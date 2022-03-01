 Skip to content
(CultureMap)   The middle class can no longer afford Austin. That's weird
    Household income in the United States, Austin's housing pain, middle class, Wall St. website, middle-class households, median household income, newstudy, outside city limits  
posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 4:15 PM



Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's still cheap!

/posts and runs out of thread
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, Portland did it first and Austin followed. Middle class couldn't afford to live here long ago. Copycats. Get an original idea!!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Once again, Portland did it first and Austin followed. Middle class couldn't afford to live here long ago. Copycats. Get an original idea!!


No1curr what I Can't Believe It's Not Seattle did.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Middle Class?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LrdPhoenix: There's a Middle Class?


That was my thought, as well...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LrdPhoenix: There's a Middle Class?


This. At this point, it's almost a comically mythical ambition, like the female orgasm or balancing national budgets...
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm solidly middle class and I can't afford to live in Austin. I live way out and, even then, my house has nearly tripled in value in the short time I have owned it.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't afford Austin before it was cool
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: I couldn't afford Austin before it was cool


I can't even afford to spell Austin. Vowels are expensive as hell these days.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a farking desert. Build outwards.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the zoning board is all over approving 50,000 new units to shore up the supply.  My guess, though, is they'll build 25 affordable units for 875,000 each, path themselves on the back, and call it a day.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep the house my family first moved to in North Austin on notification in Zillow..
We moved there (1984) it was the edge of nowhere. Barely within Travis County.
It was listed and sold for the high 6 digits recently...My dad was ASTOUNDED..
It's not even THAT great of a house..It's a fairly cheaply thrown together Texas Split Level
that had all sorts of problems due to cheap materials and design flaws (attic ventilation, Garage
ventilation/heat buildup, AC didn't isn't designed with enough vents for part of the house, etc.)
It's a nice area though..so that helps..But it's getting to be Cali type price inflation.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gentrification Cycle:

Poor community area exists in an urban center, usually occupied by a minority group(s).
Artists and musicians move into the poor area looking for cheap rents.
Hipsters see the poor area having artists and musicians, so they move in to show their "authenticity" with their parents' money and open up "artisanal" shops and restaurants
Rents and property values eventually increase, pricing out the poor from their former community and they either move out and/or become homeless
Real Estate agents buy up the properties of the minority communities and knock down old property and replace it with "unique" designed overpriced condos and apartments
The wealthy move in, pricing out the artists and musicians who have to find a new poor area to get cheap rents

/Gentrification cycle may be accelerated if the Hipsters just act as crappy "artists" and "musicians" themselves with little talent, doing things that has "never been done before" after moving into a poor area themselves searching for "authenticity"
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm middle class very far from Austin and I can't afford to live where I live if I had to buy now. My house is worth 2x what it should be. My taxes cost as much as mortgage in a shiatty state.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: in a shiatty state.


to clarify I don't live in TX
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: I bet the zoning board is all over approving 50,000 new units to shore up the supply.  My guess, though, is they'll build 25 affordable units for 875,000 each, path themselves on the back, and call it a day.


Affordable units don't bring in the property taxes.  And they make the Toll Brothers weap.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin is full. Armadillo outside should have told ya.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I lived there, late eighties/early nineties, as a friend (with a master's) put it, it was the most paper-snob town he'd ever seen. Then there's the developers and house-flippers.

Can we send *all* of them to Ukraine to face the Russians? Or maybe Yemen, to face the Saudis?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You could've written this article 25 years ago.
 
v2micca
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, I moved to Austin back in 2013.  Closed on a home that was actually a brand new construction.  3 years later I'm packing up to move back to Illinois and I sell my home.  Given the recent housing market trends I decided to check in on my old place to see how it was valued.  It had more than doubled from my original purchase price in late 2013.  In just 8 years.  So yeah, the idea that the middle class is being priced out of Austin is no surprise to me.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Gentrification Cycle:

Poor community area exists in an urban center, usually occupied by a minority group(s).
Artists and musicians move into the poor area looking for cheap rents.
Hipsters see the poor area having artists and musicians, so they move in to show their "authenticity" with their parents' money and open up "artisanal" shops and restaurants
Rents and property values eventually increase, pricing out the poor from their former community and they either move out and/or become homeless
Real Estate agents buy up the properties of the minority communities and knock down old property and replace it with "unique" designed overpriced condos and apartments
The wealthy move in, pricing out the artists and musicians who have to find a new poor area to get cheap rents

