 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   This is WZAZ-TV in Kyiv, where disco lives forever   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, Ukraine, Russia, Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainians, largest city, Russian forces, Russian state media TASS  
•       •       •

836 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2022 at 9:29 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
camarugala
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Best i would have said!
 
Hilarity_N_Sues
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe a new record for biggest gap between "horrible story" and "hilarious headline."
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*Kyiv
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I need to watch airplane! Again
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now we know why Russia attacked Ukraine.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rockets struck a maternity clinic and a Holocaust memorial site

Laying it on a little thick aren't we?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
DJ Dmitry is the only Soviet national to ever have a Top 40 hit in the United States.

/ totally random
// Your groove, I do deeply dig
/// No walls, only the bridge
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Surely you can't be serious.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Adonis maternity clinic"

Cheeky monkeys.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.