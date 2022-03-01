 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   New Jersey to ban the "Jersey Tumbleweed"   (nj.com) divider line
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No Subby, not stupid.  I spent a month in New Delhi and the gutter by the curbs were 6-8 inches deep in them.  Literally trashed the environment.  Since then, I bring my own reusable bags
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Plastic bags are like gold where I live. I bring reusable bags whenever I'm shopping.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how I know subby is a magat?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now what am I going to scoop the litter box into?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: You know how I know subby is a magat?


Because a minor inconvenience is intolerable to them?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And get rid of all that beauty?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a small annoyance to deal with, but I cannot deny that I don't see those farkers on the street anymore a year or so after the ban went in place where I live.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Plastic bags are like gold where I live. I bring reusable bags whenever I'm shopping.


How are they like gold?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My town debated this back in 2019.  The MAGAs opposed to it said we should also ban styrofoam and this and that.  I got up and said "wow, this is the first time I'm hearing you say the government didn't go far enough".  It passed but enforcement was due to start mid-2020.  It got delayed a year.  Lots of paper bags but they're biodegradable and recyclable.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why ban paper bags though?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This needs to be nation-wide.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Now what am I going to scoop the litter box into?


I'm not the libbiest lib who ever libbed but I am pretty liberal (relative to today's standards).  I love the plastic bags because I use them to pick up dog and cat waste.  When I have too many, I throw them out in my garbage.  I hate paying for bags at the grocery store.

How are these things such a problem?  Do people use them and then throw them out the window or something?  Is this a litter enforcement problem?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a supply of paper bags  from Amazon for popping my own microwave popcorn.

They're probably useful for carrying smaller liquors bottles although I prefer drinking directly from the 1.5 liter or larger bottles which take a fairly large paper bag.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Why ban paper bags though?


Yeah, I mean paper bags can be recycled.  Plastic bags can only be reused.

/sorry, Funny'd your post by accident
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Why ban paper bags though?


So you have to carry your groceries home in your pockets
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ban plastic forks while we're at it.
And those little soy sauce packets.
 
toetag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maine has had this for nearly a year now.  Not a big deal.  Wife ordered a set of bagpodz (one for each of us).
 
Anoria [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
To be considered a reusable bag, the bag must have handles, be made of some kind of washable fabric, and withstand 125 uses and multiple washes.
Anything made of plastic, regardless of thickness, is not considered reusable. Bags with glued-on handles also don't qualify as reusable.

THANK YOU. I am so tired of stores offering "reusable!" bags that are either just thicker plastic, good for a handful of uses but also cheap enough that people will throw them out just like the thin ones, or that absurd recycled plastic "fabric" that shreds after a handful of uses or if you leave it on your car seat in the sun for a few weeks. It all ends up as microplastics anyway. Give me some good solid canvas or at least make the plastic polymers into a real fabric that can stand up to a washing machine.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fine with this, but they do need to address the home delivery issue. I can't see the grocery store just dropping off your stuff in a heap, which means using cardboard boxes instead of paper bags.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had their uses. Dog poop, that one scene in American Beauty.
But I could go out and buy three things and end up with six farking bags.
This irritated me in 90s SF. You had to be very quick to say 'no bag' or you're cramming another pile into the bag hutch.
Chicago was even worse. Double bagging everything. Go down to the Jewels for some rice and beans
and hey, seventeen bags.

/ yes, it's Jewel, but farking illinois people add an S to everything for some stupid reason
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: disaster bastard: Why ban paper bags though?

So you have to carry your groceries home in your pockets


Not a problem
media.glamour.comView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: big pig peaches: Now what am I going to scoop the litter box into?

I'm not the libbiest lib who ever libbed but I am pretty liberal (relative to today's standards).  I love the plastic bags because I use them to pick up dog and cat waste.  When I have too many, I throw them out in my garbage.  I hate paying for bags at the grocery store.

How are these things such a problem?  Do people use them and then throw them out the window or something?  Is this a litter enforcement problem?


