posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 1:26 PM



Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finland's Prime Minister is....ummmm...well...what can I say in 2022 about an attractive woman who is also powerful?  Is SHWING still okay?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Is SHWING still okay?


That's a word I've not heard for ... thirty years.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Finland's Prime Minister is....ummmm...well...what can I say in 2022 about an attractive woman who is also powerful?  Is SHWING still okay?


See how other countries have young leadership.

And yet american politicians insist on clinging to power into their 80s
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh...

Oh my...

Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at map of NATO membership*

WTF is wrong with you, Ireland?!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't want your neighbors to join an alliance formed to counter your aggression, maybe don't invade your neighbors.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin:  I can attack any of my non-NATO neighbors and you can't stop me because I have nukes!

Finland:  We want to be part of NATO now.

suprisedpikachu.gif
 
Markus5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: *looks at map of NATO membership*

WTF is wrong with you, Ireland?!


Not threatened and not needed and neutral for historical reasons.
 
Markus5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figured the snipers were already there.  Making the tankers operate with closed hatches, unable to refuel or rearm.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Oh...

DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Sorelian's Ghost: Is SHWING still okay?

That's a word I've not heard for ... thirty years.


Well let's just make sure Finland is thorough with it's NATO application:

thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: *looks at map of NATO membership*

WTF is wrong with you, Ireland?!


EU membership is enough. On the flip side of the coin, see Turkey.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean they're sending people who make catty and passive-aggressive comments?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"despite threat from neighbours Russia that they will face 'military and political consequences'"

Finland looks around.  Oh wait, you mean from you?  Yeah we like our chances.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some dumb mentat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.... she is ridiculously attractive but just an average woman in Finland.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FINNISH HIM!!!!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be pretty sweet if in the 21st century Russia is broken up and divvied amongst former states/victims of the USSR.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finland will today debate joining NATO after a petition calling for a referendum reached 50,000 signatories in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

You could say that the referendum is... Finnished.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: Claude Ballse: *looks at map of NATO membership*

WTF is wrong with you, Ireland?!

Not threatened and not needed and neutral for historical reasons.


So were the Swiss... things are getting shaken, not stirred.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: dywed88: Claude Ballse: *looks at map of NATO membership*

WTF is wrong with you, Ireland?!

Not threatened and not needed and neutral for historical reasons.

So were the Swiss... things are getting shaken, not stirred.


the swiss like money.
 
iq_in_binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FDF already regularly participates in NATO exercises. US and UK forces also regularly participate in exercises with the FDF as well.

It's not like Finland isn't already actively supporting a unified defense if Russia starts turning its aggression west-ward. I don't see why we don't expedite their membership immediately.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finnish him!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the sexualizing has been done so I will post this badass song

Cult Of Luna - Finland (Official Audio)
Youtube bDtTI9ryibc
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in this guy.
https://allthatsinteresting.com/aimo-koivunen
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 or 15 years ago, I would occasionally peruse Free Republic.  If you only read army stories from Free Republic, you would be under the impression that 80% of America's armed forces are composed of Marine snipers and A-10 pilots.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: Claude Ballse: *looks at map of NATO membership*

WTF is wrong with you, Ireland?!

Not threatened and not needed and neutral for historical reasons.


Just to add the "not needed" in no way is meant to disparage the Irish or Ireland or to say they couldn't contribute to NATO. But more their location isn't very important strategically after considering other NATO members (namely Iceland, UK, and Norway). So nobody would pressure them to join NATO.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian invasion of Ukraine, even if it were executed competently was something we were preparing for when I served in the 90s. My unit was actually sleeping in combat fatigues, ready to go during the communist putsch. This does not impress me, in addition to snipers, we have anti tank weapons, anti aircraft missiles, modern fighters and mines. Lots and lots of mines.

But yeah, non alignment was an option as long as Russia at least pretended to play by some rules. Now not so much.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: You mean they're sending people who make catty and passive-aggressive comments?


Fark's moment to shine has finally arrived! Everybody got your draft card filled out?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand - welcome aboard, folks, assuming you go that route.

On the other hand, these johnnies-come-lately are pretty frustrating. We've been telling you about Russia for farking ages now.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: You mean they're sending people who make catty and passive-aggressive comments?


If they are, you would be the first to know I suspect.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Sorelian's Ghost: Finland's Prime Minister is....ummmm...well...what can I say in 2022 about an attractive woman who is also powerful?  Is SHWING still okay?

See how other countries have young leadership.

And yet american politicians insist on clinging to power into their 80s


1780s
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: 10 or 15 years ago, I would occasionally peruse Free Republic.  If you only read army stories from Free Republic, you would be under the impression that 80% of America's armed forces are composed of Marine snipers and A-10 pilots.


So..... where does the Army come into those army stories?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NATO is doing okay with snipers.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PERKELE
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: Claude Ballse: *looks at map of NATO membership*

WTF is wrong with you, Ireland?!

Not threatened and not needed and neutral for historical reasons.


Bullshiat. Even the Swedes and Finns here are choosing a side.

Neutrality is like agnosticism: You're too cowardly to choose a side because you have no loyalties and just want always be on whatever side suits your needs at the time. But in the end, you have no allies.

Ireland sure as hell is threatened now. If Russia wanted a location to launch invasions across Europe, they could just as easily go the long way around to invade Ireland the same as Ukraine to seize their position.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Join NATO or become the next Russian province.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: dywed88: Claude Ballse: *looks at map of NATO membership*

WTF is wrong with you, Ireland?!

Not threatened and not needed and neutral for historical reasons.

Bullshiat. Even the Swedes and Finns here are choosing a side.

Neutrality is like agnosticism: You're too cowardly to choose a side because you have no loyalties and just want always be on whatever side suits your needs at the time. But in the end, you have no allies.

Ireland sure as hell is threatened now. If Russia wanted a location to launch invasions across Europe, they could just as easily go the long way around to invade Ireland the same as Ukraine to seize their position.


wat?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A top ten fear of every soldier. Snippers.... shudders

indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: *looks at map of NATO membership*

WTF is wrong with you, Ireland?!


The Limerick Sheep Sapper Brigade is already on its way to Kiev.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: On the one hand - welcome aboard, folks, assuming you go that route.

On the other hand, these johnnies-come-lately are pretty frustrating. We've been telling you about Russia for farking ages now.


Finland has been aligned with NATO for many decades.

They have officially remained neutral for historical and political reasons. Same for Sweden.

One of those political reasons was not to risk pissing off the Russians too much, but Putin just proved that officially staying non-aligned doesn't help so NATO membership becomes a lot more appealing.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: Rapmaster2000: 10 or 15 years ago, I would occasionally peruse Free Republic.  If you only read army stories from Free Republic, you would be under the impression that 80% of America's armed forces are composed of Marine snipers and A-10 pilots.

So..... where does the Army come into those army stories?


Pedanticman to the rescue!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NATO is completely broken if their policy for admitting new members is that you need to be able to defend yourself from a Russian invasion first. Some sort of farking hazing?
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Oh...

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x1274]

Oh my...


Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x1354]

PMILF



shooooo, good gravy...
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The political and military consequences of joining: security and the knowledge that all Pooty can do is rage ineffectually and tear his hair out. Okay, just the ineffectual raging then.

Of not joining: bein invaded and absorbed by Russia whenever Ritz Topping decides he wants to wank his Imperial Legacy (which is the weirdest pet name ever for a body part)
 
