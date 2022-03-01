 Skip to content
"Dearest Svetlana: please send borscht"
posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 1:05 PM



‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me this invasion wasn't that well prepared
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Something tells me this invasion wasn't that well prepared


I think Vlad the Inhaler believed, in his power-drunk state, that he could just roll a few thousand troops over Kyiv and take the place in a couple of days because Ukrainians would just capitulate the moment they saw superior military of Mother Russia coming for them.  I don't think he even considered the idea that every Ukranian has bigger, brassier balls than he does.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vlad apparently never planned on the Ukrainians shooting back.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Aar1012: Something tells me this invasion wasn't that well prepared

I think Vlad the Inhaler believed, in his power-drunk state, that he could just roll a few thousand troops over Kyiv and take the place in a couple of days because Ukrainians would just capitulate the moment they saw superior military of Mother Russia coming for them.  I don't think he even considered the idea that every Ukranian has bigger, brassier balls than he does.


And a bunch of new Russian tanks.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Aar1012: Something tells me this invasion wasn't that well prepared

I think Vlad the Inhaler believed, in his power-drunk state, that he could just roll a few thousand troops over Kyiv and take the place in a couple of days because Ukrainians would just capitulate the moment they saw superior military of Mother Russia coming for them.  I don't think he even considered the idea that every Ukranian has bigger, brassier balls than he does.


even the women!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ol' convoy looks to be running out of fuel too.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Aar1012: Something tells me this invasion wasn't that well prepared

I think Vlad the Inhaler believed, in his power-drunk state, that he could just roll a few thousand troops over Kyiv and take the place in a couple of days because Ukrainians would just capitulate the moment they saw superior military of Mother Russia coming for them.  I don't think he even considered the idea that every Ukranian has bigger, brassier balls than he does.


That was how he took Crimea.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the trumpers will be along shortly to tell us all how this means Putin is winning the war and it's all Biden's fault.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, they were running out of food back home.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Aar1012: Something tells me this invasion wasn't that well prepared

I think Vlad the Inhaler believed, in his power-drunk state, that he could just roll a few thousand troops over Kyiv and take the place in a couple of days because Ukrainians would just capitulate the moment they saw superior military of Mother Russia coming for them.  I don't think he even considered the idea that every Ukranian has bigger, brassier balls than he does.


I don't think Vlad realized that Ukrainians had prepared for this after he took Crimea.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh they're fine.  They have all those sunflower seeds.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of the Russian field rations expired in 2015. So they have been seen looting stores for food.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Vlad apparently never planned on the Ukrainians shooting back.


My understanding is that the Ukrainian fighting capability back in 2014 was really bad, and that Putin was basically expecting the same this time around. Credit to the Ukrainian government and army for really turning things around.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'm sure the trumpers will be along shortly to tell us all how this means Putin is winning the war and it's all Biden's fault.


Put on your biohazard suit and go wading into the fuxmews comments. It's amazing that all those old folks haven't dropped dead from the mental gymnastics.

/they also love it when you point this out.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  

petec: Psychopusher: Aar1012: Something tells me this invasion wasn't that well prepared

I think Vlad the Inhaler believed, in his power-drunk state, that he could just roll a few thousand troops over Kyiv and take the place in a couple of days because Ukrainians would just capitulate the moment they saw superior military of Mother Russia coming for them.  I don't think he even considered the idea that every Ukranian has bigger, brassier balls than he does.

even the women!


Personal erotica site, etc.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Something tells me this invasion wasn't that well prepared


Vlad's invasion strategy is almost Austrian in its ineptitude.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'm sure the trumpers will be along shortly to tell us all how this means Putin is winning the war and it's all Biden's fault.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make them eat their own.  Find the corpses of Russian troops and throw the meat at their tanks.  Have it butchered and BBQed to look like pork ribs.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd tell them to "eat shiat" but I don't speak Ukranian or Russian. Luckily I have Google: 

їсти лайно in Ukranian

есть дерьмо in Russian
 
kidgenius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont worry, they have rations that expired 7 years ago to chow down on.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are the Russians going to lay siege to Kiev when they can't even keep their own troops fed and supplied?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make them eat their own.  Find the corpses of Russian troops and throw the meat at their tanks.  Have it butchered and BBQed to look like pork ribs.