Yes and yes. And as others stated you used to see them everywhere since they don't break down. I was annoyed but now I buy compostable 'plastic' bags for my cat poo disposal. Sure it costs more but I'm not contributing to the mess and it's the right thing to do. Now to teach her how to use the hooman toilet and I'd be all set.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: I'm fine with this, but they do need to address the home delivery issue. I can't see the grocery store just dropping off your stuff in a heap, which means using cardboard boxes instead of paper bags.


That reminds me, we need to start making Amazon do cardboard pickup and disposal
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're banned here in Portland.  We bring tote bags to the grocery store.  It isnt even an inconvenience.

/I know, I know, we're all a bunch of dirty commies commie-ing up america with our communist reusable bags.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: / yes, it's Jewel, but farking illinois people add an S to everything for some stupid reason


Ohioans, mostly older Ohioans, do this too.  Apparently out of the belief that all business names are possessives.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: big pig peaches: Now what am I going to scoop the litter box into?

I'm not the libbiest lib who ever libbed but I am pretty liberal (relative to today's standards).  I love the plastic bags because I use them to pick up dog and cat waste.  When I have too many, I throw them out in my garbage.  I hate paying for bags at the grocery store.

How are these things such a problem?  Do people use them and then throw them out the window or something?  Is this a litter enforcement problem?


I always end up with bags filled with bags, when I start tripping over them in the garage I take them back to the store where they have a receptacle to "recycle" them.

I actually have a bunch or reusables that I sometimes use, but I often forget them or my stop at the store is unplanned. This will at least force me to remember them or leave some in the car. I actually like the huge ones which are actually laundry bags because I can carry everything in one trip.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Why ban paper bags though?


To make sure the reusable bag lobby gets paid.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really miss them. We survived without plastic bags and while they were convenient it's hard to argue that convenience didn't come at a cost.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The garbage on the sides of roads in Ocean County NJ is disgusting
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Why ban paper bags though?


That, I don't get. Paper comes from managed forests. Tree farms. People plant trees specifically for paper.
Unless you're talking proper cotton rag paper, but no one is making bags out of a nice buff Canson.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they still allow exceptions for raw meat/fish, I don't see a problem with this. Looks like this law does that, so good job, Jersey.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beginning May 4, 2022, grocery stores, food service businesses and other retail stores in New Jersey are prohibited from providing or selling customers with single-use plastic carryout bags.

"Hello! I would like a customer with a single-use plastic carryout bag!"

"Sorry, we're prohibited from providing or selling those."

"Could I have a customer without the bag?"

"Sure. Whole or sliced?"

/awkward sentence is awkward
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Why ban paper bags though?


Do kids not need to cover textbooks anymore?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Jersey: Where you have to scan your own groceries (while paying higher prices) and now have to buy specialized re-usable bags. So it's almost like a brief second job when grocery shopping now without getting paid to do the work.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've long said that if I can get my items to the counter without a bag or basket, I can get them to my car without one, too.

Until recently, people would look at me like I had two heads when I said I didn't need a bag. "No bag? Are you sure?"

Errr, yeah. Did you put up an obstacle course between the register and my car that I don't know about?

Even now, with my area starting to have various anti-bag ordinances, I still have to stop 90% of the clerks from putting my one bottle of iced tea or whatever into a plastic bag.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: disaster bastard: Why ban paper bags though?

Yeah, I mean paper bags can be recycled.  Plastic bags can only be reused.

/sorry, Funny'd your post by accident


You can undo an accidental Smart or Funny by clicking it again.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Joe USer: I'm fine with this, but they do need to address the home delivery issue. I can't see the grocery store just dropping off your stuff in a heap, which means using cardboard boxes instead of paper bags.

That reminds me, we need to start making Amazon do cardboard pickup and disposal


Now that is something I would love to see done. My recycling drop off is miles away.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Ban plastic forks while we're at it.
And those little soy sauce packets.