/Gentrification cycle may be accelerated if the Hipsters just act as crappy "artists" and "musicians" themselves with little talent, doing things that has "never been done before" after moving into a poor area themselves searching for "authenticity"


Happening in my formerly quiet hood. Little shops being kicked out and rented by trust fund kids with a cri-cutter doing artisanal t-shirt printings with... get this... the name of the neighborhood on them. "Shop local!" Fark you. I was.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We're going to Austin for a visit at the end of the month. Any recommendations on awesome things to see/do/eat?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: We're going to Austin for a visit at the end of the month. Any recommendations on awesome things to see/do/eat?


Take a guided tour/Wait in line at/Franklin BBQ
 
v2micca
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: We're going to Austin for a visit at the end of the month. Any recommendations on awesome things to see/do/eat?



Brisket.  Nothing beat authentic Texas style BBQ Brisket.  I didn't even know I like brisket until I moved to Texas.  It doesn't have to be Franklin's, Just find a place that sells it by the pound and typically is out of their daily allotment by 5pm.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nobody lives in Austin.  Too many people there.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But where will I see my shiatty hipster bands and TED Talks about commuting by pogo stick?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: We're going to Austin for a visit at the end of the month. Any recommendations on awesome things to see/do/eat?


Franklin BBQ although the wait can be long.  Valentina's is really good also.  Salt Lick is kind of a tourist tradition, honestly the food is not exceptional but fun experience to do once.

Check out the hike & bike trail around the lake (which is actually a river).  If you have young kids, hit the playground in Zilker Park.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: We're going to Austin for a visit at the end of the month. Any recommendations on awesome things to see/do/eat?


The Broken Spoke if you like dancin' and/or country music. There are often great acts at The Paramount Theater (best buy ahead for that one). Torchy's is a good place to start trying different kinds of tacos. Lots of cool places to take short hikes in and around town too, if you are into that. Book People for, uh, books and Waterloo Records for music on physical media. The 24 Diner right next to those places is pretty good.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: We're going to Austin for a visit at the end of the month. Any recommendations on awesome things to see/do/eat?


Take a picture of yourself/family by a moontower.
Check out Barton Springs... though it may still be too cold to go in.
Zilker park is neat.
South Congress Ave has some quirky shops. One of which is a cool costume shop: "Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds"
If you want a tattoo, go to Studio Ink on East 7th St. I know the owner, he's a cool guy.
Texas also has the best Mexican food in the country, imho. Eat some breakfast tacos.
Good brisket too, as others have said.
Lots of good food trucks: Tommy Want Wingy, Bananarchy. Go check out the food truck area on South 1st (if it's still there, haven't been in a while).
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JammerJim: The Martian Manhandler: We're going to Austin for a visit at the end of the month. Any recommendations on awesome things to see/do/eat?

The Broken Spoke if you like dancin' and/or country music. There are often great acts at The Paramount Theater (best buy ahead for that one). Torchy's is a good place to start trying different kinds of tacos. Lots of cool places to take short hikes in and around town too, if you are into that. Book People for, uh, books and Waterloo Records for music on physical media. The 24 Diner right next to those places is pretty good.


Antone's, home of the blues. The original Chuy's, in the hubcap room, and have the smoked chicken tacos. County Line for brontosaurus ribs
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Moose out front: The Martian Manhandler: We're going to Austin for a visit at the end of the month. Any recommendations on awesome things to see/do/eat?

Take a picture of yourself/family by a moontower.
Check out Barton Springs... though it may still be too cold to go in.
Zilker park is neat.
South Congress Ave has some quirky shops. One of which is a cool costume shop: "Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds"
If you want a tattoo, go to Studio Ink on East 7th St. I know the owner, he's a cool guy.
Texas also has the best Mexican food in the country, imho. Eat some breakfast tacos.
Good brisket too, as others have said.
Lots of good food trucks: Tommy Want Wingy, Bananarchy. Go check out the food truck area on South 1st (if it's still there, haven't been in a while).


Is there a time when Barton Springs isn't too cold to go in? :)
 