I like the way you think, but if I see you at the grille, I'm leaving the barbecue.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kidgenius: Dont worry, they have rations that expired 7 years ago to chow down on.


Mmmm...Nuka cola!
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Trump is your hype man, you may want to question your status as a "Genius".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might think that the Russians, of all people, had learned the lesson of the Battleship Potemkin....

/ you might think
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing a handful of amphetamines can't fix.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Weaver95: I'm sure the trumpers will be along shortly to tell us all how this means Putin is winning the war and it's all Biden's fault.

Put on your biohazard suit and go wading into the fuxmews comments. It's amazing that all those old folks haven't dropped dead from the mental gymnastics.

/they also love it when you point this out.


In psychology they teach that cognitive dissonance is painful so people either won't hold conflicting ideas or find a way to mold the new info into their existing beliefs.

I believe that to be nonsense. I cite speaking with a white Christian American Republican. After that there can be no doubt that cognitive dissonance is the natural state of many humans. It is not painful to them. Someone want to fund my masters thesis on why?
 
Elfich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: The ol' convoy looks to be running out of fuel too.


I think the most effective way to disrupt that convoy is to destroy one or two vehicles every couple of miles. That way the entire convoy is stopped and has to burn fuel to stay warm. Plus you have have recovery vehicles running around full time.

The issue is if they are stopped, I'd expect there would be guards out to prevent RPG attacks. Because if partisans can slip in to within 300-500 meters (wind, weather, accuracy) they can fire RPGs at the convoy and flee before counter attacks can be organized.

You'll have people coming out of the woodwork up and down the length of that convoy with harassing attacks.with roads that narrow, every RPG could conceivably stop the entire convoy. Don't try to get into a slugging match, disable one or two vehicles and fall back. Let another batch of partisans a couple miles up the road repeat the process. Don't let them sleep and don't let them turn off their engines, make them keep the engines running and burning fuel.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: The ol' convoy looks to be running out of fuel too.


So can some tank talking guy calculate the range of each of the bits of the convoy?  So if Vehicle A has a capacity of Xgallons, then it has a range of Y miles in ideal road conditions type thing.

Can they even get to Kiev without a refuel?  If they need to refuel, how many refueling trucks would be required to serve each vehicles can a single refuel truck serve?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: How are the Russians going to lay siege to Kiev when they can't even keep their own troops fed and supplied?


They misheard.

They thought they were getting chicken Kiev.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Nothing a handful of amphetamines can't fix.


If course, addiction and malnutrition are going to kick in hard (not to mention the withdrawal symptoms when supplies get cut) but that's a next quarter problem!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'm sure the trumpers will be along shortly to tell us all how this means Putin is winning the war and it's all Biden's fault.


"Putin is a military genius. Just you see."
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: How are the Russians going to lay siege to Kiev when they can't even keep their own troops fed and supplied?


The troops will soon be deciding to either thrown down their guns and be humans, or resort to pillaging. Pretty sure those "who have we become now?" conversations will start the infighting amongst themselves.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: NINEv2: Weaver95: I'm sure the trumpers will be along shortly to tell us all how this means Putin is winning the war and it's all Biden's fault.

Put on your biohazard suit and go wading into the fuxmews comments. It's amazing that all those old folks haven't dropped dead from the mental gymnastics.

/they also love it when you point this out.

In psychology they teach that cognitive dissonance is painful so people either won't hold conflicting ideas or find a way to mold the new info into their existing beliefs.

I believe that to be nonsense. I cite speaking with a white Christian American Republican. After that there can be no doubt that cognitive dissonance is the natural state of many humans. It is not painful to them. Someone want to fund my masters thesis on why?


