(NYPost)   Ukrainian government road agency trolls advancing Russian troops with altered, expletive-laden signs   (nypost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to up this effort:

"Welcome ot the land of your death"

"A shame you won't be going home again"

And so on.

Insulting them just provides motivation, Planting the seed of fear is better.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  The more they do to keep them on edge the better.  Just a minor doubt in the back of their mind could be enough for them to bugger off when the going gets tough.
 
Muta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Repeat and fake.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Muta: Repeat and fake.


The New York Post reporting a false story?  Now I've seen everything
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Muta: Repeat and fake.


It's funny and cute the first time.
Everyone posting it several times in the various Ukraine threads made it lose its appeal.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just took a look at some of the pixels, and I'm afraid I have some bad news...
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Muta: Repeat and fake.


Yep.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: They need to up this effort:

"Welcome ot the land of your death"

"A shame you won't be going home again"

And so on.

Insulting them just provides motivation, Planting the seed of fear is better.


Routing them into a deadly ambush would be even better.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just set up a toll booth.  Russia can't afford it right now.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Still no cure for mods greenlighting NYSHIATPOST and Faux articles over actual news sources.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Driving from Yugoslavia, through Bulgaria, to Turkey in the 60s, there are no road signs to Turkey.  A friend explained that Soviet "wisdom" was so sure of invasion, all the road signs go away.  It's a political thing.
 
wage0048
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Road Closed Ahead - Follow Detour"
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Just set up a toll booth.  Russia can't afford it right now.


"Someone must go back and get shiatload of rubles."
 
The First Noel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Just set up a toll booth.  Russia can't afford it right now.


Someone needs to go back and get a shiatload of dimes!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Muta: Repeat and fake.


The profane directional sign is fake, but the road agency's actions are real.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: They need to up this effort:

"Welcome ot the land of your death"

"A shame you won't be going home again"

And so on.

Insulting them just provides motivation, Planting the seed of fear is better.


If they're lucky it'll get really cold.

Back in the good old Winter War, Finland would prop of dead Soviet Union soldiers, whose corpses was frozen solid, as statues.

So wheneve the Soviet Union retook an area, they'd encounter those statues as a grim reminder.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Just set up a toll booth.  Russia can't afford it right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