Instead of playing whack-a-mole, a better solution might be to ban all single-use plastics, save for some very limited health and safety uses.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: New Jersey: Where you have to scan your own groceries (while paying higher prices) and now have to buy specialized re-usable bags. So it's almost like a brief second job when grocery shopping now without getting paid to do the work.


I miss Alabama where they'd just shovel the food in to my mouth when I got to the counter.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: sleze: big pig peaches: Now what am I going to scoop the litter box into?

I'm not the libbiest lib who ever libbed but I am pretty liberal (relative to today's standards).  I love the plastic bags because I use them to pick up dog and cat waste.  When I have too many, I throw them out in my garbage.  I hate paying for bags at the grocery store.

How are these things such a problem?  Do people use them and then throw them out the window or something?  Is this a litter enforcement problem?

I always end up with bags filled with bags, when I start tripping over them in the garage I take them back to the store where they have a receptacle to "recycle" them.

I actually have a bunch or reusables that I sometimes use, but I often forget them or my stop at the store is unplanned. This will at least force me to remember them or leave some in the car. I actually like the huge ones which are actually laundry bags because I can carry everything in one trip.


Plastic recycling is code for plastic goes straight to the landfill....

/ Native Oregonian
// Have used cloth bags for shopping since before I moved to NJ
// Still no cure for self-service gas

Plastic Recycling is an Actual Scam | Climate Town
Youtube PJnJ8mK3Q3g
 
Anoria [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: disaster bastard: Why ban paper bags though?

Do kids not need to cover textbooks anymore?


They now sell stretchy spandex sock things that cover textbooks without any need for the minimal skill and patience it takes to fold a paper bag around the cover. And better yet, they're not recyclable when you're done with them and I haven't found any compelling alternative uses so they go in the trash instead of in the newspaper bag when the semester's over.

(NB this information of the same vintage as my high school education and therefore about two decades old, I imagine physical textbooks have been slowly disappearing for a while now)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sleze: big pig peaches: Now what am I going to scoop the litter box into?

I'm not the libbiest lib who ever libbed but I am pretty liberal (relative to today's standards).  I love the plastic bags because I use them to pick up dog and cat waste.  When I have too many, I throw them out in my garbage.  I hate paying for bags at the grocery store.

How are these things such a problem?  Do people use them and then throw them out the window or something?  Is this a litter enforcement problem?


Pretty much, yeah.  People littering.  They are great as trash can liners and car garbage bags, but too many litterbugs.
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: sleze: big pig peaches: Now what am I going to scoop the litter box into?

I'm not the libbiest lib who ever libbed but I am pretty liberal (relative to today's standards).  I love the plastic bags because I use them to pick up dog and cat waste.  When I have too many, I throw them out in my garbage.  I hate paying for bags at the grocery store.

How are these things such a problem?  Do people use them and then throw them out the window or something?  Is this a litter enforcement problem?

I always end up with bags filled with bags, when I start tripping over them in the garage I take them back to the store where they have a receptacle to "recycle" them.

I actually have a bunch or reusables that I sometimes use, but I often forget them or my stop at the store is unplanned. This will at least force me to remember them or leave some in the car. I actually like the huge ones which are actually laundry bags because I can carry everything in one trip.


Plastic bag bans are a terrible idea. Plastic bags are almost always recycled into trash bags. If we don't get them for free we buy worse alternatives to use for our trash. Then we buy reusable bags which only last a few months and have to be replaced at a much greater carbon cost than making plastic bags. https://theconversation.com/three-reasons-why-banning-plastic-bags-is-problematic-142671
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Anoria: FTFA:
To be considered a reusable bag, the bag must have handles, be made of some kind of washable fabric, and withstand 125 uses and multiple washes.
Anything made of plastic, regardless of thickness, is not considered reusable. Bags with glued-on handles also don't qualify as reusable.

THANK YOU. I am so tired of stores offering "reusable!" bags that are either just thicker plastic, good for a handful of uses but also cheap enough that people will throw them out just like the thin ones, or that absurd recycled plastic "fabric" that shreds after a handful of uses or if you leave it on your car seat in the sun for a few weeks. It all ends up as microplastics anyway. Give me some good solid canvas or at least make the plastic polymers into a real fabric that can stand up to a washing machine.


