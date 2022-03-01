 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ukraine* has been accepted into the EU. Suck it, Turkey (*'s application)   (twitter.com) divider line
161
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was quick.. Did they even bother to do a background check and pull a credit score?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: That was quick.. Did they even bother to do a background check and pull a credit score?


They let in Greece, so clearly they have a "zero credit, zero problem" policy.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: That was quick.. Did they even bother to do a background check and pull a credit score?


"Experian, go f*ck yourself!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodnight, Putin...

Or, goodbye world.

Either way, this ratchets things up.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uh oh
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many questions. Do EU member states have a military assistance obligation?
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Either way, this ratchets things up.


Certainly will accelerate his timetable for annexation of the country and/or reducing the infrastructure to ash before retrograding Russian troops back to Russia as a message.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's all well and good, but whatabout student loan forgiveness!?


/ami in the right thread
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moulderx1: That's all well and good, but whatabout student loan forgiveness!?


/ami in the right thread


What about it?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine might regret that "90 days same as cash" deal the EU is running right now.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: uh oh


Spagheti-Os
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine has been accepted into the EU. Suck it, Turkey


Erdogan: "Say, Vladdy, can you invade us too, just a little bit, maybe?"
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: That was quick.. Did they even bother to do a background check and pull a credit score?


Credit scores are for Boomers... they saw their verified checkmarks, and that they're Twitter, FB, Insta, etc. friends with US, Germany, France, Canada, Sweden, and Ireland.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to get sucked into a war. This is a pretty good start. WWIII odds are favorable.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.


Right?  They're still years away from full acceptance, iirc.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.

Right?  They're still years away from full acceptance, iirc.


Yeah, but the process got a big shot in the arm.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: So many questions. Do EU member states have a military assistance obligation?


Nope. It's not a military union.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: cowsaregoodeating: So many questions. Do EU member states have a military assistance obligation?

Nope. It's not a military union.



---
Mutual defence clause (Article 42.7 TEU)

If a Member State is the victim of armed aggression on its territory, the other Member States shall have towards it an obligation of aid and assistance by all the means in their power, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. This shall not prejudice the specific character of the security and defence policy of certain Member States. Commitments and cooperation in this area shall be consistent with commitments under the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, which, for those States which are members of it, remains the foundation of their collective defence and the forum for its implementation.
---

Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meetdocs/2009_2014/documents/sede/dv/sede200612mutualdefsolidarityclauses_/sede200612mutualdefsolidarityclauses_en.pdf
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Want to get sucked into a war. This is a pretty good start. WWIII odds are favorable.


"This will just infuriate the dictator already invading! You fools! We must appease!"
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Their application has been accepted. They haven't been accepted.

It's like getting a credit card app saying "you're pre-approved... to apply!"
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: Gubbo: cowsaregoodeating: So many questions. Do EU member states have a military assistance obligation?

Nope. It's not a military union.


---
Mutual defence clause (Article 42.7 TEU)

If a Member State is the victim of armed aggression on its territory, the other Member States shall have towards it an obligation of aid and assistance by all the means in their power, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. This shall not prejudice the specific character of the security and defence policy of certain Member States. Commitments and cooperation in this area shall be consistent with commitments under the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, which, for those States which are members of it, remains the foundation of their collective defence and the forum for its implementation.
---

Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meetdocs/2009_2014/documents/sede/dv/sede200612mutualdefsolidarityclauses_/sede200612mutualdefsolidarityclauses_en.pdf


That doesn't mean a NATO style attack on one is an attack on all. Aid and assistance merely means "hey, here's some MREs we found in a bunker."
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.


There's a vote on a special admission procedure at 16:30
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

somedude210: KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.

There's a vote on a special admission procedure at 16:30


Wow
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Putin has just acquired a very large problem...and a new deadline.
 
12349876
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
8 years is the fastest for former communist countries.  Places like Albania and North Macedonia are pushing 15 years with no end in sight.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

somedude210: KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.

There's a vote on a special admission procedure at 16:30


NATO ain't farking around.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: somedude210: KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.

There's a vote on a special admission procedure at 16:30

Wow


I commented yesterday that there was a chance the EU could fast track an application if they wanted to. There's still a long way to go but this is hugely symbolic.

/Or as someone said in that thread the EU had a chair with UK printed on it and didn't want to waste it...
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Want to get sucked into a war special operation. This is a pretty good start. WWIII odds are favorable.


