(Twitter)   Looks like the moon has started emulating Zelensky's balls   (twitter.com) divider line
14
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rover's probably losing ball bearings.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Zelenskyy's balls sure as shiat aren't "glassy."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Didn't the Apollo guys fire off golf balls?   Gotta play em where they lie.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So a couple of wizards will not be able to ponder their orbs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Big, brass, and causing anger to Vlad?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At this rate, Zelensky should trademark his balls or something.  Everyone seems to want to use without permission.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gopher321: Rover's probably losing ball bearings.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Big Balls
Youtube xPlqLHcphyw
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
From what I understand, this isn't the first time someone has found stuff like this on the moon, and they are a completely natural phenomenon.  I don't know what that phenomenon is, so I am going with space oysters.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would vote for zelenky's balls over anything the republican party has offered as a candidate for the last 20 years.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll take a wild guess that those are relics from past impacts with the moon. Meteor hits the moon hard enough and some molten material is ejected, cools, and eventually falls back to the moon's surface.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Website wouldn't let me see the balls without signing up. No thank you.
 
