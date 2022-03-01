 Skip to content
With nothing else of importance happening in the world at the moment, Brits in furious debate about whether you should put toaster away after use
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you have strong feeling about this at all, you should get an in-wall toaster.

s3files.core77.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JessieL: If you have strong feeling about this at all, you should get an in-wall toaster.

[s3files.core77.com image 640x853]


nice fire hazard you got there, mate
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is ... is this a thing?  Are there people who put their toaster away after use?  I mean I guess if you have very limited counter space then sure, that's something you might consider doing, but I've never even considered putting it away.  It sits on top of my microwave, and less often than I should, I empty out the crumb tray.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JessieL: If you have strong feeling about this at all, you should get an in-wall toaster.

[s3files.core77.com image 640x853]


can it go back in the wall while the toast is toasting. y'know, for that double-toast toasted-in goodness.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have to at least unplug it lest the cat doesn't burn the house down.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It needs to stay out to keep the air fryer company
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UberDave: I have to at least unplug it lest the cat doesn't burn the house down.


You let the cat on the counter? Do you know how unhygienic that is?

Tell you what... do you have any lipstick?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This just in... Subby excluded (apparently), people can and do multitask all of the time. The rest of us can actually monitor multiple situations at once, and just because we bring one up, it doesn't mean that we forgot the rest.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you have counter space, leave it out. If not, away it goes.
 
darkmayo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bighairyguy: It needs to stay out to keep the air fryer company
[Fark user image 425x318]


I have that exact model of toaster.
 