/FTFY
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: Gubbo: cowsaregoodeating: So many questions. Do EU member states have a military assistance obligation?

Nope. It's not a military union.


---
Mutual defence clause (Article 42.7 TEU)

If a Member State is the victim of armed aggression on its territory, the other Member States shall have towards it an obligation of aid and assistance by all the means in their power, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. This shall not prejudice the specific character of the security and defence policy of certain Member States. Commitments and cooperation in this area shall be consistent with commitments under the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, which, for those States which are members of it, remains the foundation of their collective defence and the forum for its implementation.
---

Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meetdocs/2009_2014/documents/sede/dv/sede200612mutualdefsolidarityclauses_/sede200612mutualdefsolidarityclauses_en.pdf


Is there a grandfather clause on that?
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is gonna be very interesting. This will unlock a lot of door militarily, what will be Russia's response.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

somedude210: KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.

There's a vote on a special admission procedure at 16:30


Huh....so if Ukraine scores admission into NATO.....then Putin would be fighting NATO......
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: This is gonna be very interesting. This will unlock a lot of door militarily, what will be Russia's response.


Panic, outrage, lies, attempted murder, war crimes and surrender.... probably in that order.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weaver95: somedude210: KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.

There's a vote on a special admission procedure at 16:30

NATO ain't farking around.


EU
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: DammitIForgotMyLogin:

That doesn't mean a NATO style attack on one is an attack on all. Aid and assistance merely means "hey, here's some Mig-29s we found in a bunker."


Fixed that for you...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weaver95: phimuskapsi: This is gonna be very interesting. This will unlock a lot of door militarily, what will be Russia's response.

Panic, outrage, lies, attempted murder, war crimes and surrender.... probably in that order.


Putin will not surrender.  C'mon dude....go re-read your European history!
 
spleef420
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weaver95: phimuskapsi: This is gonna be very interesting. This will unlock a lot of door militarily, what will be Russia's response.

Panic, outrage, lies, attempted murder, war crimes and surrender.... probably in that order.


In that case they're already on stage 4.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

raerae1980: somedude210: KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.

There's a vote on a special admission procedure at 16:30

Huh....so if Ukraine scores admission into NATO.....then Putin would be fighting NATO......


NATO is not the EU.

But in terms of sending aid it's certainly hugely significant. And if Belarus starts sending troops into Ukraine than why can't EU countries send troops?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.


Imma thinking they are going to Roberto clemente that application.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

somedude210: Weaver95: somedude210: KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.

There's a vote on a special admission procedure at 16:30

NATO ain't farking around.

EU


Yes, sorry. The EU.
Putin's success depended on keeping Europe divided. It seems that he managed to get everyone unified against him instead.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: somedude210: KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.

There's a vote on a special admission procedure at 16:30

Wow


Which time zone is that? Because, it's 17:15 in Brussels.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Their application has been accepted. They haven't been accepted.

It's like getting a credit card app saying "you're pre-approved... to apply!"


Yeah, this.

I imagine if a vote does not take place quickly to admit them to the EU, there will not be a Ukraine to join the EU.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: So many questions. Do EU member states have a military assistance obligation?

"If a Member State is the victim of armed aggression on its territory, the other Member States shall have towards it an obligation of aid and assistance by all the means in their power, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. This shall not prejudice the specific character of the security and defence policy of certain Member States."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.


THIS. THIS RIGHT HERE.

The Ukraine is NOT a member of the EU, they are now an official candidate for membership. That's it.
 
goodncold
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Weaver95: somedude210: KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.

There's a vote on a special admission procedure at 16:30

NATO ain't farking around.


not NATO though
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

raerae1980: somedude210: KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.

There's a vote on a special admission procedure at 16:30

Huh....so if Ukraine scores admission into NATO.....then Putin would be fighting NATO......


It's against the NATO charter for a nation at war with another country to become a member
 
goodncold
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

raerae1980: somedude210: KangTheMad: No they didn't. They've been accepted as a candidate. There's an entire lengthy process that they still have to go through to actually be in the EU.

There's a vote on a special admission procedure at 16:30

Huh....so if Ukraine scores admission into NATO.....then Putin would be fighting NATO......


again...not NATO...the EU
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
good, now we can go help our ally, right?
 