It's compartmentalization. Do I get talkyournonsense's Master's degree?
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be plenty of fresh meat from dead Russian soldiers that they can snack on. Some of it is already cooked as well.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kidgenius: Dont worry, they have rations that expired 7 years ago to chow down on.


so a step up from Arby's?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: talkyournonsense: NINEv2: Weaver95: I'm sure the trumpers will be along shortly to tell us all how this means Putin is winning the war and it's all Biden's fault.

Put on your biohazard suit and go wading into the fuxmews comments. It's amazing that all those old folks haven't dropped dead from the mental gymnastics.

/they also love it when you point this out.

In psychology they teach that cognitive dissonance is painful so people either won't hold conflicting ideas or find a way to mold the new info into their existing beliefs.

I believe that to be nonsense. I cite speaking with a white Christian American Republican. After that there can be no doubt that cognitive dissonance is the natural state of many humans. It is not painful to them. Someone want to fund my masters thesis on why?

It's compartmentalization. Do I get talkyournonsense's Master's degree?


My hypothesis is that they're too stupid to understand the words coming out of their own mouths. Like parrots saying what they hear but not really comprehending them. But compartmentalization works too.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Last Man on Earth: [Fark user image image 620x407]


So are we supposed to mail dildos to the Kremlin?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air drop a few cases of these

noveltystreet.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat from 90 years ago?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: The ol' convoy looks to be running out of fuel too.


They should deliver some, from above.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elfich: FleshFlapps: The ol' convoy looks to be running out of fuel too.

I think the most effective way to disrupt that convoy is to destroy one or two vehicles every couple of miles. That way the entire convoy is stopped and has to burn fuel to stay warm. Plus you have have recovery vehicles running around full time.

The issue is if they are stopped, I'd expect there would be guards out to prevent RPG attacks. Because if partisans can slip in to within 300-500 meters (wind, weather, accuracy) they can fire RPGs at the convoy and flee before counter attacks can be organized.

You'll have people coming out of the woodwork up and down the length of that convoy with harassing attacks.with roads that narrow, every RPG could conceivably stop the entire convoy. Don't try to get into a slugging match, disable one or two vehicles and fall back. Let another batch of partisans a couple miles up the road repeat the process. Don't let them sleep and don't let them turn off their engines, make them keep the engines running and burning fuel.


General, you are needed at the front immediately!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make them eat their own.  Find the corpses of Russian troops and throw the meat at their tanks.  Have it butchered and BBQed to look like pork ribs.


Wow. Rarely does something I read online, let alone here give me pause. But you sure as hell did.

Regular POWs, incarcerate them and shelter them until the conflict is over. Treat them humanely.

Ones caught looting, raping or heinous acts otherwise, round them up in a pit, 20' deep, and armed with gunners. Throw them salt and a couple corpses of their own fallen soldiers. Then tell them if they're hungry, they can eat their cold dead or hot lead.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: Psychopusher: Aar1012: Something tells me this invasion wasn't that well prepared

I think Vlad the Inhaler believed, in his power-drunk state, that he could just roll a few thousand troops over Kyiv and take the place in a couple of days because Ukrainians would just capitulate the moment they saw superior military of Mother Russia coming for them.  I don't think he even considered the idea that every Ukranian has bigger, brassier balls than he does.

And a bunch of new Russian tanks.


How did they get them? From what I've seen, even Russia doesn't have new Russian tanks.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: In psychology they teach that cognitive dissonance is painful so people either won't hold conflicting ideas or find a way to mold the new info into their existing beliefs.

I believe that to be nonsense. I cite speaking with a white Christian American Republican. After that there can be no doubt that cognitive dissonance is the natural state of many humans. It is not painful to them. Someone want to fund my masters thesis on why?


You're mistaking dissonance for double-think. Double-think is a resting point (compartmentalizing conflicting thoughts) for dissonance. Your Christian American Republicans have had a lifetime's training and practice at compartmentalizing their thinking.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
minecraft101.netView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we send the leftover dildos from the Bundy Bunch in Idaho?
 
