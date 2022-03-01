 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   Driver shells out for big repair bill after mysterious watermelon fell from sky onto his car, denting windshield and leaving melon bits on body. Gallagher unavailable for comment   (tnp.straitstimes.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone practicing with their trebuchet.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Diver shells 🐚 ♥
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Trebuchet or 弹射 in this case.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's just so mysterious how things fall when dropped from skyscrapers.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Denting windshield?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How do you 'dent' a windshield?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: How do you 'dent' a windshield?


Transparent aluminum?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Seriously, a watermelon hit the car! I don't know where it came from!"
"Yeah and you were in Jurong?"

"No, it wasn't my fault! I didn't see where it came from!"
"Yeah but you said you were in Jurong, right?"

"No, I said it wasn't my fault."
"Oh. Well I thought you were in Jurong."

"You always think the worst of me! I want a divorce."
"I'd tell you to go for a drive and calm down, but..."
 
