker full of gas spraying it all out over a large area as a vapor, and then lighting it on fire.

Its great in caves and enclosed spaces.   The inverse square rule says they're less effective in open areas, and the farther away from it you are, the better off you will be.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hammerswork: Can these change munition for SAM capability?


Is this Blackhawk Down?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now is no time to hesitate.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good job reviving NATO and the EU, Pooty!
 
