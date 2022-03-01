 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   This story involves a Waffle House and a machete... must be in Florida   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
8
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had themselves a reader.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


Machete don't waffle.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she was capped, diced and scattered?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This lashing out tends to happen when the bacon is cooked wrong.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 194x259]
[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x1275]

Machete don't waffle.


He doesn't even want to taco 'bout it.
 
kabloink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I didn't read the article, but I'm pretty sure this is what happened

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Waffle Houses seem to have strange magnetic properties that attract machetes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