Huh. I've gone through maybe four of those reusable plastic bags over the last couple of years and they get thrown out when they get messy, not from wear and tear.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Why ban paper bags though?


Paper bags' carbon footprint is like three times that of plastic bags. They pollute more, but not in photogenic ways that cause outrage.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: disaster bastard: Why ban paper bags though?

Do kids not need to cover textbooks anymore?


TextBOOKS! What are you, a Cro-Magnon? Ya gotta get hep and dig the modren jive, Daddy-o.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Grumpy Cat: Plastic bags are like gold where I live. I bring reusable bags whenever I'm shopping.

How are they like gold?


I always joke with my husband that plastic bags are rare to find. I use gold as the example. I'm not for plastic bags, if that's your concern.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sleze: big pig peaches: Now what am I going to scoop the litter box into?

I'm not the libbiest lib who ever libbed but I am pretty liberal (relative to today's standards).  I love the plastic bags because I use them to pick up dog and cat waste.  When I have too many, I throw them out in my garbage.  I hate paying for bags at the grocery store.

How are these things such a problem?  Do people use them and then throw them out the window or something?  Is this a litter enforcement problem?


Yes, single use plastic bags are a problem. Here in the DC area they were everywhere before the regulations were enacted. They'd be in the streets, and lots of them ended up in our waterways. Post regulations they're much, much, much less frequent. The single use bag regulations had a dramatic effect on litter in the area. Many people don't understand that they're a problem, and so are cavalier about them, and they end up as litter very frequently.

It's simply 100% impossible to address that issue by simply fining people who litter. There's utterly 0 chance of determining who 99.999% of those bags come from, since it's just a bag blowing in the wind that someone carelessly tossed aside - from who knows where. Could have been next door, might have been someone a mile down the road. They don't have tracking numbers on them.

They can't be recycled, they take a very long time to break down, and even when they do they don't really "break down" so much as break into smaller pieces that persist in the environment. That litter issue is really the main problem with single use disposable bags, as they take a miniscule fraction of the energy and plastic as a reusable bag does. So in that way reusable bags are more wasteful - but reusable bags don't end up clogging up rivers and streams, they're not dumped all over the environment like the single use disposable ones are, and when they are they don't travel so much either.

Now paper bags... I'm not sure why they're banning those. Those actually do biodegrade if they end up as litter, and can be recycled unlike the single use plastic bags.

My locality, Montgomery County, MD, didn't even ban them - we enacted a $0.05 tax per bag. A totally nominal fee which means you still can use all the single-use bags you want when you buy things, and the cost is so low it is negligible (an extra $0.50 on our weekly grocery trip isn't exactly breaking the bank, and an extra $0.05 when I just hit CVS for a sprite and some skittles is like a rounding error). Even still you could hear the howls of impotent rage from some of the folks around here from the other side of the state. At least for the first couple years, there'd frequently be some schmuck in front of me in line who'd try and biatch about it to me, assuming I was sympathetic (I was not, so got mocked mercilessly for being selfish whiney babies instead). But now, many years past, the whining is over and the streets, streams, rivers, and forests are a LOT cleaner than they were before.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: No Subby, not stupid.  I spent a month in New Delhi and the gutter by the curbs were 6-8 inches deep in them.  Literally trashed the environment.  Since then, I bring my own reusable bags


Aldi and Lidl already require you bring your own, though you can buy for a minimal charge. Lidl has (I think) recycled paper for 11 cents each. We have been keeping our own cloth bags in the cars for a few years now. So we are ready for this.

Our local recycling center takes cardboard, cans and glass, old electronics, car batteries, composting material, some other stuff. Plus we get one day a week normal household recycling pickup.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: chitownmike: disaster bastard: Why ban paper bags though?

So you have to carry your groceries home in your pockets

Not a problem
[media.glamour.com image 850x1222]


That's not a proper cyberpunk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
